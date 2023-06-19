War films have been a popular genre for decades, and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Because they provide a glimpse into soldiers' lives and the sacrifices they make for their country, war movies appeal to a lot of people. These movies frequently address themes of bravery, devotion, and sacrifice, which can encourage and provoke viewers' thoughts.

It's also worth noting that many war films are based on novels and books, both fictional and non-fictional. These books often provide a rich source of material for filmmakers, as they offer detailed accounts of real-life events or compelling fictional stories. Thus, filmmakers can reach a larger audience and contribute to the remembrance of those who served in wars by adapting these books into movies.

10 ‘The Thin Red Line’ (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Adapted from the 1962 novel of the same name by James Jones, The Thin Red Line is set during World War II. It follows a group of soldiers from the United States Army’s 25th Infantry Division as they fight in the Battle of Guadalcanal. The story is told through the eyes of several soldiers, each with their own unique perspective on the war.

The Thin Red Line perfectly captures its essence in each and every scene and is unwavering in its proclamation that "war is hell.” Moreover, the action scenes are expertly filmed, but the film's most significant appeal lies in its quieter, more reflective moments. War is not something to be praised or cherished because it is essentially the rape of the natural environment.

RELATED: Every Terrence Malick Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

9 ‘Black Hawk Down’ (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Based on the 1999 non-fiction book of the same name by Mark Bowden, Black Hawk Down is set during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. It follows a group of American soldiers who are sent on a mission to capture a Somali warlord. However, the mission goes awry when two Black Hawk helicopters are shot down and the soldiers are forced to fight for their survival in the hostile streets of Mogadishu.

Director Ridley Scott creates the most spectacular, if not enlightening, depiction of contemporary warfare ever seen on camera by stripping out plot, character development, and morality to their absolute minimum. The action in the film embodies dignity and motivation. In that way, it is a movie that is very much in line with the spirit of America: realistic, determined, and furious.

8 ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (1930)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by German novelist Erich Maria Remarque, All Quiet on the Western Front occurs during the First World War. It follows a group of young German soldiers who enlist in the army and are sent to the Western front. The story is told through the eyes of Paul Bäumer (Lew Ayres), who experiences the horrors of war firsthand.

All Quiet on the Western Front is a film with revolutionary technical innovations that also delivers a very strong anti-war message that is still relevant today. The movie is also deserving of high praise for its inventive editing, production design, and other technical elements that help the movie feel authentic and relatable over a century later.

7 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Based in part on Louis A. Garfinkle and Quinn K. Redeker's unproduced script The Man Who Came to Play, The Deer Hunter is set during the Vietnam War. The film follows a group of friends, Michael (Robert De Niro), Steven (John Savage), and Nick (Christopher Walken), who are from a small Pennsylvania town and are drafted into the army and sent to fight in Vietnam as they witness the horror of war and experience the trauma that follows.

The Deer Hunter is an epic war film that avoids political issues to emphasize the fundamental needs we all share. Moreover, it’s graphic in its depictions of battle and tranquility and honest in its capture of human feeling. It’s undeniably one of the best films of 1978 in terms of impact alone.

RELATED: 11 Essential Christopher Walken Performances

6 ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ (1957)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Based on the 1952 novel written by Pierre Boulle, The Bridge on the River Kwai takes place during World War II. It centers on a group of British prisoners of war who are forced by their Japanese captors to build a bridge over the River Kwai in Thailand and is told through the perspective of the British commander, Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness), who becomes obsessed with building the bridge to prove British superiority.

The Bridge on the River Kwai, one of the great, action-packed epics of the late 1950s, is a superb case study of the mania of war and the pride that comes before the fall. Moreover, the move is a must-watch of its genre because it brilliantly captures the core of Boulle's book and keeps your attention throughout its two hours and forty-one thrilling minutes without a waste moment.

5 ‘Full Metal Jacket’ (1987)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Based on the 1979 novel The Short-Timers by Gustav Hasford, and set during the Vietnam War, Full Metal Jacket follows a group of Marine recruits as they undergo basic training and are sent to fight in Vietnam. Privates J.T. Davis (Matthew Modine) and Leonard Lawrence (Vincent D'Onofrio), often known as "Joker" and "Pyle," who struggle under the cruel guidance of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman (Lee Ermey), are the main subjects of the first half of the movie.

Full Metal Jacket is regarded as one of the all-time greatest war movies and it’s a hard-hitting film with moments of dark humor and is rife with societal satire. Moreover, the film's message is straightforward—innocent young Americans are brainwashed to be killing machines, Stanley Kubrick and his tremendous talents deliver it with finesse.

4 ‘Das Boot’ (1981)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Adapted from Lothar-Günther Buchheim's 1973 German novel of the same name, Das Boot is a German film that follows the crew of a German U-boat as they embark on a dangerous mission to sink Allied ships in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s told through the U-boat’s captain’s eyes, who struggles with the moral implications of his missions and the constant danger his crew faces.

In order to portray the very human worries and genuine bravery of Germans who fought for, and lost, the supremacy of the seas, director Wolfgang Petersen has steadfastly rejected war movie clichés, both American and those of the Nazi dictatorship. Das Boot conveys a feeling of coldness and distance, yet it also effectively depicts collaboration, claustrophobia, and the danger of underwater combat.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Have Both Feature Film and Miniseries Versions

3 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Loosely based on the 1899 novella Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, Apocalypse Now follows Captain Willard (Martin Sheen), a U.S. Army officer who is sent on a mission to assassinate a renegade colonel who has gone rogue and is leading his own army in Cambodia. Williad also slowly descends into madness as he navigates the horrors of war and the surreal landscape of the jungle.

Apocalypse Now has a lot of dark shadows, a dismal voiceover by Willard, and a cast of morally ambiguous antiheroes, which artistically reminds one of film noir. Additionally, the film is created by fear and tenacity and the result was a terrifying, thought-provoking, and magnificent experience.

2 ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stephen E. Ambrose's books and descriptions of casualties among members of one family, like the Niland brothers, served as inspiration forSaving Private Ryan. The film follows a group of American soldiers who are sent on a mission to find and rescue the titular private (Matt Damon), led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks).

Saving Private Ryan is arguably Steven Spielberg's most emotional and creative masterpiece, speaks to fervent patriotism, dedication, and unwavering camaraderie, and has influenced the genre since its release. Additionally, the story poses challenging moral dilemmas on the relative worth of human lives and the immense debt that people who gain from the sacrifices of others may bear.

1 ‘Schindler's List (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Rating: 9/10

Based on the 1982 book Schindler's Ark by Thomas Keneally, Schindler's List follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who saves the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees by employing them in his factories. It’s also told through his Jewish accountant, Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley), who helps Schindler in his mission.

Schindler's List is an emotional account of the Holocaust. It also serves as a timely reminder of what "ethnic cleansing" and genocide actually entails. Moreover, Neeson portrays Schindler admirably, guiding him through his dramatic arc, showing not only the worst chapter in the history of mankind but also the revolution of a man finding his light.

NEXT: The 20 Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb