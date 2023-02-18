This month marked the return of the Teen Wolf universe with Teen Wolf: the Movie and Wolf Pack. The Norwegian werewolf drama Viking Wolf also made it to Netflix's top 10 last week, bringing one of our favorite creatures back to the silver screen. While they don't get as much attention as ghosts or vampires, werewolves have provided the basis for some classic movies and series over the years, and with the success of these recent series, people seem more eager than ever to see the beast unleashed on screen. If you're one of those people, here are some other great werewolf-heavy series to watch during a full moon!

True Blood

In small-town Louisiana, life changes for a young Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) when vampires "come out of the coffin" and reveal themselves to the world. There is something more to her than meets the eye, which attracts the attention of her neighbor, a 200-year-old Vampire, Bill (Stephen Moyer). As she gets involved in the sordid affairs of the supernatural world, it's not long until werewolves begin to come out of the woodwork as well. If you're looking for a steamy love story full of gore, you're sure to love this one.

Wolf Like Me

When a young single father (Josh Gad) gets in a car accident with a mysterious yet sweet woman (Ilsa Fisher), he falls for her as he tries to understand her flighty lifestyle. He soon discovers that she is more than just quirky as she transforms into a bloodthirsty werewolf on every full moon. Can they manage to make their relationship work?

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night marks the first appearance of the creature in the MCU as this special tinkers with the Marvel formula. Following the death of their leader, a group of veteran monster hunters gather at his estate for a competition to determine which one of them will take over as head of the organization. As the hunters search a maze for monsters, all is not what it seems for two of the invited guests. If you think you didn't get enough action at the end, you can hope that the characters will pop up again in the MCU!

Hemlock Grove

The sleepy Pennsylvania town of Hemlock Grove has been shaken by a string of murders and rumors begin to circulate around the town's medical research facility and the mysterious experiments taking place there. An outcast, Peter (Landon Liboiron) is suspected of committing the recent murders, as there is speculation he is a werewolf. Alongside Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård), the son of a wealthy and influential family, he sets out on a mission to investigate the murders and clear his name.

Teen Wolf

Based on the classic film of the same name, Teen Wolf tells the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a carefree teen whose biggest worry is how to get off of the bench during his lacrosse games. After one fateful night in the woods, Scott discovers he has been bitten by a werewolf. In the blink of an eye, he is dropped into a whole new world as he explores his newfound powers, but there are also new dangers: specifically the werewolf-hunting family of his longtime crush.

Bitten

Elena Michaels (Laura Vandervoort) is just a regular girl trying to make it in the big city. However, she is also the only female werewolf in existence, and when her pack falls under attack she is forced to return home. While protecting her pack, she rekindles things with an old fling as they fight the mysterious endangering their way of life.

Being Human

Josh (Sam Huntington) and Aiden (Sam Witwer) are two friends trying their best to live a normal life, but there's just one problem: Josh is a werewolf and Aiden is a vampire. In an attempt to help each other get their lives back on track, they move into a townhouse and discover it's already inhabited by Sally (Meaghan Rath), a recently deceased ghost. The unlikely trio decides to lean on each other as they navigate the ups and downs of trying to be human.

The Vampire Diaries

Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) is trying to move on with her life after the tragic death of her parent when a pair of mysterious brothers move into town. She falls in love with Stefan (Paul Wesley), a brooding vampire who is being tormented by his estranged brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder). As the dark secrets of her quaint hometown come to light, more monsters are revealed as vampires, werewolves and witches clash over old feuds. If this series sparks your interest, it also has a few successful spin-offs to devour once you're finished with all eight seasons.

Penny Dreadful

Named after the old, short horror stories printed in England, this psychological thriller is full of dark twists and turns as it explores the supernatural underbelly of Victorian London and reintroduces some of the most famous characters in the horror genre. The drama unfolds when Vanessa (Eva Green) discovers that her childhood best friend has been abducted by Dracula. On her journey to save her friend she, encounters the likes of many gothic characters such as Dorian Grey and Victor Frankenstein.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Aside from the fact that she is a once-in-a-generation vampire slayer destined to protect the world from the forces of darkness, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is just your average teenage girl. She enjoys cheerleading (when the squad isn't being terrorized by a jealous witch) and flirting with boys (200-year-old vampires cursed with moral souls). While fighting to save the world and pass her classes, she meets many monsters along the way (werewolves included). With seven seasons, a spin-off and a comic book series, you will have plenty of plot lines to enjoy as you dive into the action.

So, if you've been keeping up with Wolf Pack but still haven't had your fill of hairy, howling beasts, be sure to check out one of the great series on this list to see your favorite monsters in action!