Battles, politics, and a whole lot of drama, war movies depict some of the most horrific moments in history. Visually stunning with captivating and compelling stories, this genre brings viewers into the trenches of warfare where characters fight to survive. While some war films can be too convoluted and filled with unnecessary exposition and explosions, leaning more towards theatricality and an overdramatized version of events, there are others that are generally regarded as some of the best in cinema.

In the past 20 years, films such as The Hurt Locker and 1917 have taken viewers on the frontlines of bomb threats, behind enemy lines, and showcased emotional performances through the lens of fictional military personnel who want nothing more than to make it home alive. There is even the satirical Jojo Rabbit, which dives into the mind of a young boy who begins questioning his beliefs as a member of the Hitler Youth. From dramas and comedy to all-out warfare with little dialogue, these war films from the past 20 years are some of the best.

10 ‘Fury’ (2014)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via Sony

Fury takes place in April of 1945, as the Allies advance into enemy territory. But this film doesn’t take place with an army. Instead, it focuses on a group of five individuals in a Sherman tank, Fury: Army sergeant and tank commander Don "Wardaddy" Collier (Brad Pitt), tank gunner Boyd "Bible" Swan (Shia LaBeouf), tank driver Trini "Gordo" Garcia (Michael Peña), tank loader Grady "Coon-Ass" Travis (Jon Bernthal), and unexperienced assistant tank driver Norman "Machine" Ellison (Logan Lerman). Collier takes on a deadly mission with his team, moving the tank deeper into German territory where they are wildly outmanned, outgunned, and have overwhelming odds stacked against them, not to mention an inexperienced combat soldier with an aversion to violence on the team.

While it is a raw and violent depiction of warfare, Fury is also a film about a team of people bonding, especially while under extreme duress. The film is full of stellar performances and showcases a side of war that often isn’t looked at in cinema: the men who drive the tanks and what their lives are like on a small team. With war-hardened faces on some characters and sickness on others, the raw portrayal of close-quarter combat is displayed as the horrors of war play out on screen.

9 ‘American Sniper’ (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the true story of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), American Sniper takes viewers into his world and what happens when a soldier returns home from four tours in Iraq. It's a story about a man who would do anything to protect his unit and friends, eventually becoming the deadliest and most accurate sniper in American history. Viewers watch as he not only saves countless lives but also becomes a target for insurgents, people who’d like nothing more than to take Kyle out of the equation. When he finally makes it back home, it is clear to his family that he never really left the war.

Watching the film, it is difficult to believe one man could take out the hundreds of enemies that Kyle did, cementing his legacy as one of the deadliest marksmen in United States Military history. It is an emotional narrative, full of tense scenes and balancing them with heartfelt moments between a husband and wife who want nothing more than to leave the war behind. Sadly, it isn’t that simple for Kyle, as he is haunted by those he was unable to save.

8 ‘1917’ (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

Taking place during World War I after the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line, 1917 focuses on the story of Will Schofield (George MacKay) and Tom Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), two British soldiers tasked with delivering a very important message to the front in order to ward off an offensive attack. The problem is, in order to deliver it, they have to cross into enemy territory. However, getting the message to Colonel Mackenzie of the 2nd Battalion (Benedict Cumberbatch) would potentially save 1,600 fellow soldiers, including Blake’s brother. So, the two-man army does its best to run, hide, and run some more in order to get the missive into the correct hands in time to stop the attack and the potential deaths of their fellow comrades.

This particular war film is an immersive experience as the viewers journey along with Schofield and Blake across enemy lines and into the horrors of World War I’s trench warfare tactics. Visually stunning with raw emotions portrayed through the performances of McKay and Chapman, 1917 was also a technical marvel. Cinematographer Roger Deakins and editor Lee Smith construct the film with numerous cuts. Instead, they took long takes and presented the film in two continuous shots.

7 ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2009)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Summit Entertainment

Set during the Iraq war, The Hurt Locker follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team headed by Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremey Renner). A risk-taker with a knack for defusing bombs in high-stress situations, James is a different kind of leader, one the team is not used to taking orders from, especially when it means someone might be put in a dangerous situation. At odds with his team and having a hard time with his personal life, James is never able to leave the high-paced, stressful life of a soldier behind.

A dramatized telling of the Iraq War, focusing on a team that isn’t often seen in cinema, The Hurt Locker is an action-filled epic with emotional performances and suspenseful scenes where viewers aren’t sure if the characters are going to make it out alive. Beautifully shot so the audience doesn’t lose track of who is who and what each team member is doing at a specific point in time, The Hurt Locker is one of those war films where it is thrilling to watch the main character in action, putting himself at risk time and again and hoping that this time isn’t the time he defuses the bomb wrong.

6 ‘Darkest Hour’ (2018)

Directed by Joe Wright

Image via Focus Features

In the early days of the Second World War in Britain, newly appointed British prime minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) makes a world-changing decision. He must decide if Britain is going to negotiate with Adolf Hitler or if he is going to set out word that they’re going to fight and continue fighting until the war is won. He does the latter, and over the course of four weeks, Churchill receives missives, makes plans, and cements his legacy as one of the men who changed the course of the war and the world forever.

A historical drama set during one of the biggest wars in history, Darkest Hour evokes the courageous nature of Churchill and his unwillingness to bend to the whims of his enemies. Oldman’s performance, like most of them, was bold, brash, and full of raw emotion as he delivered Churchill’s iconic “We shall fight on the beaches” speech to Parliament. He went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. This movie is a behind-the-scenes look at what politicians are capable of when forced into the corners of war.