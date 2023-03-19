With the tragic passing of the late director Wes Craven in 2015, the horror genre lost one of its most passionate and talented filmmakers. From A Nightmare on Elm Street to the Scream series, Craven has terrified audiences with his unique stories that perfectly blend horror, drama and comedy. His devotion to his films solidified Craven as one of the most iconic horror directors in cinema history.

Wes created many other great films outside of his involvement with the Scream Franchise as part of his decades-long career as a director. Some of his movies even branch away from his usual horror style. He still shined in the director's chair, delivering his personal touch and showcasing his talents as an interesting filmmaker.

10 'Deadly Friend' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes: 20%

Deadly Friend was criminally underrated when released in 1986, as it featured a uniquely dark premise with plenty of suspenseful moments and shockingly gory deaths. The film follows a teen named Paul (Matthew Labyorteaux) as he tries to stop his crush Samantha (Kristy Swanson), from going on a murderous rampage after being implanted with a robotic microchip.

Although the film does feel ridiculous at times with a few cheap effects and questionable acting, it still keeps to its horror elements and makes the viewer question how this bloody conflict will end. Kristy Swanson's performance as the tragic antagonist is a highlight as she flawlessly switches between being a sweet girl next door to a murderous zombie the next, and it becomes impossible to feel sympathy for her.

9 'Swamp Thing' (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Craven contributed to the early superhero genre with this action-horror film that entertains viewers with impressive practical effects and a fun, campy atmosphere. The story follows the titular hero, Alec Holland, aka The Swamp Thing (Ray Wise), as he battles evil scientists in his quest for revenge for his disfiguring transformation.

With a B-movie tone and a shoestring budget of around $2 million, Craven made Swamp Thing a fun action film full of gun battles and explosions. Although some of the effects admittedly look cheap by today's standards, Swamp Thing's appearance still looks visually impressive considering the film's budget, as his design matches well with his comic book counterpart and looks both beautiful and a little terrifying.

8 'The Last House on The Left' (1972)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Craven made his directorial debut with this hard-to-watch '70s shocksploitation picture about revenge and murder. When two girls get brutalized by a gang of criminals, the parents of one of the girls plan to kill the trio after they unknowingly seek refuge that night at the family's house.

The violence in this film is disturbing, and doesn't shy away from its intent to shock and appall the audience but not to dismay them enough to look away from the screen. Craven's first attempts at horror are present throughout the film as the viewer sees his early filmmaking techniques with unique close-ups and well-placed camera angles intended to disturb but not necessarily gross the audience out, fitting for the infamous picture's controversial subject matter.

7 'Music of the Heart' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Craven ended the 20th century with this powerful true story about a caring schoolteacher named Roberta (Meryl Streep) as she fought against her school board in an attempt to educate and inspire the lives of her struggling inner-city students.

It's a touching story about not losing hope and never backing down against adversity. Streep delivers a strong performance as the lead, and it becomes satisfying to see her and her class succeed in the ending concert scene. This film is an excellent example of how Craven can produce great films that don't always have to be in the horror genre.

6 'The Serpent and The Rainbow' (1988)

Image via Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

In this surreal horror-thriller, Bill Pullman plays a scientist named Dennis Alan as he goes on a dangerous and dreamlike adventure to discover a mysterious Haitian medical powder that supposedly brings the dead back to life.

At its heart, the film feels more like a character-driven conspiracy thriller than a straightforward horror film. It focuses more on the themes of mortality, the debate of natural vs. modern medicine, and political corruption as Alan goes through the story fighting inner turmoil and a sinister bureaucrat intended to use him as an enslaved person. It's one of Craven's more thought-provoking and underrated films that is certainly one to enjoy, even if the story feels too bizarre sometimes.

5 'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

The Hills Have Eyesbecame a box office success for Craven's early career as it put him on the map in the horror genre and proved he could take on more significant directing roles. The story follows a struggling family desperately trying to survive a deadly encounter after psychotic cannibals stalk them on their journey through the California desert.

The film includes many shocking and controversial moments of violence that Craven was previously known for in his early works. The violence leaves the audience uncomfortable and worrisome, and it makes them care for the family as they try to deal with their situation. It's a brutal film highlighting Craven's strengths and foreshadowing his later attempts at more well known and horrifying films.

4 'The People Under the Stairs' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Craven took a shot at dark comedy with this bizarre horror film full of wacky characters and a disturbing tone. It follows a young city boy named Fool (Brandon Quintin Adams) as he's thrown into a deadly situation and forced to become a hero after breaking into a dysfunctional wealthy couple's home.

The film balances black comedy and horror elements while addressing hot topics like child abuse, religion, and racism. It's a deeply layered film with moments that leave the viewer either laughing, scared, or even uncomfortable. However the audience sees the film, it's undoubtedly one of Craven's most unique films.

3 'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Two years before the release of the first Scream film, Craven tested the waters of including self-awareness in his horror films within this standalone sequel to theNightmare on Elm Street series. The film follows actress Heather Langenkamp playing a fictionalized version of herself as she battles a demonic spirit that has taken the form of Freddy Krueger.

This film acts like a warm-up to Craven's later slasher series, focusing heavily on characters dealing with a terrifying situation that references past horror films. It doesn't move away from a few good scares, and the updates to Freddy's demonic appearance make for a terrifying watch. It's a worthy installment that honors Craven's orginal film, and it's only a shame he didn't return to direct the series after this film.

2 'Red Eye' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

In this suspenseful high-altitude thriller, Craven shows his ability to keep the audience at the edge of their seats by delivering a nail-biting experience full of tense chase sequences and engaging acting performances. Rachel McAdams plays a woman held hostage in a midair flight and forced to comply in a political assassination by a mysterious kidnapper, played by Cillian Murphy.

The film features many characteristics from the director's previous works. Including suspenseful dialogue, a plot centered around a murder conspiracy, and the inclusion of a final climax that sees the female protagonist run through an empty house while being chased by an angry knife-wielding killer. Although not technically a horror movie, the film still feels like a tribute to Craven's other works and highlights his talents for keeping the viewers' attention.

1 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Image via New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of Wes Craven's most recognizable and beloved films. With a creative premise and a talented cast including, the now-famous horror icon Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, the film has spawned many sequels, spinoffs, a remake and has become engraved in pop culture.

It's a film that has scarred a generation and made them afraid to sleep at night. It became so popular that the film was later selected for preservation at The National Film Registry at the Library of Congress. This film shows that Craven will live on in history as one of the greatest horror directors of all time.

