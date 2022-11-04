It’s time to get weird! Even though we’ve been overwhelmed with music biopics lately, thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, Straight Outta Compton, and Elvis, a Roku Channel original film is finally telling the story of the greatest parody artist of all-time. Weird Al Yankovic has been a staple of popular culture since the 1970s; it’s hard to imagine another artist who's been a contemporary of everyone from Queen to Lin Manuel-Miranda. Even though Weird Al is now in his 60s, he continues to produce original records, tour worldwide, and lend his voice to cartoon shows.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe as the world’s most famous accordion player. Although it’s loosely based on events within Weird Al’s life, the film satirizes clichés within musician biopics with its comedic slant. Weird Al contributed to the story, and even debuted his new original song “Now You Know” on the official soundtrack. The film received an overwhelmingly positive response upon its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will surely please the countless Weird Al fans out there.

Weird Al has been an integral part of film culture since the beginning of his career. Although Weird Al is known to make cameos in films like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squadron, it’s his parody songs centered around popular films that have made him a favorite among cinema buffs. Before you check out Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, make sure to listen to these essential Weird Al classics.

"Yoda" (Parody of “Lola” by the Kinks)

Although it first debuted on The Dr. Demento Show during the initial theatrical release of Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, “Yoda” didn’t get an official album release until Weird Al’s 1985 album Dare to be Stupid (which is often cited as his best). Securing the rights from Lucasfilm to do an official parody may have been a challenge, but George Lucas himself was a huge fan of the song. “Yoda” and Weird Al’s other Star Wars song, “The Saga Begins,” are often performed as the encore finale of his live shows.

"Theme from Rocky XIII (The Rye or the Kaiser)" (Parody of “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor)

Shortly after the release of Rocky III, Weird Al performed his uproarious version of the signature theme song on his album Weird Al In 3D. Weird Al’s comical mock theme for the 13th film in the Rocky franchise imagined the “Italian Stallion” as a pathetic, lazy champion who is unable to relive his glory days. Ironically, Weird Al’s version isn’t that far off from what actually happens in Rocky V.

"UHF" (Theme From The Film)

Weird Al’s single starring role in a comedy film was 1989’s UHF, which he co-wrote with director Jay Levey. Although fans might have expected Weird Al’s star turn to be a musical, UHF is a more eccentric comedy about a hopeless dreamer who brings together eccentric guests for a low-budget television station. UHF is pretty uproarious, even though the concept of a “UHF station” might be lost on younger viewers. The film’s theme song was included on UHF – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Other Stuff, Weird Al’s sixth studio album.

"This Is The Life" (Johnny Dangerously Theme)

1984’s Johnny Dangerously is one of Michael Keaton’s better comedies, and Weird Al contributed the theme song “This Is The Life” to the crime satire. Strangely, the song was not widely available until the film’s 2002 DVD release, despite having one of Weird Al’s better music videos.

"Jurassic Park" (Parody of “MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris

Jurassic Park became the highest grossing film of all-time upon its 1993 debut, and Weird Al was quick to capitalize on the fanfare. Although “MacArthur Park” isn't as widely known as some of the other songs he’s parodied, you don’t have to be familiar with anything other than the film to enjoy Weird Al’s experiences with dinosaurs that “sure don’t act like Barney.” It also has one of his more inventive music videos, which features an animated Steven Spielberg running from a claymation T-Rex.

"Gump" (Parody of “Lump” by the Presidents of the United States)

Forrest Gump may have received some needed examination in recent years, but in 1994, it was both the year’s highest-grossing film and the Best Picture winner (famously beating both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption). Even if you’re not a Forrest Gump fan, it’s hard to go wrong with Weird Al’s hilarious recounting of the film’s events.

"Spy Hard" (Theme From The Film)

Spy Hard is a classic James Bond parody for some fans, and the film tributes the 007 franchise in a hilarious parody intro. Weird Al’s theme song makes fun of how goofy the lyrics are to Bond songs if you stop to think about them. The theme for Spy Hard was actually composed by Bill Conti, who had previously scored the Bond film For Your Eyes Only.

"The Saga Begins" (Parody of “American Pie” by Don McLean)

Weird Al’s second Star Wars parody song is a hilarious summary of the events of Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace from the perspective of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ironically, Weird Al was able to write the entire song prior to seeing the film due to Internet spoilers; he only needed to confirm that Sebulba wasn’t killed off in the podrace.

"Ode to a Superhero" (Parody of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel)

Weird Al has a history of lampooning Billy Joel, as he parodied “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me” with his send-up “It’s Still Billy Joel To Me.” As we celebrate nostalgia for the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films thanks to the return of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you’ll have to check out Weird Al’s version of Peter Parker’s origin story.

"Captain Underpants Theme" (Theme From The Film)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is a whole lot smarter and funnier than it has any right to be; the film manages to find the right mix of childhood creativity and toilet humor. The titular hero certainly gets a theme song worthy of his surname thanks to Weird Al. It’s actually a reference to the original novel by Dav Pilkey, which features a scene where the two main characters blast Weird Al music for six hours straight.