The 1903 silent film The Great Train Robbery is widely credited with popularizing the heist subgenre and inspiring many subsequent heist films. This Western film, and the many that followed it, often depicted heists as exciting and adventurous events. In the lawless world often depicted in these films, heists were common and were sometimes even carried out without a plan. Bandits and outlaws are often featured as main characters in these fast-paced action films, as they try to outsmart each other and evade the law.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Westerns of All Time, Ranked

Some may argue that a Western is not complete without a heist. For these viewers, the sight of ruthless outlaws galloping across the dusty plains of the West on sturdy horses before hijacking a train full of unsuspecting victims is sometimes enough to know the story will be riveting. Be it bank robbery, train heists, or any other kind of heist; these Western movies provide all the thrills of heist films fans crave; shootouts between authorities and criminals, the planning and executions of heists, potential betrayal and double-crossing among the criminals and more.

‘The Newton Boys’ (1998)

Based on the true story of the Newton gang, The Newton Boys follows the story of a highly respectable gang of four brothers who will stop at nothing to escape poverty. These notorious robbers plan and execute heists without getting any killed. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Ethan Hawke, Skeet Ulrich, and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Newton brothers.

The Newton Boys suggests there's pleasure in getting away with crimes, as it tells the story of the most prolific bank robbers in US history. This may be why it received mixed reviews at the time of its release. Richard Linklater’s The Newton Boys was also heavily criticized for being a Bonnie and Clyde rip-off, but with its likable characters, interesting use of music, and entertaining plot, this gangster/robber movie becomes an adventure many wouldn’t want to miss.

‘Bandidas’ (2006)

Set in 19th century Mexico, this Western action comedy starring Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz as gorgeous bank robbers who join forces to exact revenge on the heartless baron (Dwight Yoakam) who steals land from locals and kills innocents. The best way for these female Robin hoods to accomplish this is to steal from the banks he controls.

Bandidas offers the thrills of a heist and the profound pleasure of watching two gorgeous actresses team up to put on a great show. The pairing up of these two feisty young ladies captures the viewers’ attention, but the highly engaging plot and the comic relief keep many hooked. For fans of heist thrillers with female masterminds, this Western comedy action film could certainly become a staple.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

Image via Netflix

When an outlaw, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), learns that the man who murdered his parents has been released from prison, he rounds up his gang to unleash his revenge on him. This is yet another neo-Western centered on revenge and loss, with Idris Elba playing the villain.

RELATED: 10 Best Westerns That Don't Involve Cowboys

From the very first train heist scene, this film is certainly going to catch the attention of heist movie lovers. The cinematography, excellent cast, electrifying gunfights, energy, and storyline were certainly top-notch, and though it may not be a masterpiece, it is undeniably entertaining. The well-curated heists are definitely pulsating.

‘Hooded Angels’ (2002)

During the civil war, a gang of vengeful women seek retribution on the male gender and the society that victimized them by robbing banks and murdering people. While on the run from a posse sent to track them down, these women must unleash their frontier justice.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Westerns That Feature Female Protagonists

This revenge tale doesn’t shy away from the violence of the period it revisits, nor does it try to make these women cute in any way; instead, their plain faces represent the harshness of the period. These Hooded Angels are no delicate females, these cowgirls fight hard, and they fight to win. They are good at disguise, either playing bar hostesses or hooded men, making it easy for them to accomplish the perfect heists.

‘Yellow Sky’ (1948)

A group of bank robbers led by James "Stretch" flee after robbing a bank. Dehydrated and on the run from a posse, they stumble upon a ghost town and find a young woman named Constance Mike living with her grandfather. Dude, the cruelest in the group, discovers the grandfather has hidden gold in the house and plans to take it. But Stretch, who has fallen in love with Constance, refuses to go along with the plan, causing a deadly power struggle within the group.

This Western, directed by William Wellman, is perfect for viewers who enjoy gangster Westerns. It is a true classic, featuring top-notch performances by Gregory Peck, Anne Baxter, and Richard Widmark. The story explores themes of greed and betrayal against a dark and evocative setting, capturing the mood of the era.

‘The Wild Bunch’ (1969)

In this bloody Western tale, the old West is on its last legs, and among the inhabitants of this dying era is a gang known as the "Wild bunch." The leader of the gang, Pike Bishop (William Holden), plans to retire after one last job. Desperate to survive, these aging outlaws plan to steal a trainload of weapons from the US military and sell them to a lethal Mexican general. There’s hardly any room for escape for them as they are captured in a violent maze of deaths of their own making.

The Wild Bunch is a bloody display of violence in the 1960s that shaped America’s history and future. Sam Peckinpah paints a tragic, deep, wild, and messy picture that is also historically accurate, depicting the harsh realities of a slowly dying Western era. With its ruthless characters, stunning cinematography, and historical accuracy, The Wild Bunch is often considered one of the greatest American films ever made.

‘Dead Birds’ (2004)

This Western horror film revolves around a group of deserters turned robbers fleeing from the authorities who are hot on their trails. With nowhere to go, these robbers hold up in an abandoned plantation, unaware that a demonic, supernatural force haunts it.

Dead Birds is a dark Western that blends elements of both the heist and horror genres. Although the heist elements may not be prominent, they add to the intrigue of the plot. Fans of 1800s-period horror will have a blast seeing this.

‘Red Sun’ (1971)

In 1870, a gang of robbers hijacks a train and steals an ancient Japanese sword meant as a gift for the U.S. President. After nearly being killed by his partner, The Outlaw Link, who is the mastermind behind the robbery, joins forces with a samurai to track down and retrieve the sword from his partner.

"Red Sun" is an underappreciated film that combines the thrills of a heist with the captivating world of the samurai. Its action-packed and adventurous plot, combined with the star power of Charles Bronson, Toshiro Mifune, and Alain Delon, makes it a must-see for fans of both Westerns and samurai tales. This perfect blend of genres may keep the audience spellbound from start to finish.

‘Hell or High Water’ (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

In this neo-Western tale, two brothers carry out a series of bank robberies to pay off their mortgage. Their only obstacle in pulling off their final heist is a ruthless Texas ranger and his partner, who would go to any length to bring them to justice.

The tension and excitement as these brothers attempt to evade the law are palpable, and their well-developed characters draw the audience in, making them root for these criminals and boo the cops. This thrilling and intense crime tale will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘Ned Kelly’ (2003)

Based on the true life story of the legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (Heath Ledger), this Western thriller follows the story of a wrongfully accused youth, leading him to become one of the deadliest outlaws ever known.

Director Gregor Jordan does pretty well in portraying the Ned Kelly gang as complex humans rather than just ruthless gangsters. Set in Australia, this unique Western is sure to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the danger and excitement of the Australian criminal world. While some may dislike it for glorifying a criminal, others view Ned Kelly as a hero.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies You Probably Didn't Realize Were Westerns