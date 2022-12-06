When most people watch an action movie, they're there to have a fun time: that's doubly true for action-comedy films that throw a dash of wackiness into the mix. These kinds of action films always become fan favorites, whether through offbeat themes, exaggerated characters, or the fantastical worlds they are set within.

RELATED: ‘Violent Night’: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The most recent example is a Christmas-themed action film called Violent Night. The film stars David Harbour as an intense Santa Claus who fights a team of mercenaries who attempt to break into a family compound on Christmas Eve. With the popularity of this film most definitely on the rise, fans should keep an eye out for some of the other action films with a twist.

‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’ (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters is a fantasy action film with absurdist elements that help the movie fit well into a surprisingly violent and action-packed film. Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters is a sort of sequel to the classic story of “Hansel and Gretel.”

The movie follows Hansel and Gretel 15 years after their triumph against the witch. Now, they have established bounty hunters and hunt witches for a living. As they confront the evil lurking in the wood, eerily reminiscent of their past, they discover more about themselves. Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters is genuinely a great action film for those who enjoy a twisted take on a classic fairytale.

‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2014)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Kingsman: The Secret Service is the first installment of the Kingsman series. The series stars Taron Egerton as a young man whose father worked for a spy organization. Agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) sees potential in him and trains him to be in the secret profession to stop a villainous mastermind who plans to stop climate change by killing all of humanity, save for his inner circle and a few kidnaped celebrities.

RELATED: Matthew Vaughn Reveals Who Owns the ‘Kingsman’ Rights and What Happens If Disney Says They Don’t Want to Make ‘Kingsman 3’

The movie is thrilling, with action-packed twists and turns around every corner. What is more fascinating is that the film has received great acclaim and positive audience response and has more sequels/spin-offs.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (2022)

By far one of the best movies of 2022, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a mind-bending action film that sci-fi and Marvel films will adore. The movie follows a Chinese-American immigrant navigating familial, economic, and marital hardships. When a multiverse traveler (also her husband) jumps into her life, she is sent on a dangerous (and hilarious) mission to bring balance among the universes to save existence as a whole.

RELATED: 'Smile' & 9 Other Surprise Hit Movies From 2022, According To Box Office Mojo

Everything Everywhere All At Once truly is one of the most absurd, heart-warming, and action-packed films to date, and the film blends those qualities in a beautiful way. The messages from this film are sensational and should be enjoyed many times.

‘Kick-Ass’ (2010)

Kick-Ass is a superhero action-comedy film based on the comic of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. The movie follows a teenager named Dave who wants to become a real-life superhero. He bites off more than he can chew and gets entangled with Big Daddy, a former cop with a highly-trained fighter of a daughter, who is on a mission to take down a crime boss. Kick-Ass is like watching a comic book scene come to life in the most peculiar way.

The action is fast-paced, and the jokes are rampant. Any fan of a good action-comedy flick will love Kick-Ass, and its wacky comic book tone makes the movie so lovable.

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Independence Day is an adventure film starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman. The film follows a group of people who band together to stop an alien invasion (and subsequent destruction of Earth) over the Fourth of July weekend.

The film’s premise is out-of-this-world, as an extraterrestrial race attacking America’s celebration of independence isn’t quite the normal case for alien films. With a cast of all-star actors, Independence Day is one the best science fiction action films and just had a sequel in 2016. There are planned sequels as well.

‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

A classic comedy film with quite a twist is 21 Jump Street. The film follows two cops who use their youthful appearances to go undercover at a high school to bust a drug-dealing ring. As things progress, they realize the problem is bigger than they originally thought, including a surprise appearance by none other than Johnny Depp.

RELATED: Channing Tatum & '21 Jump Street' Directors Re-Team for Universal Monster Movie

The film stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as the unlikely pairing of undercover cops. They attend high school parties, struggle through chemistry, redo their high school experiences, and hunt down users and dealers of a dangerous drug. 21 Jump Street should be watched at least once by any fan of action or comedy fan.

‘The Heat’ (2013)

The Heat is yet another action movie with a wacky undertone. Or rather, with the incomparable Sandra Bullock and comedic genius Melissa McCarthy, a wacky overtone. The Heat follows an FBI Special Agent paired with her exact opposite—a foul-mouthed and hot-tempered detective who uses her street smarts to stop criminals.

As the two women work together on a case, fights ensue, a man is dropped from a building, and there are even some explosions. The Heat is quite the watch, and with a director like Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), it’s clear the movie will be hilarious.

‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

The Other Guys is another buddy cop action-comedy film from the mind of Adam McKay. The film stars none other than Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in the main roles and also Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in supporting roles. The film follows NYPD desk-bound detectives forced to work on a case as it grows from a small situation to a huge deal. Now, the two finally have the chance to prove themselves to the rest of their colleagues.

Things do not go as planned. The Other Guys is a work of action-comedy genius. Even from the poster, this film has a nice bit of wackiness that generates a buzz and unique charm for a buddy cop film.

‘Free Guy’ (2021)

Image via IMDB (20th Century Fox Film Corporation)

Ryan Reynolds, the undisputed king of action-comedy movies, returns to the big screen in Free Guy. In the film, Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC in a videogame who decides to make his own life and utilize his free will. With a conniving video game developer who steals game codes on his tail, Guy teams up with other players and characters to change this video game world for good.

There’s video game fighting, worlds crashing, crazy characters, and more. Free Guy was a huge success for Reynolds, and GTA fans will get a kick out of this movie!

‘The Nice Guys’ (2016)

The Nice Guys is a 2016 action-buddy-comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Set in 1977, an unsuccessful private eye named Holland March (Gosling) is forced into an unlikely partnership with a hired enforcer Jackson Healy (Crowe), after a young woman named Amelia disappeared.

RELATED: 10 Best Whodunits Of The 21st Century To Watch Before 'Glass Onion'

As they begin their investigation, they go on a raucous adventure through dark and deathly places. While it’s unseemly that a pair like Gosling and Crowe would work as well as they did as a comic duo, that off-kilter imbalance between the two creates the wacky charm of the film—other than the fighting, crazy sequences, and general plot line, of course.

RELATED: The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now