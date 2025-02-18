While there are many popular war movies, there are several miniseries that tell compelling stories set against the backdrop of war. Miniseries can expand on concepts that movies about war simply don't have the time to delve into. Often, a few short episodes are all that are needed to tell deeply profound stories about characters who witness the horrors of war firsthand. Miniseries can be an accessible way to engage in this often difficult subject.

Miniseries that take place during a war can introduce memorable characters who are worth investing in. Some series, like The Pillars of the Earth, tackle long-forgotten but impactful wars. Other movies, like Catch-22, provide commentary on the futility and dangers of war for all. The best miniseries about war provide unique perspectives on those who face the destruction of war, and ask difficult questions about the ramifications of such violence.

10 'Birdsong' (2012)

Directed by Philip Martin

Birdsong is based on the novel of the same name by Sebastian Faulks. The story follows Stephen Wraysford (Eddie Redmayne), a man who fought in World War I, and who has an affair with a married woman, Isabelle Azaire (Clémence Poésy). The story is told in flashbacks as Wraysford remembers his wartime experiences, including fighting in the Battle of the Somme. Birdsong differs from its source material, as it does not show Wraysford's life in the 1970s.

While the series only has two episodes, Birdsong tells a heartbreaking story of ordinary people caught up in the destruction of war. The series balances massive action with a quiet, devastating story about lost love. Birdsong highlights the universal truth that those who experience war firsthand are forever changed by it. The series only needs two episodes to tell a tragic story representing the sacrifices of so many.