War movies have long captivated audiences, and there are some that have cemented their status as classics. War movies can come in all types of genres, including drama and comedy. However, there are war movies that transcend genre and speak to universal wartime experiences. War movies that are classic tell compelling stories with complex characters. Many of the best war movies reflect on the morality of war, and the difficult choices that need to be made.

There are certain war movies that have stood the test of time, regardless of the time period they portray. Some movies, like The Bridge on the River Kwai, reflect on the real sacrifices made by real people to ensure the safety of the free world. Other movies, like Apocalypse Now, are not necessarily based on true events, but reflect on universal truths about war. The best war movies ask difficult questions about the nature of war, and reflect on the experiences of those who have lived through the chaos.

10 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Thin Red Line is the story of a group of American soldiers who fought in the Pacific Theater of World War II as part of the Guadalcanal campaign. The movie stars Adrien Brody, Sean Penn, George Clooney, and John Cusack, among other stars. The Thin Red Line follows these soldiers as they face the brutality of war and fight to survive. The movie specifically showcases a fictionalized version of the Battle of Mount Austen.

What makes The Thin Red Line a classic is the fact that it showcases how universally brutal war is for anyone who finds themselves in the middle of it. The movie contrasts the chaos of war with the necessity of maintaining comraderie no matter what. The Thin Red Line's uneven tone and often frantic pace captures how disorienting war always is, no matter the specific circumstances. The movie's universally applicable message is that no one is immune from the destruction of war.

9 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Image via Toho

Ran is a Shakespeare adaptation from acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa. The movie is Kurosawa's take on one of the Bard's most famous plays, King Lear. The movie takes place during the Sengoku period, and follows aging warlord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) as he reflects on his legacy and decides to abdicate his position and pass it on to his three sons. The story is also based on Japanese legends.

What makes Ran a classic war movie is the fact that it is both a period piece and a timeless reflection on the personal nature of war. Similar to The Godfather, Ran compares and contrasts internal family conflicts with the more global fights outside the family unit. The movie effectively uses King Lear as a foundation, and expands on it to create a classic story that becomes a timeless wartime drama.

8 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Image via Universal Pictures

All Quiet on the Western Front is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's landmark novel of the same name. The book was based on Remarque's own experiences in the Imperial German Army during World War I. In this first movie adaptation of the novel, Lew Ayres stars as protagonist Paul Bäumer, who enlists in the army and experiences the horrors of war first-hand. All Quiet on the Western Front chronicles Paul's loss of innocence as he lives through the brutality of war.

What makes All Quiet on the Western Front a classic war movie is the fact that it is both a period piece that offers a new perspective on World War I and a timeless critique of violence. The movie is massive in scale, and yet remains a deeply personal story which also gives it a timeless quality. All Quiet on the Western Front proves its timelessness by telling a story that was adapted into three movies in different eras with commentary on conflicts of the day.

7 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

Image via United Artists

The Great Escape is loosely based on real events that saw Allied prisoners of war plan their escape from a German prison camp. In particular, the movie highlights the story of Captain Virgil Hilts (Steve McQueen), who prisoners consider a leader. The Great Escape highlights the courage prisoners of war had to display in order to survive. The movie features a massive ensemble cast who paint portraits of nuanced characters trying to survive.

The Great Escape can be considered a classic war movie because it is another example of a story that showcases the necessity of camaraderie in war. The movie also features a meditation on the resilience of those who survive war in every conflict, which is a timeless reminder. The Great Escape is also a thrilling adventure which makes it accessible for viewers across all generations to enjoy.