The appeal of the war genre is not remotely difficult to grasp, especially considering its emotional depth and how it often resonates with viewers. This has to do with how these films deal with the complexities of conflict and heroism, providing audiences with an entertaining and gripping time while sitting through battle epics and even personal survival tales.

Although many war films have left a strong imprint on cinema, some have inevitably stood out more than others. Because Rotten Tomatoes is one of the best platforms for cinephiles to pick their next watch, we look back at some of the best war films of all time, from Apocalypse Now to Schindler's List, ranking them according to the Tomatometer.

10 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Tomatometer: 97%

Image via United Artists

Set in 1970 Vietnam, Apocalypse Now follows Captain Willard, played by Martin Sheen, as he undergoes a hallucinatory ride to find and terminate a once-promising officer (Marlon Brando) who has lost his mind. In his company are a Navy patrol boat with street-smart youngsters, an Air Cavalry officer (Robert Duvall), and a freelance photographer (Dennis Hopper).

Francis Ford Coppola's movie endures, to this day, as an iconic installment in the war genre that helped shape it. Not only did it flawlessly blend psychological horror with a more conventional war narrative, focusing on the psychological aspects instead of just combat, but it also provided viewers with astounding performances. All these aspects make Apocalypse Now a must-see in the category, with its stunning visuals and surreal atmosphere elevating it to higher levels.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Das Boot' (1981)

Tomatometer: 98%

Image via Columbia Pictures

Set in World War II, Das Boot sees a German U-boat stalking the frigid waters of the North Atlantic. In the meantime, its young crew experiences the sheer terror and claustrophobic life of a submariner, which includes dealing with intense storms and dwindling supplies.

What's so great about Das Boot is its exploring the psychological effects of submarining, particularly in the context of war. It is an entertaining movie that provides viewers with a different, interesting perspective on German soldiers and how they see the war. It is also worth noting that the film's cinematography adds to its value, perfectly capturing the story's claustrophobic atmosphere. The 1981 movie was very well received, earning plenty of critical acclaim, including six Academy Awards.

Das Boot Release Date February 10, 1982 Cast Jurgen Prochnow , Herbert Grönemeyer , Klaus Wennemann , Hubertus Bengsch , Martin Semmelrogge , Bernd Tauber , Erwin Leder , Martin May Runtime 149 Minutes

Watch on Hulu

8 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Tomatometer: 98%

Image via Universal Pictures

Although 2022's All Quiet on the Western Front received highly deserved praise, the original Lewis Milestone movie was the blueprint that captured the attention of many, becoming a groundbreaking picture, especially among the first anti-war films. The movie follows a group of German schoolboys who are talked into enlisting at the beginning of World War I by their teacher.

All Quiet on the Western Front is a memorable and powerful war movie for the way it tells the story entirely through the experiences of the young recruits, realistically capturing the terror of war and its bleakness, and deviating from romanticized depictions that were common at the time through its nuanced performances and well-crafted battle sequences.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) Release Date August 24, 1930 Director Lewis Milestone Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers Runtime 152 Minutes

Watch on Hoopla

7 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Tomatometer: 98%

Image via Columbia Pictures

Another powerful anti-war film certainly worth watching is Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. The story focuses on what could happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button. It sees U.S. Air Force General Jack Ripper (Peter Sellers) going insane and sending his bomber wing to destroy the U.S.S.R.

Kubrick's must-see absurdist movie is a sharp commentary on the use of nuclear warfare and Cold War politics, being a pioneer particularly when it comes to the first films to use dark comedy. Its incredibly written screenplay satirizes the dangers of war and the mutually assured annihilation to perfection, with plenty of humorous moments making Dr. Strangelove an unforgettable and unique entry in the war genre.

Watch on Apple TV

6 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Tomatometer: 98%

Image via Universal Pictures

Set in German-occupied Poland during World War II, Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Schindler's List is a historical epic that tells the incredible true story of industrialist Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) who becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their prosecution.

With beautiful black-and-white cinematography and a brutal portrayal of the Holocaust, this historically accurate must-see war film is nothing short of incredible, enduring as a relevant watch all these years later for how it depicts the impact that one person can have and how they can make a difference. Schindler's List is anchored by emotional performances and a humane story guaranteed to touch the hearts of many. It is understandably one of Spielberg's finest and most memorable, ranking high among his other popular works such as Jurassic Park and Jaws.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Henry V' (1989)

Tomatometer: 98%

Image via Curzon Film Distributors

Directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, Henry V is the perfect pick for William Shakespeare enthusiasts. The 1989 adaptation follows the heroic titular king as he determines to conquer the kingdom of France. He leads his army into battle but struggles with his inner doubts, with the war ultimately culminating at the bloody Battle of Agincourt.

This English royalty-centered movie take on the popular stage play has captured the attention of many, whether due to the impeccable acting or the amazing direction. Furthermore, it made Shakespeare's language accessible to modern audiences while maintaining its poetic depth and authenticity, resulting in a great adaptation. Even if not a war movie in the traditional sense, Henry V is an excellent addition to this list, guaranteed to appeal to fans of classic literature and Shakespearean works.

Watch on Hoopla

4 'The Battle of Algiers' (1966)

Tomatometer: 99%

Image via Allied Artists

With an impressive 99% Tomatometer score, The Battle of Algiers is also widely regarded as one of the best and most accurate war films ever made. It is set in the 1950s and depicts the escalation of fear and violence as the people of Algiers fight for independence from the French government.

The Battle of Algiers' realistic portrayal of urban warfare is nothing short of captivating, inevitably making it stand out from other films; it also helps that it was shot in a documentary style, often blending fiction with real events with great results to keep viewers engaged throughout. At its core, the groundbreaking 1966 picture is a sharp commentary on oppression and resistance, becoming a blueprint in different ways — including in film.

The Battle of Algiers Release Date August 31, 1966 Runtime 121 minutes

Watch on Max

3 'Casablanca' (1942)

Tomatometer: 99%

Image via Warner Bros.

Often considered one of the best films ever made, Casablanca is far from a conventional "war" movie, focusing more on the love story at its center. Still, it falls under the category (according to Rotten Tomatoes). Starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in unforgettable roles, it sees an expatriate who owns a café in French Morocco struggling to decide whether to help his former lover and her husband escape the Nazis.

Casablanca is often the go-to romance movie for non-romance enthusiasts, offering audiences a touching story that invented the tropes/clichés existing today. It is an undeniably influential picture that every cinephile should watch, with its masterful blend of romance with war and political intrigue set against the backdrop of World War II being standouts. Furthermore, its iconic performances and memorable lines have left a strong imprint on cinema.

Casablanca Release Date January 23, 1942 Cast Humphrey Bogart , Ingrid Bergman , Paul Henreid , Claude Rains , Conrad Veidt , Sydney Greenstreet Runtime 102 minutes

Watch on Max

2 'A Man Escaped' (1956)

Tomatometer: 100%

Image via Gaumont Film Company

In Robert Desson's extremely well-acted A Man Escaped, a French Resistance fighter (François Leterrier) plans a daunting escape from a German prison just before his execution in France during World War II. The movie sees the protagonist struggling to escape from unbearable circumstances, with its plot building with subtle tension.

The flawless Tomatometer score of A Man Escaped is not surprising, especially considering it is a genuinely gripping and entertaining narrative brilliantly executed, with minimalist but effective direction, and performed. Tackling themes of endurance and determination during wartime and offering an intriguing outlook on resistance, hope, and freedom, Desson's movie remains one of the best war films of all time, even if it ultimately focuses more on internal rather than external conflict.

A Man Escaped Release Date August 26, 1957 Cast François Leterrier , Charles Le Clainche , Maurice Beerblock , Roland Monod , Jacques Ertaud , Jean Paul Delhumeau , Roger Treherne , Jean Philippe Delamarre Runtime 101 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

1 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Tomatometer: 100%

Image via Toho

One of Studio Ghibli's saddest entries is Grave of the Fireflies. This heartbreaking Japanese animated film follows the story of siblings and war orphans Seita (Tsutomu Tatsumi) and Setsuko (Ayano Shiraishi), focusing on their desperate struggle to survive during the final months of the Pacific War.

An evidently quite beloved war film, Grave of the Fireflies is a soul-wrenching watch that emphasizes the cost of war, offering audiences of all ages — it is worth noting that the movie is not suited for younger viewers despite it being an animated picture, though — a memorable time in front of the screen. The way it powerfully explores such an event's impact on civilians, particularly emotionally, is guaranteed to stick with audiences, especially those who enjoy stories that make anti-war statements.

Grave of the Fireflies Release Date July 26, 1989 Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi , Ayano Shiraishi , Akemi Yamaguchi Runtime 89 minutes

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Best War Movies That Are Perfectly Directed, Ranked