War movies are venues for artists and viewers alike to explore wartime experiences and to provide new perspectives. Many filmmakers have used the backdrop of war to tell compelling stories, sometimes based on the experiences of real people. War movies tend to be epic in scale and deeply emotional. The best war movies explore how war impacts people from all backgrounds and how people have to fight to maintain their humanity against all odds.

Some war movies that are considered masterpieces, like Platoon, are loosely based on the real experiences of artists and filmmakers who experienced war themselves. Other movies, like Lawrence of Arabia, are biographies of people who experienced war up close and personally. Each war movie that is considered a masterpiece balances human drama with an honest exploration of the toll that war takes on everyone who experiences it.

10 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Directed by Terrence Malick

The Thin Red Line is the second movie adaptation of the 1968 novel of the same name by James Jones. The story follows fictional soldiers during the Battle of Mount Austin, which took place during World War II. The story captures the danger that ordinary foot soldiers were in at all times during the war and how they constantly fought to stay alive. The Thin Red Line stars Adrian Brody, Sean Penn, Ben Chaplin, and George Clooney.

The Thin Red Line is a masterpiece because it provides a philosophical reflection on the nature of war through its characters. Rather than focusing on re-creating wartime battles and events with historical accuracy, the movie focuses on the emotional truth of war and how it impacts anyone who finds themselves in the middle of the chaos. The Thin Red Line emphasizes the physical and mental toll that war takes on anyone, regardless of their background.

9 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Full Metal Jacket is based on the autobiographical novel "The Short-Timers" by Gustav Hasford. The movie follows a group of US Marines who complete basic training during the Vietnam War. Full Metal Jacket shows this group of future Marines as they are mentally and physically broken down by their training. While the movie eventually shows soldiers being deployed to Vietnam, the emotional core of the movie is the first half, where they are abused mentally and physically through boot camp.

What makes Full Metal Jacket a masterpiece is that it examines the mental toll that war takes on people, even before they have been exposed to any fighting. The movie also highlights the fact that training for war is often comparably brutal for war itself, which impacts soldiers before they're deployed. The fact that Full Metal Jacket draws a direct parallel between soldiers being abused during training and how they act in war gives it a profound tone that makes it one of the greatest war movies of all time.

8 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by David Lean

The Bridge on the River Kwai is based on the novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle. Like the novel, the movie is a fictional story set against the backdrop of the construction of the Burma Railway by British prisoners of war. While the story itself is entirely fictional, it is based on how the Japanese military treated prisoners of war. The Bridge on the River Kwai offers an unflinching look at the brutality that many prisoners of war faced during World War II in particular.

The Bridge on the River Kwai can be considered a masterpiece because it focuses on the plight of individuals who were caught up in the war rather than on larger stakes. The movie also provides a commentary on class issues that existed in British society during this time while putting this in the context of a wartime narrative. The Bridge on the River Kwai is also one of the most notable war movies because it highlights the fact that heroism always comes at a cost, especially in war.

7 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

The Great Escape is a fictionalized version of the story of a group of British POWs who escaped from a German prison camp during World War II. Steve McQueen stars as Captain Virgil Hilts, the prisoners' leader who ultimately stages their escape. The prisoners are from various backgrounds but band together to plan their escape. The Great Escape is a testament to the fact that wartime experiences have the ability to unite such different people to fight for a common goal.

The Great Escape can be considered a masterpiece, not because it tries to recreate real events accurately, but because it combines a thrilling story with human stakes. The story captures the spirit of those who experienced the war as prisoners and how they were able to maintain their humanity in the face of wartime horrors. The Great Escape is one of the greatest war movies ever because it combines action, human drama, and emotional stakes.

6 'Platoon' (1987)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Platoon is the first of director Oliver Stone's three movies about the Vietnam War. The movie is loosely based on Stone's own experience as a soldier. Platoon follows a new American recruit, Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), who arrives in Vietnam and is thrown into the chaos. Much of the story revolves around the characters wrestling with the morality of the war and how they see themselves fitting into the American war machine.

What makes Platoon a masterpiece is that it is a direct rebuke of war stories that glorify war itself. The heroism shown in Platoon is messy and shows that war always takes a heavy toll. The performances in Platoon are all profoundly nuanced and showcase the fact that the Vietnam War was fought mainly by ill-prepared Americans. Additionally, the movie's reflection on the moral implications of war opens the door for the audience to ask similar questions.

5 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Paths of Glory is an anti-war movie set in France during World War I. When Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas) is ordered to organize a mission certain to fail, he tries to protest to his superior officer, Brigadier General Paul Mireau (George Macready). Mireau has his own selfish reasons for wanting to put his soldiers in danger. The movie is loosely based on real events and highlights how lower-ranked soldiers were often the victims of the whims of those in power.

Paths of Glory is a masterpiece because it highlights the reality that so many people have used their position of power to endanger soldiers for their own selfish reasons. The movie maintains a grim tone to emphasize the fact that there is rarely glory in war, just endless suffering for anyone involved. Paths of Glory is also a profound reflection on the dangers of those who would use war to exploit others and to further their own agendas.

4 'Das Boot' (1981)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Das Boot is an adaptation of the 1973 German novel of the same name by Lothar-Günther Buchheim. The story is based on Buchheim's experiences in the German armed forces during World War II as part of a submarine crew. The movie follows the crew of a German submarine during the Battle of the Atlantic. Das Boot accurately shows how submarine warfare was a unique part of the war and how this type of warfare was particularly influential during World War II.

What makes Das Boot such an important movie about war is the fact that it captures the realities of submarine warfare and how those fighting in submarines faced unique challenges. The movie uses its setting to capture the claustrophobia of war, which makes it one of the greatest war movies of all time. Additionally, Das Boot provides a unique perspective on those who were America's enemies during World War II.

3 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Lawrence of Arabia is a biopic about the life of British army officer T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole). The movie chronicles Lawrence's experiences throughout the Ottoman Empire and his involvement in the political turmoil of the day. After struggling with his own career in the British army, Lawrence is sent to the Middle East during a time of high tensions during World War I. The movie details how Lawrence formed relationships with Arab leaders of the time and played a key role in regional events.

Lawrence of Arabia is awe-inspiring because of its sweeping narrative and use of majestic settings as the backdrop for the story. The movie is also considered one of the greatest war epics ever because of its performances. In addition to O'Toole, Omar Sharif is a particular standout in Lawrence of Arabia, as he humanizes real people who actually existed during this time, and who had tangible impacts on world events.

2 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now follows American Captain Willard (Martin Sheen), who is tasked with assassinating a rogue Special Forces officer, Colonel Katz (Marlon Brando). After Colonel Katz is accused of murder, his superiors determine that he is mentally unstable. The movie is an epic game of cat-and-mouse that focuses on Willard's quest as he faces increasingly difficult odds. Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, Apocalypse Now is a meditation on the brutality of this war.

What makes Apocalypse Now one of the greatest war movies ever is the fact that it shows how mentally destructive war is and how anyone is susceptible to becoming the most brutal version of themselves under these conditions. The movie provides a unique insight into how Americans perceived themselves in the context of the Vietnam War. Apocalypse Now showcases how easily humanity can be stripped away in the thick of war, which makes it a sobering watch.

1 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan follows a group of soldiers stationed in France during World War II. When Private Ryan (Matt Damon) is determined to be the only one of his brothers to survive and be listed as missing, this group is tasked with finding him and returning him safely to his family. The movie follows these soldiers, led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks), as they confront the destruction that ripped through Europe.

Saving Private Ryan is a masterpiece because it is ultimately a deeply intimate story of brotherhood forged in the fire of war. The movie highlights how Americans specifically remember veterans of World War II. The story also highlights how so many Americans have thought about patriotism in relation to wartime service. Saving Private Ryan is also an important war movie in that it invites viewers to consider the morality of war itself and asks questions about what is ultimately worth fighting for.

