The power war movies have on audiences is incredible. Few other genres in cinema are as iconic, successful, and acclaimed as war, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down soon. War movies have become a must-watch for cinema lovers since the early days of black and white. They're a piece of the puzzle that has made the entertainment industry the thriving business it is today.

Cinema is full of iconic and beloved war movies, many of which get increasingly better with every rewatch. There is no shortage of influential war classics that have and continue to amaze audiences with their thrilling, emotional, and, at times, thought-provoking stories. From the intense modern epic Black Hawk Down to the black-and-white anti-war masterpiece All Quiet on the Western Front, these ten war movies below are pure classics that every buff of this genre can appreciate the more they see them.

10 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Black Hawk Down is a 2001 action war drama directed by Sir Ridley Scott, the master of redefining genres. Pulse-pounding excitement combined with historical accuracy make up this incredible two-hour and twenty-four-minute epic, which tells the true story of around 100 U.S. Army Rangers and Special Forces in their intense firefight during the Battle of Mogadishu.

Scott's visual filmmaking, riveting action, and accurate attention to detail make Black Hawk Down an incredible watch to come back to. It's mainly authentic to actual history, allowing viewers to get sucked into the true, shocking events that occurred. The acting is exceptional, and the cast includes some rather big names to keep audiences invested and rooting for their character's survival. This modern classic never lets up with the action and drama, making it a constant rewatch now and again.

9 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977)

Directed by Richard Attenborough

One of the most iconic World War II epics is Sir Richard Attenborough's 1977 film A Bridge Too Far, a gripping tale that stars many big names, including Michael Caine, Laurence Olivier, James Caan, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. A powerful, nearly three-hour-long story, it follows multiple perspectives of soldiers from different countries, Americans, British, Polish, and even Germans, during Operation Market-Garden, the bold, ambitious allied-led invasion into the Netherlands that failed.

A Bridge Too Far is one of those WWII classics that only gets better with age. It's an intense, gripping, and jaw-dropping film that deserves the title of epic, as it wows with its many impressive moments. Combined with its flawless performances and respect for history, this is a beloved film that honestly gets more and more entertaining the more people see it.

8 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

From Stanley Kubrick, a fascinating filmmaker responsible for some of the most compelling movies of the 20th century, comes his take on the Vietnam War, Full Metal Jacket. A riveting, thought-provoking anti-war drama, it's a powerful tale about the dehumanizing effects of war told through several U.S. marines, from boot camp training to the vicious street fights of Hue City.

Kubrick was a master of storytelling, and he was given time to shine, blowing audiences away with his intense, emotional film that truly feels timeless. The acting and writing are superb, and it features some of the most iconic lines and scenes in war movie history. Fans of this also love it because of its gripping first act and, of course, the legendary character Gny. Sgt. Hartman (R. Lee Ermey), whose intimidating presence and darkly comedic insults are one of the main reasons Full Metal Jacket has become such a rewatchable hit.

7 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

For action, adventure, and thrills set during WWII, few are as iconic and riveting as Robert Aldrich's 1967 classic The Dirty Dozen. Starring a talented cast, including Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, and Jim Brown, it follows a tough-as-nail U.S. Army Major as he's tasked with training and leading a unit of convicted soldiers on a near-impossible mission behind German lines in the lead up to the invasion of Normandy.

While not having the most believable plot or being historically accurate, this is a fun, action-packed thrill ride featuring some of the most crowd-pleasing moments from World War Two movies. Its exciting characters, dialog, and battle sequences are enough to keep viewers invested from start to finish. Though its plot is ridiculous, it is a beloved must-watch for war fans as it delivers an unforgettable experience.