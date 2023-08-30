Designed to examine the female presence in any given film, the Bechdel test analyzes whether a film (1) has at least two named female characters, (2) features a conversation between the named characters, and (3) their conversation focuses on a topic other than men. While the test is sometimes viewed as a means to determine the quality of a film through a feminist lens, it was originally conceived to raise awareness of the male-centric nature of cinema.

It is unsurprising that many great war films have failed the Bechdel test, with some of the best movies of the genre not even able to pass one of the test's criteria. While this does nothing to diminish those movies' brilliance, it makes it worth highlighting the outstanding war films that pass the Bechdel test.

10 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow's follow-up to The Hurt Locker, which made her the first-ever female to win Best Director at the Oscars, Zero Dark Thirty saw the filmmaker remain firmly entrenched in modern war drama. It documents the U.S. government's pursuit of Osama bin Laden and the Navy SEALs raid, which led to the terrorist's death.

Jessica Chastain starred as CIA analyst Maya Harris, whose working relationship with senior analyst Jessica Karley (Jennifer Ehle) saw the film pass the Bechdel test, albeit somewhat controversially. While the two women have conversations linked to strategies and politics, most of their discussions revolve around bin Laden, making for an interesting debate about how such conversations about men should be viewed against the test's somewhat vague criteria.

9 'The English Patient' (1996)

A sweeping romantic epic, The English Patient became an Oscar darling, winning nine awards from 12 nominations as it followed László de Almásy (Ralph Fiennes) sharing his recollections to his nurse on his deathbed. He reveals he worked in Africa as a cartographer, a vocation that was complicated by the onset of WWII and his dangerous affair with a married colleague.

The film's stacked cast included Juliette Binoche as László's nurse, Hana, and Kristin Scott Thomas as his married lover Katharine Clifton. While those two characters never interacted, the film passed the Bechdel test as Hana spoke with her fellow nurses about staying behind herself and being loaned money.

8 'Defiance' (2008)

A story well worth putting to screen, Defiance details the Bielski brothers' stunning tale of survival during WWII, where they hid in Belorussian forests and built a community of escaped Jewish survivors. The film focuses on the Bielski brothers, namely Tuvia (Daniel Craig) and Zus (Liev Schreiber), and their resistance against the Nazis.

However, it also focuses on many survivors who make up the community, exploring how they lived and what hardships they overcame. It features several female characters with prominent roles and conversations between them as they discuss nutrition issues the camp faces and even bathing strategies in the depths of the forest.

7 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

An Oscar-winning war comedy from Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit walked a deft line between laugh-out-loud humor and poignant drama. It follows a young Hitler Youth cadet in Germany whose indoctrinated views on the war are challenged when he learns his mother is sheltering a Jewish girl in their house.

With young actor Roman Griffin Davis exceptional in the leading role, the film quickly became a compelling spin on the war genre, but it also gave a lot of time to its two major female characters. Scarlett Johansson and Thomasin McKenzie's characters have a lot of agency in the film, and their conversation about womanhood gave the film one of its more somber and grounding moments.

6 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

A true epic of old Hollywood, Gone with the Wind has amassed a startling reputation for its grandiosity and romantic intrigue. In more recent times, however, the classic picture has also attracted criticism for its historical revisionism of slavery, which makes it somewhat ironic that it is in the minority of mainstream war movies to pass the Bechdel test with flying colors.

Gone with the Wind has plenty of conversations among prominent female characters, which focus on many topics. The fact that it remains the highest-grossing movie when adjusted for inflation and features Vivian Leigh as the lead also mounts an excellent case for female-led blockbusters and the landmark success they can have.

5 'We Were Soldiers' (2002)

Something of an underappreciated Vietnam War movie, We Were Soldiers, offered a grueling depiction of the conflict while giving both sides of the conflict ample representation. Set in 1965, it follows Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore (Mel Gibson) as he leads his troops into combat in Ia Drang Valley in the initial stages of the war.

While it does sometimes stray towards glorifying war, one thing the film did exceptionally well was showcase the hardships faced by the wives of the soldiers. With many of them living on the base, it offers a heartbreaking look at how that community of women endured. Naturally, many of their conversations revolved around their husbands, but they also discussed the community they lived in.

4 'Downfall' (2004)

Through sheer brilliance (and even some internet memes), Downfall has become one of the most acclaimed foreign language films to have broken into mainstream consciousness. From the perspective of his secretary, Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara), it focuses on Adolf Hitler's (Bruno Ganz) final days in his Berlin bunker.

Following Traudl very closely, the film features plenty of moments where she converses with other women, ranging from idle chatter to heavier discussions about war and death. Interestingly, one of the film's major sources of inspiration was the memoirs of the real Traudl Junge, who did really serve as Hitler's secretary in the final days of his life.

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

There is perhaps no greater or more harrowing war film than Steven Spielberg's biographical holocaust drama, Schindler's List. Following German Industrialist and Nazi Party member Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) as he strives to recruit Jewish prisoners to work in his factories to spare their lives, the film won seven Academy Awards and has become a timeless classic.

The movie follows Schindler so closely that it is somewhat surprising that it passes the Bechdel test but does so with flying colors. From Schindler's wife Emilie (Caroline Goodall) to many of the Jewish women stuck in the camps, the film has a lot of named women and features the prisoners discussing everything from what will happen at Auschwitz to food and what their home lives were like.

2 'Eye in the Sky' (2015)

Truly one of the best examples of female representation in war cinema, Eye in the Sky features prominent and impactful female characters across the board. The gripping British war thriller focuses on modern combat technology, namely drone warfare, and the ethical dilemmas that surround it.

Ranging from the political headquarters in England to the drone base in Nevada and the targeted terrorist compound and its surrounding area in Kenya, the film casts its gaze far and wide to make for an enthralling thriller with palpable, international stakes. Impressively, there are pivotal female characters in all three of the film's major settings, ensuring it passes the Bechdel test with ease.

1 'Atonement' (2007)

A mesmerizing romantic epic set against the backdrop of World War II, Atonement didn't contain any actual combat, but it did feature the troops on Dunkirk prolifically while highlighting the hardships faced by many in England at the time. Starting in 1935, it follows a young girl who, upon learning of her sister's romance with the son of the estate's groundskeeper, tells a lie that forever alters the lives of all involved.

A major focus of the film is how the relationship between sisters Briony (Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai, and Vanessa Redgrave) and Cecilia Tallis (Keira Knightley) deteriorates over time. The film passes the Bechdel test multiple times in its opening minutes alone.

