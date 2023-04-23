War movies are fairly stadardstandard in Hollywood -- the first-ever Best Picture winner was a war movie. The genre is famous for its harrowing narratives that showcase the horrors of war, often opting for a straightforward approach that leaves little room for experimentation.

However, some war movies aren't afraid to play with the genre's conventions and limits, introducing comedy into the premise to look at war's consequences through a new lens. From wacky and quirky stories to outright deranged premises, these war comedies are a breath of fresh air in a genre famous for its bleak approach.

10 'War Machine' (2017)

Brad Pitt stars in the 2017 satirical war comedy War Machine. Leading an impressive ensemble, Pitt plays an overly-confident and charming general who jumps at the chance to resolve the escalating tensions in Afghanistan only to be brought down by a scathing exposé.

Although uneven and far from truthful, War Machine thrives as a military and political satire, strengthened by a stellar cast and a sharp, take-no-prisoners screenplay. It would be much better to see it taking its premise to its most condemnatory, but while War Machine settles for superficiality, the film is just the right amount of over-the-top to be a memorable entry into the war comedy genre.

9 'The Men Who Stare At Goats' (2009)

George Clooney delivers one of his most ridiculous performances in Grant Heslov's 2009 satirical war comedy The Men Who Stare at Goats. Based on Jon Ronson's 2004 book, the film follows a reporter investigating the US military's efforts to train spies in psychic abilities like invisibility, telepathy, and phasing.

Co-starring Ewan McGregor and Jeff Bridges, The Men Who Stare at Goats lives up to its ridiculous title with a suitably silly tone and excellent performances. It doesn't take its admittedly ridiculous premise as far as it could, but the film remains an entertaining and shamelessly dark look at war and the often extreme lengths men go to win them.

8 'Charlie Wilson's War' (2007)

A trio of Oscar winners star in Mike Nichols' comedy-drama biopic Charlie Wilson's War. Tom Hanks plays Congressman Charles Wilson, who, encouraged by lover Joanne Herring, played by Julia Roberts, joins forces with a CIA operative, played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Their efforts lead to Operation Cyclone, a program to finance and arm the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet-Afghan War.

Although more straightforward than comedic, Charlie Wilson's War remains a humorous look at politics with enough wit and bite to stand out. Thanks to its trio of central performances, the late Nichols' unique touch, and Aaron Sorkin's unmistakable fiery wit, Charlie Wilson's War is an elegant political comedy with intriguing insights.

7 'Buffalo Soldiers' (2001)

Joaquin Phoenix followed his first Oscar nomination with the 2001 war comedy Buffalo Soldiers. The film follows a group of American soldiers in West Germany in the days leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall. Anna Paquin and Ed Harris also star.

Subversive and often quite hysterical, Buffalo Soldiers is underrated and clever, a hidden comedic gem of the 2000s. Thanks to Phoenix and a talented supporting cast, the film is a biting satire populated by mostly unlikable characters stuck in an unpleasant situation, making for a unique, dark, and compelling comedy packing a serious punch.

6 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' (2016)

The comedic genius of Tina Fey is front and center in the 2016 war comedy Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Based on Kim Barker's memoir, the plot follows Barker during a daring mission as an American correspondent in Kabul, Afghanistan. Margot Robbie and Martin Freeman also star.

Although formulaic despite its original premise, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot excels thanks to Fey's unique ability to find humor in almost everything. Paired with an equally impressive Freeman, whose comedic talents usually go unnoticed, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is a fish-out-of-water story that lives and dies with its leading lady; luckily for the film, it has one heck of a star at its center.

5 'In The Loop' (2009)

Armando Iannucci is among the best satirists working in Hollywood. His 2009 pitch-black comedy In the Loop stars Peter Capaldi and Tom Hollander as a political spin doctor and the British Cabinet Minister who find themselves in a war of words and ideologies with warmongering American officials before a crucial UN vote on military action.

Scathing and hilarious, In the Loop is among Iannucci's most unforgiving and biting efforts. The looming shadow of the Iraq War allows for a cynical and gloomy look into politics and the UK-US dynamic, with Iannucci at his most unrestrained. In the Loop provides a harsh outlook but remains hysterical and poignant throughout.

4 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Taika Waititi's wacky war comedy Jojo Rabbit centers on a young boy and Hitler Youth member with a comedic version of Adolf Hitler as his imaginary friend. When he learns his mother is hiding a Nazi girl in their home, he must reconsider his views on the war.

Despite a difficult and potentially polarizing subject, Jojo Rabbit is a surprisingly insightful and irreverent war comedy with genuine heart. Featuring a stellar ensemble and a suitably wild screenplay, Jojo Rabbit is among Taika Waititi's best movies. The film balances humor with poignant social commentary to craft a rewarding picture that isn't afraid to deliver gut punches as easily as laugh-out-loud moments.

3 'War Dogs' (2016)

Miles Teller and a stellar Jonah Hill star in the military black comedy War Dogs. The premise centers around two friends who receive a $300 million contract to supply weapons for the Afghan National Army, putting them in business with some of the world's most dangerous figures.

Like many war comedies, War Dogs is a cynical and pitch-black look at grim realities through a humorous lens. The film doesn't go all-in on its wild premise but still soars thanks to a never-better Jonah Hill, who delivers one of the best and most complex performances of his impressive and surprisingly versatile career. Heavily fictionalized and highly critical of its main characters, War Dogs is a war comedy that delivers on its pledge.

2 'The Death Of Stalin' (2017)

Armando Iannucci assembles an impressive ensemble, including Jason Isaacs, Steve Buscemi, Paddy Considine, and Rupert Friend, for his 2017 satire The Death of Stalin. The film chronicles the power struggle among the Soviet Union's Council of Ministers following Joseph Stalin's death.

More a political satire than a war comedy, The Death of Stalin still includes enough warfare references to rank it among the genre's best entries. Thanks to Iannucci's uncompromising approach and an anxious and escalating plot with unsubtle horror undertones, The Death of Stalin is a gut-punch of a movie, a cult classic in the making that still elicits riotous laughs from its audience.

1 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Ben Stiller's audacious war comedy Tropic Thunder is among the finest examples of a near-perfect blend of humor, action, and satire. The film also stars Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. and follows a crew of pampered actors dropped in the middle of an actual warzone while shooting a war movie.

Biting and depicting an extremely corrupt version of Hollywood, Tropic Thunder is a wild comedy with sharp teeth. Stiller and Black are reliably great, but Downey Jr. steals the movie with an over-the-top, Oscar-nominated performance that walks a fine and shaky line between subversion and political correctness. Add an unforgettable turn by an unrecognizable Tom Cruise and several hilarious sequences, and Tropic Thunder becomes the best war comedy of the 21st century.

