There is barely a genre that horror has not touched. From horror comedies to science-fiction horror and even romantic horror, the genre has proven to be one of the most diverse in film history. One of the more unique crossovers is that of horror with Westerns, either creating a horror scenario back in the Old West or transporting the horror to the modern day while still keeping the core Western sensibilities.

When people think of Westerns, they think of grizzled cowboys riding horses across dusty open plains as they fire dual revolvers. While those tropes are heavily used in the genre, plenty of Westerns that do not feature cowboys and are representative of a location and a way of life beyond just men getting into fights in saloons. This is apparent in its dealings with the horror genre, as these horror Westerns come in many forms.

'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

One of the most successful blendings of horror and Western, Bone Tomahawk stars Kurt Russell as Sheriff Hunt, who must venture out of his small town after several of his residents are abducted by mysterious, violent cave dwellers. Joined by three other men, the party heads for their hideout, facing danger at every turn.

Bone Tomahawk is committed to authentically portraying its Western setting, staying true to the time period through its characters and how they interact with the world. This is also apparent in the film's violence, as Bone Tomahawk is a brutal movie that does not shy away from the nasty acts humans inflict upon each other.

'Bacurau' (2019)

Hailing from Brazil, Bacurau is set in the titular town as strange happenings beset the residents. As the townspeople mourn the death of their village matriarch, they must contend with phone signals droppings out, the town disappearing from GPS maps, sightings of UFO-like objects, and the arrival of an American film crew.

Bacurau is a bizarre movie that takes joy in blurring multiple genres within its narrative, with horror and the Western being chief among them. While the plot may be hard to explain to non-viewers, watching the movie makes for an entertaining experience as it pulls out multiple twists and turns across its 132-minute runtime.

'Tremors' (1990)

One of the most beloved horror comedies of the 1990s, Tremors stars Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward (in one of the late actor's best performances) as two handymen who come across giant, worm-like creatures that eat people from beneath the earth—joining forces with the residents of their town, the pair fight to survive against the monsters as they try to stay off the ground.

Set in the Nevada desert, Tremors' sun-scorched landscape would not look out of place in the works of John Wayne. Its tale of hard-working people trying to make a living in the unforgiving desert calls to mind similar stories that took place in the Old West, albeit this time with buried monsters included.

'The Wind' (2018)

Taking place in the 19th century on the American frontier, The Wind follows Lizzy (Caitlin Gerard), who lives alone with her husband Isaac (Ashley Zukerman). Building a settlement for themselves in the remote area, they are soon joined by a new couple, and the arrival of the seemingly friendly newcomers seems to bring about a dark presence.

An indie horror, The Wind delves into the supernatural as forces beyond our world haunt Lizzy. The movie sets itself apart from other recent supernatural scare fests by gifting itself a unique location, the lone frontier setting, the perfect place to examine womanhood through a fresh perspective in Emma Tammi's debut feature.

'Brimstone' (2016)

A dark and disturbing odyssey through the Old West centered around Liz (Dakota Fanning). Living a peaceful life with her husband and two children, Liz's world is turned upside down by the arrival of the Reverend (Guy Pearce), an abusive figure from her past who wishes to harm Liz and her family.

Told in non-chronological order, Brimstone is a bold movie that weaves a powerful tale about an unbelievably strong woman and her will to overcome the injustice inflicted upon her. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Brimstone is a powerful story worth checking out and remains one of the most underrated movies of the past decade.

'The Burrowers' (2008)

Set in 1879, The Burrowers revolves around a community of settlers who attempt to colonize the harsh American land. When a family from this community goes missing, a posse sets out to investigate the disappearance, where they run afoul of a terrifying man-eating species that lives underground.

Despite its premise and set-up as a monster movie, The Burrowers is more interested in its characters than the titular creatures. If anything, the villainous monsters are merely a screenwriting tool to develop the members of the posse, as the threat of the creatures forces each character to reflect on their failings and the life that led them here.

'Nope' (2022)

One of the best horror movies of 2022, Nope follows OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer), siblings who inherit their father's ranch after his death when they discover a strange UFO-like object living in the clouds above their home, the duo attempt to capture the invader on camera to secure a big paycheck.

Like all of Jordan Peele's movies, Nope has an undercurrent of social messaging woven into its horror facade. This film focuses on the exploitation and the human race's desire to make everything a spectacle. Everyone is trying to capture that next big moment on film, and in the case of Nope's characters, that ambition may cost them their lives.

'Near Dark' (1987)

One of the most underrated vampire movies ever, Near Dark follows a group of nomadic vampires as they roam across the American west. When young Caleb is bitten and brought into their world, he attempts to hold onto his humanity as the murderous pack tries to convert him to their evil, murderous ways.

Near Dark began life as a traditional Western before the vampire element was brought in to make the project more appealing to investors. This Western setting ultimately helps to set the film apart, as its tale of vampire drifters slinking around in the desert after dark is a compelling story you will want to sink your teeth into.

'Ravenous' (1999)

Set at an American outpost during the Mexican-American war in the 19th century, Ravenous stars Guy Pearce as Captain Boyd, a new arrival at the fort. When another new arrival, a rundown stranger named Colqhoun (Robert Carlyle), appears, he brings a nightmare full of cannibalism.

While Ravenous failed to make a dent commercially and critically at release, it has become a cult film in the decades since. Its pairing of a Western setting with a cannibal threat makes for an unsettling horror movie that will get under your skin and stay there for a while.

'The Devil's Rejects' (2005)

Rob Zombie has always been a divisive director, but most people will agree that The Devil's Rejects remains his best work. Carrying on the saga of the Firefly family that began in House of 1000 Corpses, the movie follows the surviving members as they continue their rampage across Texas with the police in hot pursuit.

While the first film paid tribute to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Devil's Rejects plays more like a road movie. Zombie has stated that he wished to create a violent Western, and he certainly achieved that as his characters torture anyone unfortunate to cross their path in this road trip from hell.

