One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.

With their rich character observations and stirring action sequences, Westerns have often attracted great directors to lead them such as John Ford, Sam Peckinpah, and Sergio Leone. Under the tutelage of these visionary filmmakers, many actors who starred in Westerns went on to become accomplished filmmakers in their own right.

10/10 'The Midnight Man' (1974) - 6.4

An underrated 70s neo-noir, The Midnight Man is the second and final directing credit for Burt Lancaster. Released 19 years after Lancaster's first directing attempt, The Kentuckian, The Midnight Man stars Lancaster as an ex-detective who must solve a murder on a college campus.

Co-directed with longtime collaborator Roland Kibbee, The Midnight Man only had a limited release and has since gone mostly unnoticed. One of the stars of the genre's "Golden Age", Lancaster appeared in classic Westerns from the 50s, such as Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, all through the 70s, such as Ulzana's Raid, which likely gave him the confidence and experience to become a director himself.

9/10 'Posse' (1975) - 6.5

Already an accomplished producer and Academy Award nominated actor, Kirk Douglas had little to prove when he decided to direct Posse in 1975. Starring himself, Posse has Douglas play an aging marshal who aspires to be a senator but must capture a dangerous lawman first.

A revisionist Western, Posse saw Douglas in familiar territory after already being a leading man in such films as Lonely Are the Brave and The War Wagon. With years of training in multiple roles in film production, Douglas was well-equipped for the task of directing when the time came. Seeing as he would also go on to star in The Man from Snowy River years later, Posse was right in Douglas's wheelhouse.

8/10 'The Alamo' (1960) - 6.8

The most associated name with the Western genre, John Wayne defined the term 'movie star' throughout the 1950s and 60s. After accruing enough power from his starring roles, Wayne took his turn behind the camera in 1960, directing the historical epic The Alamo. Starring Wayne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Richard Widmark and Richard Boone, the movie surrounds the battle of the Alamo as well as the events leading up to it.

The over two-and-a-half-hour blockbuster features many similarities to the Westerns Wayne would be used to, such as a band forming together to take down the villains. After appearing in some of the most acclaimed and revered films of the Western genre, like The Searchers and High Noon, Wayne had gathered all the necessary tools to be able to execute his own vision with The Alamo.

7/10 'Pollock' (2000) - 7.0

Nominated for two acting Oscars and winning one, Pollock surpassed its mild box office performance to become one of the most celebrated films of 2000. Directed by and starring Ed Harris as the titular character, the film focuses on the life of American artist Jackson Pollock and his relationship with Lee Krasner, played by Marcia Gay Harden.

Appearing in supporting roles in Westerns throughout the 2010s like Sweetwater and Frontera, Harris took his second directing opportunity to make a film of the gunslinger variety in 2008 with Appaloosa. With his naturally coarse and scathing face, Harris makes a fantastic Western actor, and with Pollock, he proves to be an astute director as well.

6/10 'Rachel, Rachel' (1968) - 7.1

One of the defining stars in the history of the silver screen, Rachel, Rachel shows Paul Newman to be not just a selfless actor, but a selfless director as well. Starring his wife, the fabulous Joanne Woodward, Rachel, Rachel follows a schoolteacher in Connecticut who experiences a sexual awakening following the arrival of a former high-school classmate.

Although accomplished in almost every genre, Newman started as a big name in Westerns through Arthur Penn's The Left Handed Gun, ultimately culminating in his starring as Butch Cassidy in the 1969 revisionist classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. One of the few actors not to appear in their own films when becoming a director, Newman shows the skills he learned on previous sets to make Rachel, Rachel a smart, poignant picture.

5/10 'One-Eyed Jacks' (1961) - 7.1

Possibly the most influential actor of all time, Marlon Brando only ventured behind the camera once in his illustrious career with One-Eyed Jacks. With himself in the lead role, the film follows Rio, a bandit who attempts to exact revenge on his former partner who betrayed him many years ago. A once coveted project, the film had both Sam Peckinpah and Stanley Kubrick attached to direct at one point before Brando decided to step to the plate.

Likely influenced by his experience on the set of One-Eyed Jacks, Brando would go on to make multiple Westerns after the film was released such as The Chase and The Missouri Breaks, both with Arthur Penn. Inducted into the Library of Congress, One-Eyed Jacks has been seen favorably in recent years and serves as a lens into the style and taste of one of the great thespians in film history.

4/10 'The Apostle' (1997) - 7.2

After directing the well-received indie film Angelo My Love in 1983, Robert Duvall took a 14-year drought from directing before writing, directing, and starring in The Apostle. Winning the 1997 Independent Spirit Award for Best Film, The Apostle has Duvall play an eccentric preacher who starts a new church while having to battle his own personal demons.

Considered one of the finest actors of his generation, Duvall appeared in a series of Westerns during his prime in the early 1970s that included True Grit, Lawman, and Joe Kidd, all within a 3-year stretch. He even took his hand at directing a Western of his own with 2015's Wild Horses, which was poorly received. Although a serious drama, The Apostle's use of a secret past and Southern setting mirrors many of the Western films Duvall would have learned from working on.

3/10 'The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada' (2005) - 7.3

Penned by famed Mexican writer Guillermo Arriaga, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada is an exercise in powerful storytelling. Inspired by real events, the film is directed by and stars Tommy Lee Jones as a man who forces a murderer to take his best friend's body home for a proper burial. With his well-worn and wise face, Jones makes for a superb lead in Western films.

Having been a steady force in Westerns from top-tier directors such as Ron Howard to the Coen Brothers – notably starring in their monumental 2007 Western No Country for Old Men – Jones has had impressive mentors to teach him the genre's rhymes and rhythms. Also directing 2014's The Homesman, Jones proves to not just be one of the notable actors of Westerns in the 21st century, but a director of them.

2/10 'Dances with Wolves' (1990) - 8.0

Winning 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Dances with Wolves became a phenomenon, grossing over $400 million despite being over 3 hours long. Based on the novel by Michael Blake, the film is directed by and stars Kevin Costner as a Civil War lieutenant whose life gets altered when he meets a local tribe of American Indians. After being one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, Dances with Wolves pushed Costner's fame into a new stratosphere.

In addition, the movie made Costner the face of the Western genre throughout the 90s when he would headline movies such as Wyatt Earp. In more recent years, Costner has continued being at the forefront of the genre by leading the Taylor Sheridan hit seriesYellowstone. Proving himself with Dances with Wolves, Costner will attempt to recreate that same magic with his upcoming semi-sequel to the 1990 Oscar winner, titled Horizon.

1/10 'Unforgiven' (1992) - 8.3

Besides perhaps John Wayne, Clint Eastwood is unparalleled in his importance to the Western genre. One of the most famous and prolific actors and directors of all time, Eastwood's apex is difficult to determine, but Unforgiven is right up there. Nominated for a total of 9 Oscars including Best Actor and Direct for Eastwood, Unforgiven follows William Munny, a retired gunslinger who gets pulled back into the fray when he gets offered one last job.

Eastwood, who has been in Westerns for over 50 years, grew to fame portraying the Man with no Name in Sergio Leone's 'Dollars Trilogy'. Starting with Play Misty for Me, Eastwood proved to be a potent director and, learning from masters such as Leone, he turned into one of the defining actors and directors in the history of the Western genre, with Unforgiven being his zenith.

