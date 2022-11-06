The West Wing is easily one of the best series of all time. It's certainly one of the best written: Aaron Sorkin's dialogue has never been wittier. This was the show that actually introduced his famous walking, talking shots. The rapid-fire repartee is balanced by complex, likable characters and some truly tense, edge-of-your-seat plot lines.

The show isn't 100% accurate, of course, but it's still an insightful and entertaining look at the mechanics of the American government. Sorkin and company walk a fine line between dramatics and real issues without ever becoming didactic or overly sentimental. The West Wing also stands apart from many movies and shows in that it depicts a president who is a human being if a flawed one.

'In Excelsis Deo' (S1 E10) — IMDb: 9.1/10

This episode follows press secretary C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) as she pushes for hate crime legislation with little support from others in the administration. Meanwhile, Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford) fears the opposition will publish information about Leo's (John Spencer) past treatment for alcohol and Valium abuse. The main storyline, however, belongs to Toby (Richard Schiff), who is called to identify a homeless veteran who died wearing his coat. Toby uses his presidential connections to arrange a military funeral for the dead man.

Schiff's performance in this episode is a highlight. He reveals a more vulnerable, empathetic side beneath his curmudgeonly exterior. In particular, he has a great moment with President Bartlett (Martin Sheen) in the Oval Office. After the president reprimands him for organizing the veteran's funeral, Toby tells him he would do it again.

'Posse Comitatus' (S3 E22) — IMDb: 9.1/10

The season 3 finale revolves around Bartlett wrestling with a complicated situation involving the defense minister of the fictitious state Qumar, who is a known terrorist. It also features one of the show's most shocking moments, where a budding relationship is cut short by tragedy.

This episode is notable for the frank way it engages with one of the most controversial aspects of the president's job: ordering deadly strikes against those deemed to be America's enemies. Bartlett struggles with his decision and the way it conflicts with his sense of himself as an ethical person.

'Election Day: Part 2' (S7 E17) — IMDb: 9.1/10

"Election Day: Part 2" is a gut-punch of an episode, delivering two extremes in Santos's (Jimmy Smits) presidential victory and Leo's death. Smits shines as the presidential hopeful coming to grips with his new responsibilities, and Alan Alda is also great as his tough-as-nails opponent Arnold Vinick.

The entire storyline about Santos's bid for the presidency has some interesting parallels with the 2008 election in the real world, even though the episode came out years before. Indeed, some of the writers and Smits himself have said that they modeled the character of Santos after Barack Obama.

'The Supremes' (S5, E17) - IMDb: 9.2/10

While not the most dramatic episode, The Supremes is interesting politically as it portrays the Bartlett administration's attempt to nominate a Supreme Court justice after a judge's death. Glenn Close makes a stellar guest appearance, but Josh mainly carries the episode with his wheel-and-dealing.

At first, he tries to appoint a centrist judge before finally coming up with a plan to nominate two conservatives and one liberal. Some people have pointed out similarities between this episode and what happened following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, where Republicans blocked the appointment of a new judge until after the presidential election.

'Twenty Five' (S4, E23) — IMDb: 9.2/10

"Twenty Five" is the incendiary finale to season 4. In the previous episode, Bartlett's daughter is kidnaped, and a manhunt is launched to find her. Inside the White House, the administration struggles to decide on a plan of action. Ultimately, Bartlett invokes the twenty-fifth amendment and hands power over to Republican Speaker of the House Glen Walken (John Goodman).

It's one of The West Wing's most emotional episodes. The scene where Leo informs Bartlett that his daughter is missing is heart-wrenching. At the same time, Toby and Andy (Kathleen York) give birth to twins. Goodman is entertaining as the gruff Walken, but the episode truly belongs to Sheen, who convincingly portrays a man faced with his worst nightmare.

'What Kind of Day Has it Been' (S1 E22) — IMDb: 9.2/10

This episode focuses on Bartlett's appearance at a town hall in Virginia. At the same time, the military undertakes a mission to rescue a stranded pilot, and the Secret Service reports racist threats against Charlie (Dulé Hill), the president's aide and Zoe Bartlett's (Elizabeth Moss) boyfriend.

This episode basically just sets up the more intense episodes that follow, but it's interesting for its non-linear structure and use of flashbacks. Moss also puts in an excellent performance, as usual. Interesting bit of trivia: "What Kind of Day Has it Been" is the name of the first season finale of every TV series Sorkin has written: the only exception to that rule is The Newsroom, where that's the name of the series finale in season 3.

'In the Shadow of Two Gunmen: Part 2' (S2 E2) — IMDb: 9.3/10

The tensest episodes of the show are undoubtedly "In the Shadow of Two Gunmen," Parts 1 and 2, which center on an attempt to kill Charlie. Charlie is unharmed, but the gunmen manage to shoot President Bartlett and Josh. Josh is rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he experiences flashbacks to the beginning of his career.

The episodes keep raising the stakes and even threaten to kill off Josh with Game of Thrones-esque coldness. The plot line is also relevant, as threats against political figures remain a grim reality of politics in the US and worldwide.

'In the Shadow of Two Gunmen: Part 1' (S2 E1) - IMDb: 9.4/10

The show keeps the audience in the dark as to whether Josh will survive, instead focusing on his formative political experiences and developing his backstory. Via flashbacks, we learn that Josh initially ran a campaign for Senator Hoynes (Tim Matheson) before Leo convinced him to listen to Bartlett. Josh is inspired by Bartlett, so he joins the Bartlett team, bringing Sam (Rob Lowe) with him from his soulless job at a law firm.

The emotional center of the episode is a flashback to the night Bartlett won the Illinois primary. That same day, Josh's father passes away, and Bartlett comforts him. These flashbacks explain how Bartlett's team came together, but they also highlight how much the characters rely on one another.

'Noël' (S2 E10) — IMDb: 9.4/10

This episode uses Josh's session with a therapist as a framing device. He reveals the panic he still struggles with following the shooting from the first season, and he is diagnosed with PTSD. Josh is worried that his issues will cost him his job, but Leo promises him in a touching moment that "as long as I got a job, you got a job."

Josh steals the episode. Whitford reveals new emotional depths as he slowly opens up to the therapist. Each revelation feels hard-won and shines more light on his character. He manages to convey the scale of his anguish with just an expression here and a throwaway line there, like when he mentions that he and a dead pilot had the same birthday.

'Two Cathedrals' (S2, E22) - IMDb: 9.7/10

The highest-rated West Wing episode (and one of the most acclaimed episodes in TV history) is the season 2 finale. In the episode, Bartlett and his team deal with the fallout after he reveals that he has multiple sclerosis. At the same time, Mrs. Landingham's (Kathryn Joosten) funeral approaches, and Bartlett reminisces about his friendship with Mrs. Landingham, going all the way back to his childhood.

It ends with a terrific closing shot. At a press conference, Bartlett calls on a reporter who asks him if he intends to seek re-election. Bartlett puts his hands in his pockets, looks away, and smiles before it cuts to black. It ranks up there with the final shots of Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and Mad Men.

