Westerns aren't exactly realistic regarding American history, but they are emblematic of American values. Many Western movies emphasize rugged individualism in a lawless environment and good triumphing over evil. However, with the arrival of Weird Westerns, the story changed, resulting in an irresistible mash-up of genres. These unusual tales boldly reinvent the Western genre by blending supernatural phenomena, themes, characters, and other elements from other genres, such as fantasy, sci-fi, and horror, with Western tales or settings.

RELATED: 10 Movies You Probably Didn't Realize Were Westerns

Weird Western movies have been around since the 1930s, but due to their bizarre nature, they rarely made it to the mainstream. However, the popularity and love for these bold retellings of Western tropes grew throughout the twentieth century. Now, Weird Westerns are regarded as entertaining and wonderful rather than strange. If each genre can be awesome on its own, imagine a cross-pollination of them. Cowboys versus aliens, outlaws battling vampires, dark fantasies stories set in Native American villages; these stories are far more riveting than just lawmen hunting down outlaws or gunfights in front of saloons.

‘Cowboys & Aliens’ (2011)

Image via Universal

An amnesiac stranger (Daniel Craig) stumbles into the town of Absolution, where strangers are not accepted unless ordered by the iron-fisted Colonel Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford). Almost everyone in town wants the stranger gone, but when a horde of monsters from the outer world arrives, they realize he is their only savior.

Cowboys & Aliens started like any other Western movie but left many astounded with the introduction of an uncommon villain; alien monsters. Because of its ability to blend two genres (Westerns and sci-fi) into a masterpiece, this story is still regarded as one of the most beautiful and exciting Weird Westerns. It's impressive how Jon Favreau manages to mix two genres while remaining true to each.

‘El Topo’ (1970)

This Alejandro Jodorowsky film follows the bizarre adventure of a black-clad gunfighter playing the role of God as he embarks on a quest into an Old Western version of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Featuring weird characters, mystical settings, and extreme violence, El Topo is still regarded as one of the most fascinating bizarre Western films. Its weird symbolism is incredible and reflects Jodorowsky's sui generis style. Weird Westerns don’t get any weirder than this. With El Topo, there’s always something unexpected or out of place that catches viewers off guard.

‘The Burrowers’ (2008)

In the Wild West, a band of brave men sets out to find a family of settlers who mysteriously vanished from their home. As dead bodies begin to stack, they soon realize their enemy is no ordinary man but strange creatures that attack from below.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Westerns of the 21st Century

The territories are initially barren, as is typical in Westerns, but the film quickly takes on a mysterious air when the existence of strange predators is revealed. With its excellent acting, gore, decent pacing, and eerie atmosphere, this Western/horror hybrid may appeal to even those who aren't big fans of Westerns. By staying authentic to the Western period while presenting elements of horror, The Burrowers proves that horror and Westerns are two genres that go pretty well.

‘Curse of the Undead’ (1959)

A gunslinger Drake Robey (Michael Pate), comes to town to take on a bounty but gets involved in a land dispute. However, this gunslinger is no ordinary man but a vampire. He terrorizes the small town, and now it is up to the town’s Preacher (Eric Fleming) to destroy this blood-sucking gun-slinger.

Curse of the Undead may not be a popular favorite, but this gothic tale is regarded as the first vampire Western. Cowboys, horses, a vampire, and gunfights all in one; lovers of old-school gothic horror films with western settings may find it entertaining enough. Although some viewers may find it a little campy, it is still a horror-western hybrid worth seeing.

‘The Valley of Gwangi’ (1969)

Jim O’Connolly and William Blast spin a classic tale of cowboys taking a monster from its natural habitat. In the Valley of Gwangi, a Wild West showman named Tuck Kirby (James Franciscus) seeks fame and fortune by capturing an Allosaurus living in the forbidden valley to putting it on display for a show.

The Valley of Gwangi is a charming fantasy western, perfect for huge fans of Dinosaurs and movies like Jurassic Park. The combination of Cowboys and Dinosaurs is weird but intriguing and bizarre in a good way. Fans of Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion animation will undoubtedly enjoy this hybrid masterpiece, which will rekindle their childhood fascination with dinosaurs.

‘Dead Birds’ (2004)

A band of outlaws takes refuge in an abandoned plantation after robbing a bank. They have no idea, however, that they are about to face their worst nightmares. Inside the house, they are attacked by supernatural creatures, and they begin to turn on each other.

Weird Westerns can be weird and sometimes even disturbing, which is the case with this dark tale where no character survives. From isolated woods to eerie plantations, this Western does its best to portray the time and setting of the Civil war. ‘Dead birds’ may have been made on a low budget, but it is no mediocre horror Western and has the right mix of gore, menacing ambiance, and suspense for lovers of Supernatural Horror Westerns.

‘Ghost Town’ (1988)

A young girl is kidnaped by a notorious ghost town rogue and his undead gang. Sheriff Langley (Frank Luz) is assigned to find the missing woman (Catherine Hickland). If he wants to free this young woman and the residents of the haunted town, he must find a way to kill this notorious outlaw.

A gang of undead outlaws is as terrifying as it is exciting. One aspect of this story that people have grown to appreciate is its originality. Featuring ghostly outlaws, a damsel in distress, dusty plains of the southwest, spooky skulls, and a sadistic villain (Jimmie Skaggs), this '80s horror film mashed up with an old Western is surely charming to see.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

An unlikely group of gunslingers led by Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell) embarks on a mission to rescue small-town settlers from a group of cannibals. But their enemy is more ruthless than they ever expected, and the odds become stacked against them.

This brutal mixture of Western violence and gruesome horror that doesn't shy away from gore. It may have started as a slow-paced Western story, but it soon explodes into cannibalistic violence no one ever saw coming. Bone Tomahawk is Western at its core, except it has brutal, obscured villains lurking in the dark for these Western heroes.

‘From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter’ (1999)

A dangerous outlaw escapes the gallows, kidnaps the hangman’s daughter, and embarks on a journey that leads to an inn run by vampires.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movie Adaptations of Elmore Leonard's Legendary Stories

The horror franchise appears to fit perfectly in the Old West, thanks to this cult classic which started like a normal Western but veered off into horror halfway through. This American black comedy horror franchise never fails to deliver the right dose of gore and scare for lovers of horror.

‘Ravenous’ (1999)

Capt. John Boyd (Guy Pearce) is banished to a remote Military outpost and is soon met by a ravenous cannibal, a U.S. army colonel gone rogue. With his men devoured by this ravenous human, Boyd must fight for his survival and stop the colonel’s evil plot.

This very dark Western set during the Mexican-American war is full of surprises for viewers at every turn. Ravenous flawlessly blends paranormal horror and cannibal slasher film, seasoned with a great storyline, soundtrack, and well-written characters, making it a true 90s gem. It's ominous and cold, like most Westerns, but the darkness and gore that accompany it may never go away.

‘Billy the Kid Versus Dracula’ (1966)

Directed by William Beaudine, this American Horror Western film centers on Dracula’s plot to convert a beautiful ranch owner into his newest victim. Her fiancé, Billy the Kid, uncovers his plot and must fight to save her from this vampire.

Billy the Kid Versus Dracula is as weird as any Western can get. Although it is a bit campy and, at times, ridiculous, it is entertaining. It could have been the perfect escapist entertainment if it had been handled better or done a little differently.

KEEP READING: 10 Actors Best Known For Their Western Roles