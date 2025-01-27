War stories are a timeless source of media. From powerful documentaries to true-story recounts and fictionalized depictions of battle, they have been told in various ways for decades. They can be some of the most raw and unfiltered pieces of media across the entertainment industry, and their importance in the world will never cease, whether to educate or shine a light on some of history's most turbulent times.

War epics have been around for decades, and while some will argue that many of the best were created before the start of the new millennium, there's no denying that recent acclaimed additions like Hacksaw Ridge and Dunkirk have only proved how important this genre continues to be. From Saving Private Ryan to Schindler's List, these ten features are war stories everyone should find the time to watch at least once in their lives.

10 'Lone Survivor' (2013)

Directed by Peter Berg

Image via Universal Pictures

Lone Survivor is a 2013 war epic by director Peter Berg that tells the story of a Navy SEALS team and their fateful 2005 mission disclosed as Operation Red Wings. It is a harrowing true story of survival against all odds, centering on a four-man team tasked with finding the then-leader of the Taliban during the war in Afghanistan, and as the title suggests, depicts how Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg) became the only surviving member.

One by one, this team of four is torn apart by the brutalities of the devastation around them. It's a heartbreaking edge-of-your-seat feature with heartbreak, inspiration, and devastation at its core. But it will remain a must-watch for years and one of the most memorable war movies of the last twenty-five years.

Taylor Kitsch

Emile Hirsch

See All Cast & Crew Marcus Luttrell and his team set out on a mission to capture or kill notorious Taliban leader Ahmad Shah, in late June 2005. Marcus and his team are left to fight for their lives in one of the most valiant efforts of modern warfare.

9 'Platoon' (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Orion Pictures

The oldest entry on this list comes with a 1986 classic by the name of Platoon. This now nearly forty-year-old war feature from director Oliver Stone remains one of the oldest, most accurate depictions of warfare to date. It may have been one of the most successful films at the time of its release, but it's arguably become a little underrated as the years have passed and others have released over time.

Platoon stars a young Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, and many more in a story born from the real-life experiences of its director during his time serving in the Vietnam War. Nominated for eight Academy Awards and winning four, including Best Picture, Platoon solidified itself early on as an iconic addition to the war genre. Its accuracy and experienced director only helped create something that would stand the test of time in this industry as one of the best war films ever made.

Willem Dafoe

Charlie Sheen Chris Taylor, a neophyte recruit in Vietnam, finds himself caught in a battle of wills between two sergeants, one good and the other evil. A shrewd examination of the brutality of war and the duality of man in conflict.

8 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

9/11 remains the deadliest terrorist attack on record, having taken the lives of almost 3000 people on September 11th, 2001. The carnage and devastation left in the wreckage of the Twin Towers, directly and indirectly, affected millions of people across the globe. But as the dust began to clear, the focus turned to catching those responsible as one of the biggest international manhunts ever got underway.

Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, and many more star in this dramatized retelling of the nearly decade-long tracking of the former Al-Qaeda leader, and Zero Dark Thirty, despite some controversial opinions on historical accuracy, is one of the most acclaimed war features of the 21st Century. What Osama Bin Laden did will never be forgotten, but this film is a fantastic telling of the work that went on behind the scenes to bring him down.