As much as people might not like it, war is an inevitable and staple aspect of humanity that has persisted for thousands of years. Because of its prominence, it is a common subject for movies, whether it be anti-war, pro-war, or something in the middle. War movies aren't anything new, but they continue to impress fans with their profound messages, shocking details, and realism.

Whether it be Apocalypse Now or Pan's Labyrinth, the war genre covers a vast area of topics, with this list highlighting ten superb movies every fan must watch. This list will rank the entries based on critical acclaim, fan opinion, genre-defining/re-defining aspects, and overall quality. While a peculiar assortment, these ten movies stand out as incredible works, with everyone needing to check them out at least once.

10 'We Were Soldiers' (2002)

Directed by Randall Wallace

Based on Lt. Harold G. Moore's and journalist Joseph Galloway's 1992 novel of the same name, We Were Soldiers is a star-studded Vietnam War movie. The film tells the honest and heroic events of Moore, played by Mel Gibson, and his troops as they fought in the la Drang battle. It is about the soldier's sacrifice and their duty in the field.

The film was meant to heal the wounds of soldiers, proving their valor and bravery weren't wasted. While the movie doesn't necessarily glorify war, it depicts the soldier's sacrifice. We Were Soldiers is one of the best Vietnam War films with an incredible cast that perfectly blends the epic battles with a more personal experience on and off duty.

9 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Most war movies focus on past battles because of their magnitude. However, battles are still fought today, with The Hurt Locker depicting a unique modern war movie about a bomb squad. Taking place during the Iraq War, Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner) is a replacement bomb diffuser with a brash attitude. The film depicts the squad's rising tension between each other and their work.

Based on Mark Boal's experience as an embedded reporter, The Hurt Locker delivers a personal view of the Iraq War. The film is tense, gripping, and suspenseful, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat, playing with their lives as they await a boom. The Hurt Locker is an essential 2000's film, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, establishing itself as a modern classic war film.