Netflix hit Virgin River follows midwife and nurse practitioner Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, as she leaves behind her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the fictional rural California town of Virgin River after the sudden tragic death of her husband. The show is based on a series of novels of the same name by Robyn Carr. It premiered in 2019 and has been running for five seasons, with more on the way.

Virgin River makes great use of music, from its folksy opening theme song to well-known hits, even acoustic covers of hit pop songs. Songs often hint at what's happening in the show's plot, with opening songs in particular often referencing back to the events of the previous episode. Over its five seasons, Virgin River has featured some great musical moments, from fun dance sequences to poignant love songs.

11 "Something Good" by Amy Stroup & Michael Logen

Season 4, Episode 4

Hope’s condition in the aftermath of her concussion gets worse, leaving her increasingly frustrated. Meanwhile, Mel enlists Preacher’s help to surprise Jack with a weekend getaway, and Charmaine reveals the twins she’s pregnant with are boys.

“Serious As A…” opens on a shot of Mel lying in bed with sunlight streaming through the window as the upbeat acoustic track “Something Good” by Amy Stroup & Michael Logen plays. It’s a sweet love song that speaks to Jack and Mel’s relationship.

10 "Nothing's Alright" by Hannah Miller

Season 1, Episode 7

In “If Truth Be Told,” Charmaine makes it clear to Jack that despite their agreement to keep things casual when they first got together, she now wants a commitment. The two ultimately have a conversation about their relationship, with Jack confessing he’s not in love with her and ending things.

In the episode’s final scene, as Jack breaks things off with Charmaine, Hannah Miller’s “Nothing’s Alright” plays, functioning as the perfect commentary on the situation. The simple refrain of, “Nothing’s alright,” followed by, “I’ll be alright,” repeats as the two go their separate ways, hinting at their very different feelings towards each other and the split.

9 "Three Little Birds" by Dresage & AG

Season 3, Episode 1

Image via Netflix

Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 ended—after Mel finds Jack shot in his bar, the episode opens with Jack being rushed to the hospital and fighting for his life while doctors working frantically to save him.

The dramatic scene is paired with Dresage & AG’s haunting, emotional version of “Three Little Birds,” and the song continues over the opening title card in place of the usual theme music. “Every little thing is gonna be alright,” the lyrics declare, even though for a little while, it seems as though that may not be the case.

8 "Good as Hell" by Lizzo

Season 2, Episode 7

On the first anniversary of Mel’s husband’s death, Charmaine and Jack meet with Mel at the clinic to go over their birth plan and can’t agree. Meanwhile, Preacher worries about the identity of a body found in the woods.

In the middle of the episode, Mel enjoys a moment dancing to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” after going on a run. It’s a sweet, feel-good moment in an episode centering Jack and Charmaine’s increasingly fraught co-parenting relationship—and set on the first anniversary of Mel’s husband’s death.

7 "Have a Little Faith in Me" by SYML

Season 4, Episode 11

As Season 4 moved towards its finale, Vernon and Hope disagree over in-home care for Hope. Meanwhile, Cameron overhears the news of Mel’s pregnancy and expresses to her his concerns about Jack’s drinking. In the final moments of the episode, Jack proposes to Mel.

As Jack proposes at the end of the episode, SYML’s “Have a Little Faith in Me” plays. It’s a nice moment following Jack’s struggles with alcohol, especially following Cameron vocalizing his concerns to Mel, which also hints at their future together and strength as a couple.

6 "Where's My Love" by SYML

Season 1, Episode 10

In the Season 1 finale, news spreads through Virgin River that Charmaine is pregnant, threatening Mel and Jack’s budding relationship and leading Mel to confide in Jack about her past. Meanwhile, Hope and Doc decide to call off their plans to divorce.

As the episode comes to a close, Jack confesses his love for Mel, while she decides she needs some time and calls her sister, Joey, to tell her she’s coming home. All the while, SYML’s emotional ballad “Where’s My Love” plays, ending on the line, “Just come home” as the credits roll, perfectly speaking to Mel’s choice.

5 "We'll Make It Through" by Ray LaMontagne

Season 5, Episode 7

The community of Virgin River focuses on rebuilding after the devastating fire, with Hope newly reinstated as mayor. Meanwhile, Mel and Jack attempt to carry on after Mel’s miscarriage and turn to friends and family for support as they grieve.

The episode’s opening song, “We’ll Make It Through” by Ray LaMontagne, serves as a nice comment on what the community has been through and how they pulled together. “Lean on me and I’ll lean on you/And together, we’ll get through/We always do,” and “I turn to you/I always do,” the song proclaims, also hinting at Mel’s miscarriage and all the show’s couples supporting each other.

4 "Songbird" by Fleetwood Mac

Season 5, Episode 2

Jack confronts Charmaine about her lies about the paternity of her twins, and the community dedicates a garden in Lilly’s name. Meanwhile, Mel spends some time with Ava, who’s being treated for endometriosis, and Doc and Cameron butt heads while working together at the clinic.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” first appears in the episode as part of Mel’s running playlist, then continues during a flashback of her and Joey as children in the aftermath of their mother’s death. It’s a lovely song “about loving someone even after they’re gone,” as Mel puts it. The song reappears later in the season.

3 "I Belong with You" by

Season 4, Episode 12

In the Season 4 finale, Mel accepts Jack’s proposal. The couple also gets the results of their paternity test and learn Jack is the father of Mel’s baby and that the baby is a girl. Meanwhile, Lizzie organizes a send-off for Ricky.

As Mel tearfully accepts Jack’s proposal and the couple kisses, BURИS and Biz Colletti’s beautiful take on The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” plays, continuing over the episode’s opening sequence. It’s a beautiful choice of song that sums up Jack and Mel’s relationship and their love for each other.

2 "I Need Your Love" by Keane

Season 3, Episode 8

Heartbroken after her split with Jack, Mel goes to Los Angeles to be there for Joey during her divorce hearing. While she’s gone, Jack reconsiders their relationship, and when she returns, he tells her he “never should’ve ended things” and begs for a second chance.

As Jack thinks back on his time with Mel, Keane’s “I Need Your Love” plays, with apt lyrics about missing someone after a breakup. The music stops as Jack heads to Mel’s house to talk, picking up again as he confesses his love for her, with the scene culminating perfectly in their passionate makeup as the line “I need your love” repeats.

1 "The World Spins Madly On" by The Weepies

Season 1, Episode 1

The very first shot in Virgin River is of a red car—Mel’s—driving on a winding road through the woods as day fades into night, as “The World Spins Madly On” by The Weepies plays. She’s heading to the rural town of Virgin River for a fresh start after the death of her husband.

“The World Spins Madly On” is a song about life continuing around you in the midst of difficulty, making it perfect for Mel’s situation and the major losses she’s experienced—although the audience doesn’t know it yet. For first-time viewers, it hints at what the season will reveal about her past, while those rewatching the show will understand perfectly.

