Throughout Wes Anderson's career, he has constantly delivered movies that seem like they’ll just be rampant eye candy without any substance. However, Anderson’s works regularly feature performances oozing with such humanity that they perfectly accentuate the melancholy undercurrent that makes this filmmaker’s projects so engaging.

Trying to parse down the greatest performances in Anderson’s movies is a monumental task, especially since his later features are populated by dense casts containing countless brief but unforgettable performances. However, across this filmography, one can uncover seven particular performances that epitomize the sort of richly human yet distinctly Anderson-esque turns that could only be found in this director’s body of work. In honor of The French Dispatch currently in theaters, it's time to turn on your Rolling Stones albums, grab some Squab to nibble on, and look at the seven best Wes Anderson movie performances.

Jason Schwartzman - Rushmore

With Rushmore, one of the defining collaborators of Wes Anderson’s works came into the filmmaker's gaggle of regular actors. Jason Schwartzman, who would go on to appear in and write later Anderson movies, portrayed the lead of Rushmore, a character who, on paper (a precocious high schooler with such refined artistic sensibilities that he puts on school plays based on Serpico rather than famous musicals), should be insufferable. However, Schwartzman is key to making this character work through one key quality; vulnerability. Schwartzman imbues his performance with subtle pieces of body language and dialogue deliveries that remind the viewer we’re watching a kid, not an adult masquerading as a child. Through these reminders of his inexperience, Schwartzman’s performance becomes quietly tragic, not relentlessly aggravating. Considering how compelling he is here, it’s no wonder Schwartzman would go on to be an essential part of Anderson’s filmmaking.

Gene Hackman - The Royal Tenenbaums

Apparently, Gene Hackman was no fan of either The Royal Tenenbaums or Wes Anderson as a filmmaker. Certainly, this director’s idiosyncratic approach won’t be to everyone’s taste, even those who inhabit the lead roles of his features. However, even with this challenge, Hackman still delivered an all-time great performance in The Royal Tenenbaums.

In retrospect, it was brilliant casting Hackman in this role since it made impeccable use of the actor’s gift for playing unlikable characters who still capture the audience's investment. Here, Hackman’s screen presence ensures we’re always enraptured by his story no matter how duplicitous he gets. Hackman also has great chemistry with the star-studded supporting cast, particularly Ben Stiller. Even if he wasn’t a big fan of the project, Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums is still one of the most outstanding lead turns in all of Anderson's movies.

Ralph Fiennes - The Grand Budapest Hotel

Throughout his career, Ralph Fiennes has been a go-to fellow to portray villains. But in playing M. Gustave in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fiennes was given the chance to depart from that norm and play a funnier but also quietly sad role, one that was decidedly not the villain of the story.

First and foremost, Fiennes as Gustave is just a riot to watch. He’s hysterical in his nonchalant attitude dripping with years of caked-in confidence that doesn’t waver even when he’s stuck in prison. Fiennes especially has a mastery of this demeanor in his line deliveries, which provide some of the most memorably humorous moments of The Grand Budapest Hotel. With this character, Fiennes departed from his traditional type of roles, and both moviegoers and The Grand Budapest Hotel were all the better for that bold swing.

Edward Norton - Moonrise Kingdom

It’s hard to believe it took Edward Norton so long to get into Wes Anderson’s regular troupe of actors. Though it took him a while to enter the director’s filmography, Norton landed in the world of Anderson through the character of Scout Master Randy Ward in Moonrise Kingdom. What’s fun about Norton’s performance is the simple fact that he feels believable as someone who could work well with kids. He doesn’t feel like an exaggeration of a scoutmaster, he’s just the quintessential scoutmaster.

Even better, Norton plays the highs and lows of Ward as carefully as a fiddle. Sometimes, like when he first alerts adults about Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) and Suzy Sharp (Kara Hayward) becoming runaways, he comes off as someone the audience should hate. But in the hands of Norton, there’s nuance here. This actor can show Ward exhibiting kindness towards Shakusky later on in the story in a manner that makes it feel like it comes from the same character we’ve been following the whole movie. And when Ward gets reprimanded by his superior in the third act, Norton uses the subtlest facial expressions and pieces of body language to get the viewer invested in his plight. He's so good throughout Moonrise Kingdom that it’ll make you wish he’d always been a part of Anderson's features.

Frances McDormand - Moonrise Kingdom

The centerpiece of Moonrise Kingdom is the adolescent protagonists. However, that doesn’t mean the adults in this project don’t have an important role to play. Among those parents is Mrs. Sharp, the mother of Suzy Sharp portrayed by Frances McDormand. Throughout her career, McDormand has proven gifted at portraying women with outsized personalities in projects like Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. However, some of her greatest work as an artist has been with restrained turns, like her performance as Mrs. Sharp in Moonrise Kingdom. There’s a subdued woe in her on-screen work that makes it clear Mrs. Sharp’s life was riddled with troubles even before her daughter ran off. Her quiet chemistry with Bill Murray as her character's husband further conveys this turmoil in thoughtful ways. Moonrise Kingdom is all about the kids, but McDormand’s exceptional performance makes it apparent the adults also have a voice here.

Tony Revolori - The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a movie stacked with famous Oscar-winners and iconic performers from all over the world inhabiting roles big and small. However, the performance in this movie that may just embody the heart and soul of the project comes from newcomer Tony Revolori. Playing lobby boy Zero, Revolori is the eyes through which the audience views the world of the titular hotel. He’s also an amusing contrast to the oversized M. Gustave with his short bursts of dialogue and subdued personality.

However, Zero isn’t just a foil to M. Gustave. Revolori shows remarkable chops conveying a vivid personality in even Zero’s quietest moments while also wringing so much power out of simple lines. Zero’s response of “the war” when M. Gustave asks him why he left his home country is such a quiet yet devastating moment thanks to Revolori’s sublime delivery out of those two words. There’s so much endearing warmth flowing throughout Revolori’s work onscreen in The Grand Budapest Hotel that it’s no surprise he managed to stand out even in a cast stuffed to the gills with recognizable faces.

Wally Wolodarsky - Fantastic Mr. Fox

One of the countless things to love about Fantastic Mr. Fox is how the voiceover performances feel perfectly akin to the performances you’d find in a live-action feature from Wes Anderson. Case in point: Wally Wolodarsky as the possum Kylie, who conveys authentic nervous energy that one could easily see translating to a flesh and blood human without any problem.

It isn’t just Wolodarsky’s similarities to live-action Anderson performances that make him such a treat in Fantastic Mr. Fox. His vocals as Kylie convey a casual naivety that’s instantly endearing, especially when compared to the scheming demeanor of the titular character. Kylie’s responses to the mayhem happening around him (including a great reference to Rebel Without A Cause) are brought to hilarious life through Wolodarsky’s performance. He’s just a total treat throughout the runtime, a standout character in a movie packed with memorable individuals. Who knew a possum could be so distinctly human?

