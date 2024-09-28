War movies are one of those eternal genres, going back to the very beginnings of cinema. Stories of battle naturally lend themselves to action, drama, emotion, and tragedy, making them inherently compelling - and, unfortunately, not confined only to fiction. This genre's long history means that it's full of masterpieces, touching on practically every conflict in history. The 1990s were an especially strong decade for war films, producing works like The Thin Red Line and Saving Private Ryan that almost seemed unsurpassable.

However, filmmakers in the 2000s found new ways of telling war stories, making that decade yet another fertile one for the genre. Many of these films went beyond traditional depictions of battle, offering audiences a closer look at the psychological and emotional toll of war on soldiers and civilians alike. Others took more experimental or subversive approaches, using fantasy, animation, or dark humor in service of their narratives. With this in mind, here are the best war movies of the 2000s, ranked.

10 'Jarhead' (2005)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

"All the jarheads killing and dying, they will always be me." Based on a Marine's memoir, this outing from Sam Mendes offers a unique perspective on the Gulf War through the eyes of a young Marine sniper, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal). As the soldiers prepare for combat in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, they find themselves in a state of uncertainty and boredom. Rather than focusing on intense battle scenes, Jarhead highlights the mental and emotional side, as Swofford and his fellow Marines struggle with the monotony, anticipation, and lack of action.

As a result, Jarhead is unconventional, lacking the typical derring-do or heroic protagonist one would expect from a war movie, meaning that it's sure to be unsatisfying for many viewers. But this is also what makes the movie compelling. It's a study in irony and anti-climax. Plus, some of the soldiers here aren't reluctant but almost bloodthirsty, waiting impatiently for combat to arrive.

9 'Waltz with Bashir' (2008)

Directed by Ari Folman

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

"Memory is dynamic, it's alive. If some details are missing, memory fills the holes with things that never happened." Waltz with Bashir is an innovative and highly personal animated documentary by Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, exploring his time as a soldier during the 1982 Lebanon War. It begins with Folman realizing he has little recollection of the events during the war, prompting him to seek out former comrades and piece together his fragmented memories. Through vivid images, Folman revisits the horrors of the war, including two massacres, making a statement on trauma and memory.

It's thus a blend of animation, drama, and nonfiction. The movie brings in interviews from soldiers, researchers, artists, and psychologists, becoming both a historical snapshot and an attempt at catharsis. Folman would push boundaries even further with his follow-up, the live-action/animation hybrid The Congress, but Waltz with Bashir remains his hardest-hitting project. It was both acclaimed and controversial, even banned in certain countries.

8 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Summit Entertainment

"There's enough bang in there to blow us all to Jesus." This acclaimed Best Picture winner focuses on a bomb disposal unit in Baghdad during the Iraq War. At the center of it all is Sergeant First Class William James (Jeremy Renner), a reckless but highly skilled bomb disposal expert who thrives on the adrenaline of defusing bombs. His unorthodox methods and fearless approach often put him at odds with his team members, who are concerned about the risks he takes.

Although set during the then-unfolding Iraq War, The Hurt Locker is more general than specific, largely avoiding politics and focusing on psychology. For instance, a key theme is the addictive nature of combat and the struggle to readjust to civilian life. This character study is matched with scenes of high tension and explosive action, making for a visceral watch as well as a thoughtful one. Looking back, the movie is an intriguing time capsule of the late 2000s, capturing a time when public sentiment on the war had changed dramatically.

7 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Sidney Baldwin

"It was about having your way by force and guile in a dangerous world." Black Hawk Down is a harrowing depiction of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, where U.S. forces attempted to capture Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid. The film focuses on the American soldiers' mission, which quickly spirals into chaos when two Black Hawk helicopters are shot down by local militia. Trapped in hostile territory, the soldiers must fight their way out while facing overwhelming enemy forces and dwindling supplies.

The incident depicted was shocking and controversial, drawing significant media attention and producing major political fallout. Ridley Scott's film attempts to strike a balance between capturing the major events faithfully (at this, he doesn't always succeed) and also producing a compelling action spectacle, with an emphasis on the intensity, the mayhem, the fear, and the courage. This approach has earned the film both admirers and detractors, but there's no denying the power of its visuals, editing, and well-executed set pieces.

6 'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

"The fate of our Imperial country lies in the hands of this island." A companion piece to Flags of Our Fathers, Letters from Iwo Jima depicts the famous World War II battle from the viewpoint of the Japanese soldiers defending the island. The main character is General Tadamichi Kuribayashi (Ken Watanabe), who anticipates the overwhelming power of the American forces and employs innovative defensive strategies to hold them off.

Crucially, Clint Eastwood's direction humanizes the Japanese soldiers, portraying them not merely as the enemy but as individuals caught in a brutal conflict, facing impossible odds. Rather, the real antagonist here is war itself. Letters from Iwo Jima may fall a little short of its lofty ambitions, but it deserves kudos for genuinely trying to produce a well-rounded account of the battle and those who took part in it. It embraces ambiguity far more than most WWII movies. Those interested in history should consider giving it a watch.

Letters from Iwo Jima Release Date February 2, 2007 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Ken Watanabe , Kazunari Ninomiya , Tsuyoshi Ihara , Ryo Kase , Shido Nakamura , Hiroshi Watanabe Runtime 141 Minutes

5 'Atonement' (2007)

Directed by Joe Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

"How old do you have to be to know the difference between right and wrong?" Adapted from Ian McEwan's brilliant novel, Atonement is a subtler World War II movie, unfolding more in quiet rooms than on battlefields. The story begins in the 1930s, with young Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan) misinterpreting a series of events and accusing Robbie Turner (James McAvoy) of a crime he did not commit. This accusation shatters the burgeoning romance between Robbie and Briony's older sister, Cecilia (Keira Knightley). As war breaks out, Robbie is sent to fight in France, while Cecilia becomes a nurse, and Briony grapples with the guilt of her actions.

The film stands out both technically and narratively, boasting sumptuous cinematography, a stirring score, and a psychologically realistic approach to its characters. It wrestles with big questions and does so thoughtfully, building up to a devastatingly poignant third act. Wonderful performances across the board do the rest of the heavy lifting.

Atonement Release Date September 7, 2007 Director joe wright Cast Saoirse Ronan , Ailidh Mackay , Brenda Blethyn , Julia West , James McAvoy , Harriet Walter Runtime 123 minutes Writers Ian McEwan , Christopher Hampton

4 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Warner Bros.

"Wood always remembers it was once a living tree, alive and breathing in both kingdoms, the one above and the one below." On the more allegorical end of the spectrum is Pan's Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro's beautiful fairy tale set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain. The story follows Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a young girl who discovers a labyrinth near her new home, where her stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi López), is ruthlessly hunting down rebels. There Ofelia meets a faun who sets her on a series of tasks to prove she is the lost princess of a mystical underground realm.

The result is a brilliant fusion of dark fantasy and historical drama. Few movies are this gorgeous or this smart. Here, the magical locales and creatures become stand-ins for the grim realities of the war. While some of the characters may not be real, the human ruthlessness very much is. Poetic and mythical, creepy and spellbinding, this is Del Toro's greatest work.

3 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Image via Constantin Film

"Tomorrow millions of people will curse me, but fate has taken its course." This dark, uncomfortable but important film depicts the final days of Adolf Hitler and the collapse of the Third Reich in 1945. The war drama Downfall is set primarily in the Führerbunker, where Hitler, surrounded by his closest associates, faces the inevitable defeat of Nazi Germany. As Soviet forces close in on Berlin, the film delves into the deteriorating mental state of Hitler, portrayed with chilling authenticity by Bruno Ganz, and the desperation of those around him.

The narrative aims at realism, drawing primarily from the accounts of Hitler's young secretary. Meticulous, unflinching direction brings her interpretation of these nightmarish days to frightening life. These events are usually relegated to textbooks, but director Oliver Hirschbiegel reminds the viewer that they were all too real. It's thus hits with the power of a hundred history books, and is essential viewing for anyone interested in World War II.

2 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via TWC

"Each and every man under my command owes me one hundred Nazi scalps." Quentin Tarantino put his own irreverent stamp on the World War II movie with this bold, unconventional, stylish, occasionally cartoonish, and frequently funny opus. His signature revenge themes return, playing out against French farmhouses and Parisian theaters, involving spies, detectives, and a band of scalp-collecting renegades.

Some viewers may find it all too puzzling, but Inglourious Basterds is a legitimate achievement. It features some of Tarantino's very best writing (the opening scene alone earns the movie a spot in the annals of cinema history) along with classy direction and a few genuinely thought-provoking moments. There's suspense, action, dark humor, and a surfeit of cinematic flair. The main characters quickly became iconic, as did Tarantino's incendiary rewriting of history. Along the way, the director smashed several taboos and broke new ground, proving that his talents were more than a match for his audacity.

1 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Pathé Distribution

"The love of freedom is native to every human being." The most moving war film of the 2000s is this account of survival during the Holocaust, based on the true story of Władysław Szpilman (Adrien Brody), a Polish-Jewish pianist. Set in Warsaw during World War II, the film depicts Szpilman's life as he witnesses the brutal invasion of Poland by Nazi forces and the subsequent persecution of Jews. Forced into the Warsaw Ghetto, Szpilman endures the loss of his family and the horrors of the Holocaust, narrowly escaping deportation to a concentration camp.

A mesmerizing performance from Brody anchors the film, the perfect complement to the intelligent, objective screenplay by Ronald Harwood. Along the way, the film raises pertinent questions around humanity, morality, the destruction of war, the power of art, and the possibility of redemption. The Pianist is thus both beautiful and harrowing, paving the way for many war dramas that would follow.

The Pianist Release Date September 17, 2002 Director Roman Polanski Cast Adrien Brody , Emilia Fox , Michal Zebrowski , Ed Stoppard , Maureen Lipman , Frank Finlay Runtime 149 minutes

