A beloved series from its inventive and engrossing beginning to its controversial ending, Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender is a modern staple of Western animation that takes inspiration from the anime style while making the storylines and characters its own. The premise of five teenagers and a space princess fighting the galaxy's most dangerous villain merges well with the found family aspect and goofy humor, all of which are especially clear in the first few seasons.

During its entire eight-season run, Voltron has been a charming, creative, and fun adventure – so much so that it can be difficult to pick a favorite among the plethora of episodes. And so, for new viewers and re-watchers alike, here are eleven essential episodes of Voltron: Legendary Defenders.

“The Rise of Voltron” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image via Netflix

The multi-episode pilot of the series follows the story of five young pilots (pun intended), all of whom discover that they are each connected to an ancient weapon known as Voltron. Lance (Jeremy Shada), Pidge (Bex Taylor-Klaus), and Hunk (Tyler Labine), cadets of the space program, help the drop-out Keith (Steven Yeun) rescue his hero, Shiro (Josh Keaton), and the group’s misadventures lead them to the discovery of Princess Allura (Kimberly Brooks) and her guardian, Coran (Rhys Darby), who send them on a mission to collect the pieces of Voltron before the evil ruler of the Galra empire, Zarkon (Neil Kaplan), can get to them.

This ambitious pilot can be watched all in one sitting and feel like a movie, introducing all six of the main cast with little difficulty. Their personalities are unique and memorable, and the group’s chemistry has the fun, goofy quality of a found family, complete with countless squabbles. All in all, “The Rise of Voltron” serves as an effective introduction to the pilots and the princes, and it sets the stakes for the rest of the series.

“Fall of the Castle of Lions” and “Tears of the Balmera” (Season 1, Episodes 6 and 7)

Image via Netflix

Technically, these are two separate episodes, but in some ways, they feel like a two-parter. Even though the team has now gotten some time to become comfortable with each other’s company, there are still some teamwork issues to work out. Pidge’s one-track mind can only focus on finding her father and brother, both of whom were captured by the Galra. She decides to leave the group and give up her role as the green paladin, much to the disappointment of her friends.

But when one of Zarkon’s minions infiltrates the Castle of Lions, leaving Lance injured, Shiro captured, and Keith and Allura trapped outside the Castle, Pidge is the only one who can step up and fight back while Hunk and Coran go off in search of missing parts. These two episodes follow Hunk’s journey to rescue the residents of the Balmera, as well as explore Pidge’s commitment to her family and to her friends.

“Crystal Venom” (Season 1, Episode 11)

Image via Netflix

When the ship’s AI of Allura’s father, Alfor (Keith Ferguson), is infected with a Galra virus, the ship begins to turn against them with increasing danger. Pidge and Hunk are attacked by kitchen appliances, while Lance almost gets ejected into space and Keith is attacked by training droids. At the same time, Shiro struggles to maintain control during an interrogation with one of Zarkon’s minions, Sendak (Jake Eberle). The AI’s trickery goes from wacky to life-threatening, leaving Allura as the only one who can stop it. But when the AI wears the face of her long-dead father, stopping the virus becomes difficult for her to do. Equal parts wacky and heartbreaking, “Crystal Venom” showcases the strength that Allura possesses as she faces her tremendous loss and grief.

“Across the Universe” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image via Netflix

Following season one’s finale that launched the lions into different directions across space, the paladins must overcome their individual circumstances and find each other again. Keith struggles to get to the injured Shiro, who brings up the topic of succession for the black lion; Pidge ends up alone among colorful space fuzzies; and Allura and Coran become stuck in a time loop where Coran gets younger and younger each round. Each group’s situation mirrors their internal struggles, as Allura shows that she can handle herself without Coran’s guidance and Pidge, once a loner, realizes that she misses her friends enough to recreate them out of random space debris. The heart of the episode lies with Shiro and Keith, who explore their shared backstory and the incredible impact that Shiro has left on his mentee. With the paladins scattered, their determination to find each other again speaks volumes to how close they’ve become as a team – and as a family.

“Space Mall” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image via Netflix

This is a fan-favorite episode and for good reason. Composed primarily of crazy kooky fun, the team’s journey to the infamously dangerous swap meet defies their expectations – instead, they find that in the time since Coran’s last visit, the swap meet has become less of a pirate-filled trading hub and more of a regular mall. When Lance and Pidge find a store that sells Earthen video games, they raid a water foundation for the money to buy one, while Hunk is forced to work off a tab at Vrepid’s Sal’s (the name of the restaurant is a play on the Galra’s ritualistic phrase, vrepid sa). Meanwhile, the mall’s security guard becomes convinced that the paladins are up to suspicious activities, leading to a very confusing chase that culminates in flying past Coran on a cow.

The team’s shenanigans are enough to overshadow the more serious moments of the episode, but that doesn’t mean that Shiro’s complicated relationship with the black lion falls by the wayside: his dedication to forming a stronger bond with his lion is a testament to how much he cares for the saving of the universe, and his role in it. All in all, “Space Mall” is about as perfect an episode of Voltron as you can get.

“The Blade of Marmora” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Image via Netflix

During Keith and Shiro’s mission to discuss an alliance with the group known as the Blade of Marmora, Keith discovers that the knife he’s carried with him all his life belongs to their group. Desperate to find the answers to the mysteries of his past, Keith refuses to relinquish the blade and instead agrees to participate in the trials that will either reveal further mysteries of the Blade and their ties to Keith’s past or kill Keith in the process. As he goes through the rigorous tests, Keith is also forced to live through one of his most frightening fears and even face the terrifying truths of his ancestry. Following right on the heels of Voltron’s wackiest adventures, “The Blade of Marmora” gets right back into the serious life-or-death situations that Voltron regularly faces, leaving Keith to discover more about himself and overcome some of his most stubborn behaviors.

“The Journey” (Season 3, Episode 5)

Image via Netflix

Following the long disappearance of Shiro that began at the end of season two, viewers finally get to see where the black paladin has been all this time, and it isn’t pretty. Shiro wakes up trapped in a Galra ship and makes a harrowing escape, only to find plenty of monsters and enemies outside as well. For most of the episode, Shiro is the only paladin who appears on screen, further highlighting his isolation and struggle to return to his friends, and his journey is arduous, leaving him completely exhausted. It is rare to see a character as capable as Shiro go through such an intense struggle just to survive, especially in a show that’s marketed mostly to kids, but “The Journey” pulls off a painful yet satisfying episode that answers the question of Shiro’s whereabouts in a brutal but equally hopeful way.

“Reunion” (Season 4, Episode 2)

Image via Netflix

Speaking of serious episodes, Pidge’s search for her family leads her to find a clue to the whereabouts of her brother Matt (Blake Anderson). In response, she goes on a solo mission to find him, leading her to many dangerous situations, which include an arms dealer, an attack from the Galra, and a relentless bounty hunter. This episode stands out for including very little of the rest of the main cast, instead focusing on Pidge’s desperation to find her family and showcasing the skills she’s accumulated so far, having learned how to navigate the dark side of space through her experiences with Voltron. Her search leads her to one of the show’s most heartbreaking scenes, as Pidge comes face to face with the limits of her abilities and uses her smarts to stay hopeful.

“Kral Zera” (Season 5, Episode 4)

Image via Netflix

As Shiro acts more and more unlike himself, the paladins are further divided by the decision of whether or not to allow Lotor (A.J. Locascio), Zarkon’s estranged son, to become the next Galra emperor. Though Lotor seems like he is on their side, the disagreements among the paladins reach a boiling point, resulting in a reckless attempt to place Lotor on the throne. The episode is full of action-packed fight scenes, arguments, and chaos, though the star of the show ends up being Lotor himself. Lotor’s voice actor, A.J. Locascio, gives an especially fantastic performance as Lotor spars with Sendak verbally as well as with blades, putting the minion in his place even as chaos reigns around them. As far as the later seasons go, moments like this are the highlights of Voltron, giving the show a high dose of epic drama.

“The Black Paladins” (Season 6, Episode 5)

Image via Netflix

Fight scenes have always been a highlight of Voltron, but they feel far more personal when they are between characters instead of giant mecha lion spaceships. In this area, “The Black Paladins” delivers; with Zarkon’s witch Haggar (Lily Rabe) controlling Shiro via his mechanical arm, she is able to sow discord using the paladin’s most trusted ally, even going so far as to completely shut down the Castle of Lions. As Lotor escapes and reclaims his entourage of fighters, the mind-controlled Shiro lures Keith into a deadly battle. This fight is one of the most beautifully animated sequences in the show, a perfect complement to Keith and Shiro’s familial relationship, adding beauty to the betrayal.

“Knights of Light,” Parts 1 and 2 (Season 8, Episodes 9 and 10)

Image via Netflix

Though the final couple seasons of Voltron are widely considered to be lackluster when compared to the rest of the show, there are many genuine moments to be found in the final season. The two-part episode “Knights of Light” highlights Voltron’s connections between the past, the present, and the infinite realities of the multiverse as Honerva searches deliriously for a reality in which her husband and son still live, at the risk of all realities as well as her own. It’s up to the paladins to stop her and save the universe, but they can’t do it alone. In the recesses of Honerva’s mind, the paladins come face-to-face with Voltron’s paladins of old, including the spirit of Allura’s father Alfor.

The parallels between the paladins of old and new are even clearer when seen side by side, and meeting the old paladins feels like fate. As these episodes ramp up to the series finale, some of the old magic is captured and carried on, and the viewer is very aware (and sad) that the end is nearing.

