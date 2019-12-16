‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘The Irishman’, and More Make Best Visual Effects Oscar Shortlist

0

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 films that will compete for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. The Visual Effects branch initially pared the contenders down to 20 films and has now whittled it down further to 10, which will now compete in a “bake off” in which video packages are viewed by branch members before Oscar nominations voting begins. The shortlist includes blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but also more prestige-y films like 1917, The Irishman, and, well, Cats.

The biggest snubs here are probably Ad Astra and Ford v Ferrari, but really all the major players showed up. As for the frontrunner, for whatever reason the Oscars usually go for a Best Picture nominee here over a more blockbuster-y movie (Rise of the Planet of the Apes lost out to Life of Pi and War for the Planet of the Apes lost out to Blade Runner 2049), so traditionally I’d say your frontrunners to actually win this category are probably The Irishman or 1917—but there’s also The Lion King to consider. Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book won this category in 2016 and his 2019 Disney film pushed the boundaries of VFX even further.

Although it’ll be interesting to see if the kerfuffle over the whole “live-action vs. animated” debacle affects its chances, or the fact that one of the VFX houses responsible for making the movie recently shut down due to budget concerns despite the fact that The Lion King grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Anywho, check out the shortlist for the Best Visual Effects Oscar below. Nominations will be announced on January 13th.

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate