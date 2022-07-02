War has been a dominating factor in human history since the beginning of time. It both fascinates and terrifies us. It's filled with tales of heroics, courage, and perseverance as well as absolute brutality and carnage. It is the highest level of danger one could endure, leaving all else behind, but one's humanity and their fight for survival.

Naturally Hollywood is full of war films meant to both inspire and educate. War films can show the height of humanity's goodness as people band together to fight against tyrannical rules and fight for a better tomorrow. While others can expose the atrocities that war causes and show the true brutality man can commit against one another.

Updated on October 23rd, 2022, by Hannah Saab: War movies continue to be a popular and relevant genre explored by directors today. Shifting IMDb ratings speak volumes about the users and viewers that are interested in the best war movies of all time, as there are more voters rediscovering classic army movies and rating them on the platform.

'The Boat' (1981) – 8.4

Director Wolfgang Petersen's The Boat (Das Boot) is based on Lothar-Günther Buchheim's 1973 novel that chronicles his experiences aboard the German submarine U-96 during World War II. While they initially set out to search for allied ships, they're soon the ones being tracked and endangered.

The war movie steers clear of overwhelming audiences with chaotic action sequences, choosing to focus instead on the relationships between the soldiers. As they become dependent on one another for their survival, they also learn more about their individual lives, dreams, and fears – these intimate moments make the grand scenes more exhilarating and tense.

'Come And See' (1985) – 8.4

Come and See is an unflinching anti-war movie centered on a young Belarusian teenager, Flyora, who joins the resistance movement during the Nazi German occupation of Belarus. Directed by Elem Klimov, the war movie delves into the darkness and brutality that Eastern European villages' populace experienced during that time.

Viewers will see the same horrific suffering Flyora witnesses as he returns to an unrecognizable home. The film doesn't hold back when it comes to depicting the harrowing effects of war and how quickly things can spiral out of control in once-peaceful areas.

'Braveheart' (1995) – 8.4

Mel Gibson stars in and directs Braveheart, a war drama film that follows the story of the Scottish warrior William Wallace. After seeing his loved ones slain by the English invaders, the protagonist executes a risky mission to get rid of a platoon. This soon leads to a full revolt against English rule, as William inspires others to fight alongside him.

Braveheart is far from perfect, but it's the cheesy and funny moments that also make it endearing for fans. Of course, it's remembered for the grand and brutal action sequences, which often feature the protagonist leading his countrymen in dangerous battles.

'Shershaah' (2021) – 8.4

Director Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah is based on the life of Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army who fought during the Kargil War. It follows the protagonist's experiences before and during his enlistment, which opens his eyes to the challenges that come with the life of a soldier.

The film is as much a tribute to Batra as it is about the Kargil conflict. It portrays the soldier as an ideal example of a brave and heroic figure, but falls short when it comes to depicting the problematic aspects of war. That said, it's still worth seeing for those who are curious about Batra and his actions during the war.

'Casablanca' (1942) – 8.5

Set in the midst of WWII in 1942, Casablanca is a renowned classic that revolves around the decisions Rick Blaine must make after an unexpected encounter with a former partner. Ilsa Lund makes him question his neutrality during the war and his role in his nightclub and gambling den in the titular location.

Director Michael Curtiz's award-winning film sets itself apart in the war movie genre by focusing on romance. Its compelling characters make it impossible not to feel invested in their choices and relationships, which all build up to a legendary ending that still holds up today.

'Apocalypse Now' (1979) - 8.5

Apocalypse Now is one of those movies that sticks with you long after watching it. It's an experience. A journey into a hellish world that is unlike our own where absurdity reigns and morals are an afterthought. Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War epic follows Captain Willard, who's sent to take out a rogue Colonel that's purported himself to be a god to the locals.

Filled with iconic imagery, massive set pieces, and a slow methodical pace Apocalypse Now is unlike any other war movie. It questions the sanity of the soldiers left out in the jungles, who are constantly surrounded by barbaric carnage. With all men having to face the choice of either holding onto what little shred of humanity they have left or falling into absolute chaos and losing themselves forever.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988) - 8.5

Grave of the Fireflies follows two young siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they struggle to survive in Japan during the declining days of World War II. After an American bombing run leaves the siblings separated from their parents the two must rely on one another for their survival.

This animated Studio Ghibli masterpiece does an excellent job of contrasting brutal themes of war admits beautiful drawn imagery. Grave of the Fireflies never shies away from the reality of war showing the true cost of battle and the effect it has on innocent civilians.

'The Pianist' (2002) – 8.5

Director Roman Polanski's BAFTA award-winning masterpiece, The Pianist, tells the story of the Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman. The talented pianist is forced to find ways to survive during the Nazi occupation in Warsaw, and is left even more vulnerable and alone after his family is deported in 1942.

The war movie doesn't pull any punches when it comes to its raw depiction of the human suffering and destruction that spread during that time. Seen through the eyes of the devastated pianist, it sends a painful reminder of what people are capable of during the worst of times.

'Life Is Beautiful' (1997) – 8.6

When Guido Orefice and his son Giosuè are sent to a concentration camp during WWII in Life Is Beautiful, the loving father and bookshop owner uses wit and creativity to shield his child from the awful reality they're in. He turns the entire situation into a game, making his son believe that he'll get a prize if he just follows the rules.

Director Roberto Benigni's critically-acclaimed war movie is a heartbreaking portrayal of what war does to innocent families. Fans won't soon forget the tear-jerking moments that highlight what a father's love can inspire during the darkest hours.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998) - 8.6

Saving Private Ryan has one of the most iconic opening scenes in cinema history, throwing viewers right into the middle of D-Day, depicting one of the most faithful interpretations of war ever shown on screen. From there the film never lets up as a squad of soldiers is tasked with moving through enemy lines in search of a single soldier and bringing him home.

Saving Private Ryan is truly a must-watch for any World War II buff or any war buff in general. Steven Spielberg's incredible film never shies away from the brutal realities of war, showing both the terrible mutilation that battle can cause and the comradery and sacrifice these men made for their country and for each other.

