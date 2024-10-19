When it comes to war movies, it's generally accepted that they will usually be violent affairs packed with either action or drama, or both. Sometimes they are biopics, such as The Imitation Game, whereas others are huge, battle-oriented affairs, such as Fury. But of course, this is more of a general guideline rather than an outright rule, and there have been plenty of movies that have broadened their horizons and heeded to their own set of rules.

Breaking typical genre conventions can really be a bad thing if it's not done properly, so there's no shortage of films that have failed miserably to break the mould. Luckily though, there have been multiple films that have tried and succeeded, becoming standout entries in the war film thanks to their uniqueness and unconventionality. These are the best unconventional war films, which are perfect picks if you're looking for flicks that are little different from the status quo.

10 'Anastasia' (1997)

Conflict: Russian Civil War (1917-1923)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Anastasia is actually a children's movie about the Bolshevik Revolution and Russian Civil War. This was a brutal conflict, but is presented in a way that is more palatable to kids. In this alternate history film, Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (Emily Carey) survives the Revolution, whereas in real life, she was infamously assassinated by the revolutionaries.

The story follows the aftermath of Anastasia'a survival as she tries to hide her lineage, presented in the style of a Disney princess-themed animated musical, which is kind of ironic considering Disney didn't have any involvement with the film. Still, Anastasia is a wonderfully fun film about a not-so-fun subject, and frames a notoriously terrible war in a light that it can be understood by anyone, without getting into any of the gritty details, or showcasing much violence.

9 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Conflict: Vietnam War (1955-1975)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Jacob's Ladder is a psychological horror movie about the aftermath of a traumatized Vietnam War veteran. After a terrible deployment to Southeast Asia, Jacob Singer (Tim Robbins) begins living in a waking nightmare, seeing terrifying hallucinations and questioning reality. Confused and afraid, he becomes determined to figure out what's going on.

Initially, it would appear he is experiencing some PTSD symptoms, but it quickly becomes clear that there is much more going on than meets the eye. This is a war movie that doesn't centre on action much at all, preferring to focus on the more psychological elements and inner working of the brain. Underrated, yet infinitely effective, Jacob's Ladder remains one of the most textbook example of a movie that broke the bounds of its genre in a good way.

8 'Salò, or, The 120 Days of Sodom' (1975)

Conflict: Italian Civil War (1943-1945)

Image via Criterion

Salò, or, The 120 Days of Sodom is a movie set during the Italian Civil War, which came as a result of the rise of fascism during the Second World War. This movie really made waves when it first came out, and continues to be the subject of controversy amongst critics due to the graphic nature of its storyline and cinematography. Many critics have classed it as being an erotic or pornographic film, as well as one that is intentionally trying to cause political divisiveness.

The movie is definitely a politics-based film, but it's also a bit of a horror movie with a touch of artistic cinema, as well. For those who really understood it, it has been deemed a masterpiece, though one that cannot easily be appreciated by everyone, because everyone's tolerance levels differ. The horror stems from its visceral visuals, portraying the disgusting things that occur to the innocent during war. If you can stomach it, it really is an excellent movie, with a timeless anti-fascist message that fully explores the true oppression that Italy faced during this terrible, terrible time.

7 'The Others' (2001)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Others takes place during World War II, but is actually a gothic horror rather than an action or a drama. The movie takes place right at the end of World War II, during which a woman living in the Channel Islands with her two children becomes slowly aware to the fact that her house is haunted. Nicole Kidman stars as the mother, and brings a rather moving performance of a woman isolated in the middle of the English Channel desperate for a way out, but is held back by the limited resources and dwindling economies as a result of the war.

The Others was commended for the performance of its star actress, who comes as a breath of fresh air, as she feels like a normal person rather than just another hyper-reactive shrieker in a perilous situation. The slow burn terror and return to classic gothic conventions make it not just a brilliant horror film, but also a war film that is rather different than anything else, which works out for the better.

6 'Atonement' (2007)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via Universal Pictures

Atonement is a sweeping historical romance that takes place over the course of multiple years. It follows two star-crossed lovers named Robbie (James McAvoy) and Cecilia (Keira Knightley), who are at the height of their relationship, and everything is going well. But that all changes when Cecilia's younger sister accuses Robbie of a crime he didn't commit, landing him a lengthy prison sentence.

Years later, the Second World War has broken out, and Robbie is allowed to be released on the condition that he goes to fight in the war. With no other options, he agrees, hoping that he will come home and reunite with his girlfriend at last. Atonement expertly portrays the anxiety and worry that beleaguered the women who stayed behind during World War II as their boyfriends or husbands went off to war, but it also does a good job at showing how the British Army did consist of quite a few convicts, who were released upon serving in the war. Most importantly, it is primarily a romance, and is a stark contrast from other action-oriented war films.

5 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Conflict: War of the Cities (1984-1988)

Image via Vertical Entertainment & XYZ Films

Under the Shadow takes place during the War of the Cities in Iran. During a series of bombing raids, a mother and her daughter are forced to shelter in place and wait out the bombardment. The daughter meets a mysterious young boy, who informs her of the legend of the Djinn, a demon-like entity in Islamic texts.

Before long, the Djinn begins haunting the mother and daughter, turning their already harrowing nightmare into something far more hellish. This war-horror movie is truly a masterpiece, but it's pretty obvious that this is entirely fictional with its supernatural elements. However, the presence of the Djinn is actually only secondary to how horrific the war itself is, which helps to emphasize the point of war being the worst thing imaginable for a family to endure.

4 'Lifeboat' (1944)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Lifeboat is a film that comes from famed director Alfred Hitchcock, before he turned to making horror and mystery movies. This is a naval war movie, but ordinarily, these tend to focus on the action, with large battleships firing giant guns at other enemy vessels. But this is no such film. Instead, it winds up being more of a survival movie, following a stranded crew of sailors in a lifeboat following the sinking of their vessel from a German U-boat.

Lifeboat depicts a different type of wartime survival adjacent to surviving enemy bullets.

Lifeboat received not one, not two, but three Oscar nominations, and like many Hitchcock films, does very little wrong in the way of direction. It's a departure not just from Hitchcock's usual style, but from the conventions of the war movie genre as well, depicting a different type of wartime survival adjacent to surviving enemy bullets. It also brings some attention to a lot of similar stories that did happen during the war, but that aren't commonly talked about.

3 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via Toho

Grave of the Fireflies is a Studio Ghibli film that takes a departure from the whimsical norm of other films that they've produced. This animated war movie follows two orphaned Japanese children, Seita and Setsuko, as they are left struggling to survive in the everyone-for-themselves landscape following an American bombing raid.

It should go without saying that this movie is far from "fun." It's excellent and highly enjoyable, but it's also one of the most depressing movies ever made, and it pulls no punches in showing the plight of the innocent during the Second World War. It is a biting, brutal reminder that the innocent, especially children, are always the ones who suffer the most in conflict, and that their stories are far from glamorous or heroic.

2 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Conflict: American Civil War (1861-1865)

Image via Loew's Inc.

Gone with the Wind is a film that has been ranked among some of the best of all time, in spite of its nearly four-hour runtime. This movie takes place during the American Civil War, following a romantic couple who begins experiencing turmoil as their way of life collapses due to the war, before the nation begins to rebuild around them.

The movie, presented in two parts, doesn't have a single line of dialogue, fitting into the romantic drama genre more than the war movie genre. Still, the Civil War remains one of the most major plot points, always occurring in the background, and influencing major events in the movie. Regardless, it's not in the war where it shines, but in its moving and emotional romantic tension, portraying a relationship on the rocks and a match that maybe was never meant to be. This is a movie that is an absolute must-see for many cinephiles, as it still holds up nearly 100 years later.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via Warner Bros.

Casablanca is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest movie ever made. Set during the Second World War, this romantic drama has zero action whatsoever, centring on refugees living in the titular city in Morocco. The film stars Humphrey Bogart as Rick, a nigthclub owner in Casablanca, who is faced with a pretty heavy moral dilemma.

Though the cynical Rick tries to remain neutral in the world's deadliest conflict, his ex-girlfriend comes knocking at his door one day, begging him to help her and her new husband escape the Nazis and flee overseas. The symbolism and drama in this film are truly unparalelled, and each frame and line of dialogue is so masterfully-crafted that it can be easily enjoyed by anyone. This film is nothing short of art, which is what makes it the best war movie that doesn't follow the traditional rules of the genre.