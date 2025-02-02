War dramas often use brilliant scripts to tell compelling stories. A good script can elevate an already dramatic story. Scripts can also elevate an already captivating story set against the backdrop of war. While war movies often use action to portray the scale of war and its corresponding destruction, a tight script can drive a profoundly human narrative. These can make the protagonists of these stories all the more relatable.

The best war movies with excellent scripts leave an impact on viewers long after the credits roll. Some movies, like Come and See, have scripts that underline the horrors of war. Other movies, like Doctor Strangelove, use humor and satire to comment on the absurdity of war. Ultimately, the best-written war movies offer new perspectives on familiar stories, and assist in creating poignant and thought-provoking stories.

10 'Patton' (1970)

Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner

Patton is a biographical account of General George Patton (George C. Scott) and his role in World War II. The movie follows Patton's experiences across Europe and North Africa. Patton follows its titular character's participation in many notable campaigns, including the Battle of the Bulge. The movie also highlights Patton's warnings about the existential threat he felt fascism posed to America, even in the post-war years.

Patton's script is so effective because it paints its titular character as a complicated figure who was able to harness his best qualities to achieve victory. The script eschews sentimentality in favor of painting a nuanced portrait of a man who changed history. Patton's script offers a poignant and honest reflection on Patton's legacy. The epic speech at the end of the movie is the pinnacle of this phenomenal script.

9 'Das Boot' (1981)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Das Boot is a German movie that follows the story of a U-boat crew patrolling the Atlantic during World War II. The movie showcases how the crew navigates the danger they are put in by virtue of fighting the war in a submarine, as well as the monotony of war. Das Boot highlights the German perspective of World War II, and presents characters who are conflicted about their role in the war and the morality of fighting for their country.

Das Boot's script uses the story's action to further develop the characters and their perspectives. The script also pulls from the source material, Lothar-Günther Buchheim's 1973 novel, and allows its characters to reflect on their conflicted feelings about the war. Das Boot's script also allows the members of the ensemble to highlight their respective strengths. Ultimately, this script is smartly crafted in that it poses important questions about the nature of war itself.

8 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Inglourious Basterds tells a story of an alternate history in which Jewish American soldiers team up with members of the European Jewish community to assassinate Nazis. The movie stars Brad Pitt as First Lieutenant Aldo Raine, the leader of the vigilantes who plan increasingly complex ways to kill Nazis. Inglourious Basterds features a horrifying villain in Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz). Landa is known for brutally hunting Jews across Europe.

Inglourious Basterds features a typically snappy Quentin Tarantino script. This works for this movie because the action is so fast and intense. The script allows the ensemble to get caught up in a wild ride that is thrilling from beginning to end. Inglourious Basterds' script features twists and turns that make the movie move at a break-neck pace. The movie's script allows the ensemble to create memorable character narratives.

7 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick