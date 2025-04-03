The thing about war movies is that they just continue staying unfortunately relevant, and will remain so for as long as wars continue to be fought. It’s a puzzling contradiction in life, this notion that everyone seems to generally agree about war being bad and stuff, but then they keep on being fought. There’s nuance for every conflict, sure, but wars are also damn tiring things. Fittingly, some of the best war movies inspire feelings of frustration, misery, and despair.

Some of the best war films of the last 30 years have been particularly intense, showcasing the horrors and heartbreak from throughout humanity’s history of dividing itself into sides and killing everyone on the opposing one. Some of these are a little more entertaining or thrilling, sure, but none are entirely sunny… and that’s for the best. That’s one of the reasons these all stand as modern classics.

10 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski