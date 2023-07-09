Throughout its run, The West Wing featured engaging and heartwarming political stories for even the most hardened cynics. The fictional presidency of Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) was inspirational if wildly imperfect. IMDb's users have ranked the best episodes of the series.

Some episodes like "Noel" specifically zero in on one character and their journey. Others, like "In the Shadow of Two Gunman Parts I and II", put the ensemble cast of characters to the test and completely changed the context of the series. Each episode featured a healthy dose of political intrigue and optimism.

10 "Election Day: Part 2" (Season 7, Episode 17)

This episode was the official launching point for Matt Santos' (Jimmy Smits) presidency. The election came down to the wire, with two states deciding the outcome. Unfortunately, his victory also came with the loss of his Vice Presidential running mate Leo McGarry (John Spencer).

What makes this episode so special is how it pays tribute to Spencer. This was such a thoughtful way to honor the man and the impact he had on this series. The bittersweet tone of the episode elevated it to one of the best of the series.

9 "In Excelsis Deo" (Season 1, Episode 10)

The West Wing always did Christmas episodes so well, and this was one of the most heartbreaking. Toby (Richard Schiff) was given the spotlight after it was discovered that he was connected to a homeless Korean War veteran who passed away under tragic circumstances.

Not only was this a signature Christmas episode for the series, but it also featured some of the best character work. In particular, Kathryn Joosten's Delores Landingham was a revelation. She was always the backbone of this team, and this episode proved why she was so lovable.

8 "Bartlet for America" (Season 3, Episode 9)

The story in this episode dealt with the fallout of President Bartlet's revelation that he had been living with Multiple Sclerosis throughout his presidency. Leo McGarry had to reflect on his own history with the President. This episode was another example of how The West Wing just knew how to do Christmas better.

The backstory featured in this episode adds additional depth to these characters and these stories. This was a critical episode in establishing the purest intentions of the Bartlet presidency. Additionally, the iconic napkin inscribed with the episode's title, "Let Bartlet Be Bartlet", became one of the most well-known visual representations of the entire series.

7 "What Kind of Day Has It Been" (Season 1, Episode 22)

"What Kind of Day Has it Been" set up one of the most dramatic storylines of the series. The lead-up to one of the most shocking cliffhangers on TV had plenty of drama. The White House had to deal with a downed U.S. air force pilot and a mechanical problem on a space shuttle. When gunshots started flying, chaos reigned.

This episode would have had more than enough with the storylines that were set up in the beginning. The way the tension built through the episode to such an explosive conclusion was storytelling at its finest. Leaving the fates of these characters in the balance took the drama to another level.

6 "Twenty Five" (Season 4, Episode 23)

After the President's daughter, Zoe Bartlet (Elizabeth Moss), was kidnapped, the White House had to scramble to deal with the crisis. Ultimately, the decision was made to have the President step aside for his successor. This episode put the US Constitution to the test.

John Goodman has a storied career of his own. Here, he was given a chance to shine. It's difficult to imagine a better fictional Speaker of the House taking charge in a moment of such intense vulnerability. This was a pivotal moment for the Bartlet presidency.

5 "The Supremes" (Season 5, Episode 17)

President Bartlet was put in the position of having to appoint new judges to the U.S. Supreme Court. Hilarity ensues when the White House staff have to meet with increasingly bizarre choices for the roles. The answer to the White House's dilemma comes from two unlikely sources.

This episode distilled what made the series so magnetic. The series created a fictional United States beyond partisanship, and this episode showed this. Watching two judges from opposite ends of the political spectrum come together to interpret American law is a strangely heartwarming take on the American judicial system.

4 In the Shadow of Two Gunman: Part II (Season 2, Episode 2)

"In the Shadow of Two Gunman: Part II" was the heartbreaking and heartwarming conclusion to this saga that shook up The West Wing. As Josh Lyman's (Bradley Whitford) fate hung in the balance, each of his colleagues continued to reflect upon how they came to the White House.

This entire storyline established The West Wing as a classic show that made its mark on TV history. The sense of relief at the end of this saga, that everything is going to be okay, is palpable. It's easy to see how this episode, in particular, gave fans a whole new appreciation for these characters.

3 "Noel" (Season 2, Episode 10)

After being shot by a white supremacist, Josh Lyman faced a daunting physical and emotional recovery. "Noel" spotlighted the character's struggle with PTSD. This was an important continuation of Josh's story.

Leo's "Guy Falls Into a Hole" speech alone makes this episode great. It highlighted just how much Leo supported his staff and had their back. Additionally, this episode featured some very sweet Josh and Donna interactions, which further cemented them as the couple to root for.

2 "In the Shadow of Two Gunman: Part I" (Season 2, Episode 1)

After a cliffhanger of a season finale, "In the Shadow of Two Gunman: Part I" returned with a literal bang. It was revealed that both President Bartlet and Josh Lyman were shot following the President's speech at a university. As the White House staff waited to learn their fate, they recalled where they came from and how the Bartlet presidency came to be.

The drama alone made this episode captivating. However, what added a deeper level to this story was watching each character reflect on their journey to the White House. Evidently, a terrorist wasn't enough to bring this team down.

1 "Two Cathedrals" (Season 2, Episode 22)

This episode brought a thrilling season to a close with triumph and tragedy in equal measure. In the wake of Delores Landingham's untimely death, President Bartlet had to consider his political future. In the wake of a tropical storm, the entire White House had to prepare for his decision.

This episode truly highlighted everything that made Martin Sheen's President Barlet great. Seeing Bartlet at his most flawed and most human just made him that much more relatable despite his powerful office. This episode was the moment where Bartlet had to choose to keep making his own destiny and use his past mistakes for good.

