The war genre remains a favorite of Hollywood. Surprisingly versatile and usually revered by critics, the war genre can deliver box office hits like Dunkirk, heart-wrenching darlings like All Quiet on the Western Front, and subversive satires like Tropic Thunder.

War movies can also include heavy romantic elements. Indeed, many of the most acclaimed war pictures — Casablanca, To Have and Have Not, The English Patient — are romances. The 21st century has produced several acclaimed war romances, many of which have quickly become modern classics worthy of standing alongside the all-time best pictures.

9 'Firebird' (2021)

Written, directed, and co-produced by Peeter Rebane in his feature directorial debut, Firebird stars Tom Prior and Oleg Zagorodnii. Based on Sergei Fetisov's memoir The Story of Roman, the film tells of the forbidden love story between a pilot fighter and a private in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War.

Uneven but emotional and affecting, Firebird is an effective romantic drama thanks to the strong chemistry between Prior and Zagorodnii. The screenplay often descends into melodrama, and the plot features more than a few tropes common in the LGBTQ+ genre. However, Firebird remains a superior entry into the queer romance genre, thanks largely to the powerful real-life story that inspired it.

8 'Allied' (2016)

Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in Robert Zemeckis' war romantic drama Allied. The plot centers on a Canadian Intelligence officer and a French Resistance fighter who fall in love while posing as a married couple in German-controlled Casablanca in 1942.

Allied isn't afraid of flaunting its influences - mainly the 1942 romantic masterpiece Casablanca and Alfred Hitchcock's 1946 noir spy drama Notorious. Cotillard does her best Ingrid Bergman, although Pitt proves he is no Humphrey Bogart or Cary Grant.; still, the pair are compelling enough to elevate an otherwise by-the-numbers plot. Allied boasts impressive production values and some of Zemeckis' most assured direction, making for an entertaining romantic war drama.

7 'Enigma' (2001)

Dougray Scott and Kate Winslet star in the 2001 war drama Enigma. The film is a heavily fictionalized version of the Enigma code breakers at Bletchley Park during World War II, with Scott and Winslet playing fictitious characters working to decipher Nazi messages.

Enigma is a well-crafted spy thriller with a healthy, if secondary, dose of romance. The film completely ignores the real-life code-breaker and genius behind Bletchley's Bombe machine Alan Turing, with Scott's Tom Jericho replacing him as the film's lead. However, Enigma remains an entertaining spy thriller if approached as a complete work of fiction rather than a biopic or a faithful retelling of real-life events.

6 'The Exception' (2016)

Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer stars opposite Lily James and Jai Courtney in the 2016 romantic war drama The Exception. Based on the 2003 novel The Kaiser's Last Kiss, the plot follows Stefan Brandt, a German officer sent to investigate if a British spy has infiltrated the house of the aging and exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II. As he learns more about the former ruler, he falls in love with a young maid, Mieke.

The Exception has a bizarre plot, painting a sympathetic portrayal of a Nazi soldier and dividing its time between romance and the thrills of the spy genre. However, the late Christopher Plummer brings considerable gravitas to the film, while Courtney and James do strong work, convincingly selling Stefan and Mieke's romance. The Exception is among the superior romantic dramas, with lush production values in service of a refreshing take on wartime love.

5 'Testament of Youth' (2014)

Academy Award winner and sci-fi queen Alicia Vikander plays famous pacifist, feminist, and socialist Vera Brittain in the 2014 romantic war drama Testament of Youth. The film chronicles Brittain's romantic affair with aspiring poet and soldier Roland Leighton and her experiences as a wartime nurse on her journey to become a staunch pacifist. Kit Harington, Taron Egerton, and Colin Morgan also star.

Testament of Youth is a rich and affecting British drama about the pointlessness and brutality of war. Vikander delivers a beautiful performance as the strong-willed Vera Brittain, aided by an equally strong supporting cast. The film might not be as affecting as Brittain's memoir, but it does an admirable and ultimately successful job translating her famous book into live-action.

4 'A Very Long Engagement (2004)

Audrey Tautou joins Marion Cotillard and the late Gaspard Ulliel in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 2004 romantic war drama A Very Long Engagement. Based on the eponymous 1991 novel, the film follows Mathilde, a woman relentlessly investigating her fiancé's fate after being told he died on the battlefield during World War I.

A Very Long Engagement is a fascinating film. A different take on the traditional war drama, it juggles romance with heart-wrenching drama and even a dash of whimsy, anchored by some of Tautou's most assured work. A scene-stealing Cotillard further elevates A Very Long Engagement, resulting in a visually dazzling and engaging romantic drama that will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.

3 'Benediction' (2021)

Terrence Davies' 2021 romantic drama Benediction stars an ensemble led by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi as young and grow-up versions of British poet and decorated World War I veteran Siegrief Sassoon. The film follows Sassoon's love affairs with several men, his anti-war protests that lead him to a psychiatric ward, and his ultimate conversion to Catholicism after marrying and becoming a father.

Intense and uncompromising, Benediction isn't an easy watch. A classic war-is-hell story, the film bluntly portrays Sassoon's experiences, condemning war and the severe and irreparable toll it takes on its unwilling participants. Although less romantic than many war love stories, Benediction remains a worthy and thought-provoking war romance and a superior war movie.

2 'Cold Mountain' (2003)

The late Anthony Minghella directs Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger and Oscar nominee Jude Law in his Civil War romantic drama Cold Mountain. The film follows Ada Monroe, a young woman who falls in love with W.P. Inman, a carpenter. Their courtship is interrupted by the Civil War, with Inman leaving to fight and Ada staying behind to care for her struggling farm.

Cold Mountain is a classic love story elevated by Minghella's strong cinematic language and a collection of brilliant performers. Epic and sweeping, the film captures the horrors of war, softening the blow with a gentle and surprisingly sweet love story that will successfully pierce the audience's heart. Cold Mountain is among Jude Law's best efforts, with the British actor creating a timeless love story with the equally impressive Nicole Kidman.

1 'Atonement' (2007)

Joe Wright's adaptation of Ian McEwan's epic romantic novel Atonement stars Keira Knightley and James McAvoy as star-crossed lovers during World War II. The decade-spanning plot centers on the doomed romance between Robbie Turner and Cecilia Tallis, whose relationship is derailed by a misguided lie from Cecilia's younger sister, Brionny.

Heart-wrenching, bittersweet, and epic, Atonement is a masterpiece of the war romance genre. Elevated by the electrifying chemistry between Knightley and McAvoy and a scene-stealing supporting turn by the then 13-year-old Saoirse Ronan, Atonement is a riveting yet heartbreaking love story and a painful reminder that in the war romance genre, there are few happy endings.

