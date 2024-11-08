Ranging from ideological anti-war masterpieces like Paths of Glory to spellbinding epics like Lawrence of Arabia or Apocalypse Now, and, of course, to grueling depictions of combat like Saving Private Ryan, war cinema is one of the most enticing and dramatic genres the medium has to offer. Unsurprisingly, this gravitas and excellence has transitioned to the war stories of the small screen with aplomb as well.

The longer form presents ample opportunity for the trials and tribulations of historical wars to be explored and depicted in even greater depth. The most popular and pointed of such series span from some of the most engrossing portrayals of WWII audiences have ever seen, to harrowing ventures through modern war zones, and even to historical sagas examining conflicts from centuries ago. All of these titles excel not only as exceptional war series, but as some of the greatest television shows ever aired.

10 'Masters of the Air' (2024)

Created by John Shiban & John Orloff

Image via Apple TV+

A nine-part miniseries that aired on Apple TV+ through the early part of 2024, Masters of the Air is one of the most recent highlights of war television. Intrinsically attached to past series like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air analyzes the experiences of the bomber pilots of WWII, following men of the United States Army Air Forces as they carry out air raids on Nazi-occupied Europe and develop steadfast friendships through their service.

There is a certain degree of American exceptionalism on occasion, but the series largely thrives as an intense and even thrilling depiction of aerial combat and the unique challenges it provides. While its historical accuracy is selective at best, Masters of the Air still works as a gripping war series, one bolstered by a fantastic ensemble cast that includes Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner in major roles.

Watch on Apple

9 'The Liberator' (2020)

Created by Jeb Stuart

Image via Netflix

A four-part miniseries that was the first major project ever to utilize Trioscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation—a technique that blends actors' performances with CGI—The Liberator stands as a visually dazzling series that is one of Netflix’s most overlooked original releases. The real-life story follows maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks (Bradley James) as he commands a rag-tag regiment comprised of cowboys, Mexican Americans, and Native soldiers through the hell that was the Italian campaign.

The series has some occasional lulls, particularly with its characters, but the regiment’s progression through the war is engrossing, ranging from their grueling defense of Anzio right through to their liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. While The Liberator has an affection for its central characters, it also has the nous not to dismiss the horrors they committed (perhaps justly) as well as the ones they faced. Additionally, the animation, as eye-catching as it is, is still able to depict the brutality of war with great effect.

The Liberator Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Bradley James , Billy Breed , Finney Cassidy , Kiowa Gordon , Forrest Goodluck , Pedro Leandro , Matt Mercurio , Tatanka Means , Harrison Stone , Sam Gittins , Martin Sensmeier , Bryan Hibbard , Billy Rayner , Jose Miguel Vasquez , Michael Shaeffer Seasons 1 Expand

Watch on Netflix

8 'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Created by Michael Hirst

Image via History Channel

Enticing in its mixture of Dark Ages history and television entertainment, Vikings takes inspiration from the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok—converted to Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) in the series—to depict an era of expansion and might from the famed Norse warriors. Transpiring as Ragnar goes from being a farmer and warrior to becoming a king of his people, the series loosely documents the beginnings of the Viking Age as Ragnar commands his forces in campaigns against Britain and mainland Europe.

The nuances of historical accuracy are stretched at times, and at others they are virtually impossible to quantify, but the series does have a solid grasp of Viking culture and how their civilizations operated, at least in broad strokes. Vikings also depicts a number of historical battles, such as the raid on Lindisfarne and the Siege of Paris, and while it sensationalizes these events, it does have a firm basis in the facts of such wars where it can.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Pacific' (2010)

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman

Image via HBO

Like Masters of the Air, The Pacific was released as a companion piece to Band of Brothers, one that documents the conditions faced by U.S. soldiers fighting against Japanese forces in the Pacific during WWII. The miniseries ties its focus to three entwined Marines from different regiments whose lives overlap through the entire campaign which sees them get their first taste of action on Guadalcanal, fight through to Iwo Jima and the brutality of Okinawa, and eventually how they adjusted to life back home following V-J Day.

Akin to many of the greatest war stories ever told, The Pacific excels at striking a balance between depicting the heinous horrors of combat in unflinching fashion and presenting those who endure such conditions as fully realized characters that audiences can relate to and emotionally invest in. The real-life basis of its three central characters makes the series all the more pointed, while it weaves an astonishing visual feat of war violence that immerses viewers into the hellish environment of the Pacific Theater.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Generation Kill' (2008)

Written by David Simon, Ed Burns & Evan Wright

Image via HBO

From the creators of The Wire, and with a basis on Rolling Stone journalist Evan Wright’s book of the same name detailing his experiences with the Marine Corps’ 1st Reconnaissance Battalion during the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Generation Kill is an unflinching immersion in modern warfare. The seven-part miniseries tracks the writer’s time with the military unit during the assault of Baghdad as they struggle with inadequate supplies, communication woes, and the whims of bureaucracy.

Not dissimilar to The Wire, Generation Kill excels as a visceral and honest depiction of its subject. It marries artistic and storytelling expertise with the urgency of Wright's journalism to portray a deeply effecting journey of life at the bottom of the military food chain, one that hooks viewers in with its patience and its layered nuance to adequately present the intricacy of the early stages of the war. It is among the greatest stories of war in the 21st century that has ever been put to screen.

Watch on Max

5 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Created by John Milius, William J. MacDonald & Bruno Heller

Image via HBO

A historical epic that details the fall of the Roman Republic and the rising of the empire, Rome is an engrossing period drama. While its enormous production costs saw its planned five-season run cut down to just two seasons and 22 episodes, the series remains an awe-inspiring presentation as it follows the lives of two ordinary soldiers who become heroes and witness the drastic socio-political change from the perspectives of both the commoners and the social elite.

In its time frame, it closely examines Julius Caesar’s (Ciarán Hinds) civil war of 49BC and the end of the Gallic wars, while Season 2 examines the struggle between Octavian (Simon Woods) and Marc Antony (James Purefoy) up to the decisive Battle of Actium. While the series is sparse on actual combat scenes, what is it does depict is quite accurate as far as film and television entertainment goes. Where Rome thrives, however, is in its exploration of the landscape of Roman politics in relation to the wars and conflicts of the time.

Watch on Max

4 'Shōgun' (2024-)

Created by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

Image via FX Networks

One of the newest hit series, Shōgun has enraptured viewers aplenty as a dazzling re-imagination of the 1980 miniseries which was itself based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name. While the particulars of the series are largely fictitious, the grander setting is rich with historical intrigue, transpiring amid true events from the late Sengoku period, a chapter of Japanese history ranging from 1467 to 1615 that was rife with social upheaval and civil wars.

Many of the main characters even have real-life counterparts that they were closely based on, including John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who is based on English explorer and eventual samurai William Adams. Furthermore, the series’ combat sequences are realized in a manner that is largely realistic, making it even more engrossing as a war series following conflict in feudal Japan. It has been renewed for two more seasons after emerging from the Emmys as a record-breaking success.

Watch on Hulu

3 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

Created by Larry Gelbart

Image via CBS

A series about the Korean War that famously went for longer than the war itself, M*A*S*H is a rare breed of war story that excelled off the back of its ability to charm audiences. Based on 1970’s Oscar-winning film of the same name, the series focuses on a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the conflict, following the lives, experiences, and relationships of the medics and doctors as they brave the horrors they witness with camaraderie and good-natured fun.

While it was defined by its levity and comedic allure, the series never shied away from emotional drama when the opportunity arose, with its balancing of escapist cheer and war tragedy creating a compelling viewing experience. After running for 11 seasons and over 250 episodes, M*A*S*H concluded with the movie-length “Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen”, which remains the most-watched episode in the history of scripted television with 105.97 million viewers, according to Fall Out Magazine.

M*A*S*H Release Date September 17, 1972 Cast Alan Alda , Loretta Swit , William Christopher , Jamie Farr , Harry Morgan , Mike Farrell , Gary Burghoff , Larry Linville , David Ogden Stiers , Wayne Rogers , McLean Stevenson , Jeff Maxwell , Kellye Nakahara , Odessa Cleveland , Johnny Haymer , Patricia Stevens Rating Seasons 11 Expand

Watch on Hulu

2 'Das Boot' (1984)

Directed by William Petersen

Image via Neue Constantin Film

Released in 1981, Das Boot is not only one of the greatest war movies ever made, but one of the most distinguished titles in the history of international cinema. Given how much footage was shot for the film, a revised and significantly extended version of the story was aired on BBC2 as a miniseries in 1984, consisting of six 50-minute episodes that further explore the claustrophobic constraints of life on a German U-boat during WWII.

Its extended runtime enables the miniseries to bring even more depth to the men aboard the submarine, realizing them in a profoundly human manner while depicting the conditions and challenges they faced with a brilliant, nerve-racking intensity. The cut of the series was overseen by director William Petersen, with the five-hour run standing as the longest presentation of the story, one that demands to be seen. It is criminally underrated given what it offers in contrast to the film, and it resides comfortably among the greatest war series television has ever seen.

Das Boot Release Date September 17, 1981 Director Wolfgang Petersen Cast Jurgen Prochnow , Herbert Grönemeyer , Klaus Wennemann , Hubertus Bengsch , Martin Semmelrogge , Bernd Tauber , Erwin Leder , Martin May Runtime 149 Minutes

1 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Created by Steven Spielberg & Tom Hanks

Image via HBO

After collaborating on the Oscar-winning war masterpiece Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks returned to the genre as creators to make the esteemed miniseries Band of Brothers. The incredible 10-part series follows the soldiers of Easy Company from their grueling training regime to their dropping into Normandy, their progress on the front lines of the European Theater right up to the Allied victory over Germany and the ensuing challenges that emerged in the aftermath of the war.

It contains ideals of heroism, but it never allows them to prevail over the grounded presentation of the men of Easy Company or the heinous battles they endured and fought in across America’s progression through Europe. Above all else, though, it is profoundly resonant, using its earnest depiction of war to paint a poignant anti-war story of agony and valor that stands as arguably the single greatest war story ever put to screen in any medium.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 50 Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked