There have been war movies for almost as long as there have been movies. One of the foundational genres of cinema, war films have entertained and instructed audiences for generations, some by glorifying the heroism of soldiers and others by critiquing the unforgivable human cost of military conflict. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max is home to a large collection of war films, including ones that belong to both categories. But considering the sheer scale of the streamer’s catalog, it can be difficult to find the truly great ones. That’s why we’ve done the work for you! Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the very best war movies on Max right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Max.

'Civil War' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.0/10