War is an inherently cinematic subject material that has inspired a multitude of great films over the course of cinematic history. Between biopics made about iconic historical figures, critical satires that expose the irony of combat, and fictional stories that are nonetheless inspired by real wars, there’s a number of great subgenres that exist within the larger category of war cinema. However, each style of war film requires compelling performances that are able to engage the audience.

Great acting is necessary in war films in order to show that there are human faces behind each conflict. While great action is always going to be necessary for films about this subject material, all the best spectacle that a filmmaker is capable of would be wasted if it didn’t have an emotional impact on the audience. Here are the ten best war films with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Full Metal Jacket’ (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Full Metal Jacket is one of the best films ever made about the Vietnam War because it shows the dehumanizing effect that service had on a generation of soldiers. The bifurcated structure of Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 masterpiece lead to one half of the film focused entirely on the boot camp training, with the later segment focused on the arena of combat. While Vincent D’Onofrio’s performance as a bullied new recruit makes the first half of the film absolutely heartbreaking to each, Matthew Modine deserves just as much praise for his portrayal of Private “Joker,” who goes through a moral reckoning after seeing what his country is capable of.

Full Metal Jacket is best remembered for the iconic performance by R. Lee Ermey, whose role as a belligerent training staff sergeant set a precedent that countless war films attempted to replicate in the subsequent decades.

9 ‘Dunkirk’ (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk took an interesting twist on the traditional World War II story due to Christopher Nolan’s ability to tell three intersecting storylines focused on distinct arenas of combat. Included within the dense narrative of Dunkirk is the story of a modest boater (Mark Rylance) who rallies civilians to help soldiers stranded on the beach, a noble pilot (Tom Hardy) who engages in a series of dogfights in the sky, and a rookie soldier (Fionn Whitehead) who desperately tries to regroup with his company.

Dunkirk is brilliantly edited so that the viewer has time to invest in each set of characters, even though the film lacks a traditional protagonist. Other strong performances in the film include Barry Keoghan as a brave young boy, Harry Styles as an infantryman fighting for survival, and Cillian Murphy as a soldier stricken with post-traumatic stress disorder.

8 ‘From Here to Eternity’ (1953)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

From Here To Eternity is an Academy Award winner for Best Picture that wrestled with the consequences of the Japanese army’s bombing of Pearl Harbor only shortly after it had occurred. Despite being about one of the most infamous tragedies in American history, From Here To Eternity presents a romanticized depiction of the lives of various soldiers and their lovers as they spend time on the base. It’s a real tribute to Hollywood’s Golden Era, with classical stars like Montgomery Clift, Donna Reed, Deborah Kerr, and Burt Lancaster all doing stellar work.

From Here To Eternity is best remembered for its strong supporting role from Frank Sinatra, whose performance earned him an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor. Sinatra may be best known for his musical abilities, but his From Here To Eternity performance allowed him to shed a spotlight on a real generation of heroes.

7 ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ (1957)

Directed by David Lean

The Bridge on the River Kwai is a challenging war film that examines the complex plight that prisoners of war faced. David Lean’s Best Picture winning epic centers on a group of British soldiers who are held captive by the Japanese military and forced to build a bridge; the great Sir Alec Guinness won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a committed military leader who begins to sympathize too much with his captives. It’s the type of rarely sensitive portrayal of mental health issues that stands out in comparison to other Old Hollywood war epics.

The Bridge on the River Kwai is notable for how convincingly it depicted the brotherhood that grows among soldiers, even when they are pushed to their physical and emotional limits. Other strong performances within the ensemble include William Holden, Jack Hawkins, and James Donald.

6 ‘The Great Dictator’ (1940)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

The Great Dictator isn’t just one of the funniest movies ever made, but one of the most profound works of anti-fascism satire ever created. Charlie Chaplin has written, directed, and starred in great comedies like Modern Times and City Lights, but The Great Dictator allowed him to take on more ambitious material by playing dual roles. Chaplin plays both a Jewish barber on the run from enemy soldiers and a ruthless dictator intended to satirize Adolf Hitler; a bit of confusion results in the two characters switching places and having to adjust.

Chaplin is able to make both characters feel distinct, with one performance that is absolutely chilling, and another that is inspiring and whimsical. It’s one of the bravest films ever made, as Chaplin was willing to satirize Hitler before the United States officially entered World War II in 1941.

5 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter is a gripping epic that examines the perils of post-traumatic stress disorder better than nearly any other film, as director Michael Cimino had the patience to explore ordinary moments in the characters’ lives in between their experiences in the Vietnam War. Most memorably, The Deer Hunter is the film that won Christopher Walken the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor; while Walken would later become best known for his more comedic roles, The Deer Hunter allowed him to give a heartbreaking performance as a veteran unable to shake the memories of torture from his mind.

The Deer Hunter also features unforgettable work from Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep, both of whom elevate a screenplay that was already very strong to begin with. It’s to the film’s credit that the group of friends in The Deer Hunter feel like a real community, and not just a collection of notable stars.

4 ‘Platoon’ (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Platoon is a harrowing film about the loss of humanity in war, and uses its impressive ensemble to show the diversity of experiences in the Vietnam conflict. Charlie Sheen gives arguably the best performance of his career as a rookie soldier who begins to regret his decision to enlist in the military. However, the film’s real standouts are Tom Berenger as a ruthless staff sergeant who begins to show signs of madness and Willem Dafoe as a more heroic character who pays the ultimate price for his ethical superiority.

Platoon is not sentimental in the slightest, and the cast deserves credit for committing to Oliver Stone’s grim outlook on the realities of war. Platoon’s criticism of the American treatment of both its soldiers and the civilians of Vietnam wouldn’t feel nearly as effective if it wasn’t for the uniformly excellent performances.

3 ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan is an unforgettable examination of what veterans go through that served as Steven Spielberg’s extended tribute to his own father, a veteran of World War II. Tom Hanks earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance as the no-nonsense United States Army Captain tasked with a dangerous mission into enemy territory; however, the supporting cast of Giovanni Ribisi, Adam Goldberg, Paul Giamatti, Bryan Cranston, Nathan Fillion, and Vin Diesel among others helps to ensure that every aspect of the story felt realistic.

Saving Private Ryan featured one of the best performances of Matt Damon’s career as the titular soldier who is burdened with the loss of his brothers; it’s a heartbreaking examination of true heroism in the face of seemingly unconquerable evil, and Damon’s subtle innocence sums up all the sacrifices that were made by America’s “Greatest Generation.”

2 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now is perhaps the darkest war film ever made because it examined themes of obsession, dehumanization, and radicalism in the face of violence. Martin Sheen gives arguably the best performance of his career as a young soldier assigned to a dangerous mission in the heart of the jungle, but it’s Marlon Brando’s terrifying performance as the ruthless Colonel Kurtz that stands as the most enduring part of Apocalypse Now’s legacy. While the initial version of Apocalypse Now that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival was immediately hailed as one of the greatest war films ever made, Coppola has returned to the story with several subsequent re-issues and director’s cuts.

Apocalypse Now features dozens of great actors cast in minor roles, including Robert Duvall, Laurence Fishburne, and Harrison Ford in a role that paid tribute to the film’s original intended director, George Lucas.

1 ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Lawrence of Arabia is one of the greatest movies ever made, in large part thanks to the incredible performance by Peter O’Toole as T.E. Lawrence. The real Lawrence was a controversial historical figure whose brilliance was only harbored by his ambition, and O’Toole brings to life the contradictions that made him such a larger-than-life character. A film like Lawrence of Arabia that spans nearly four hours in length required a dynamic performance at its center that kept the viewer relentlessly engaged, and O’Toole succeeded in giving a performance that guaranteed the investment required.

Lawrence of Arabia is populated with incredible performances by future stars, including Alec Guinness and Omar Sharif. Lean gives enough room to the actors of color to feel like they have a real impact on the story, allowing Lawrence of Arabia to present a complex depiction of history that avoids becoming a “white savior” movie.

