Since the 1930s, Westerns have been a popular genre among audiences originally established by legendary films like the John Ford classic, The Searchers and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, before the arrival of memorable television series including The Rifleman, Wagon Train, and How the West Was Won. Today, the classic genre has continued to grow with hit shows such as Yellowstone and Longmire as well as miniseries like Hatfields & McCoys, Broken Trail, and Showtime's The Good Lord Bird.

Through the years, there have been dozens of famous Western mini and limited series but only a select few have managed to rank as top-notch titles. From early successes like Lonesome Dove, starring Oscar-winner Robert Duvall to more recent shows including Taylor Sheridan's miniseries,1883, these are the best Western miniseries/limited series of all time, ranked.

9 'The Good Lord Bird' (2020)

While traveling through Kansas territory, abolitionist, John Brown (Ethan Hawke) meets a young boy, Henry "Onion" Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson) who managed to escape from enslavement. Henry joins Brown and his group of abolitionist soldiers and together, they find themselves in a series of historical events that eventually leads to the American Civil War.

Showtime's historical Western series, The Good Lord Bird, tells the story of the first American abolitionist, John Brown, but through the perspective of Johnson's fictional character. Based on the best-selling novel by James McBride, the series centers on key moments in history like the civil confrontations of the Border War, and features vital figures of the time including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas.

8 'Godless' (2017)

In La Belle, New Mexico, Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery) takes in and nurses an injured outlaw, Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) back to health on her ranch where she lives with her son and mother-in-law. Unbeknownst to Alice and the town which is mainly governed by women, Roy's former boss and infamous criminal, Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), and his men are coming for Roy after he betrayed their brotherhood.

Netflix's Godless is a Western drama miniseries written and directed by Scott Frank who is best known for popular movies such as Get Shorty, Minority Report, and The Wolverine. In a genre primarily dominated by men, the series earned praise for its unpredictability and female-driven story that convincingly stands on its own without romanticizing the harsh and cruel reality of the Old West.

7 'Davy Crockett' (1954)

Sharpshooting frontiersman, Davy Crockett (Fess Parker) and his friend, George Russell (Buddy Ebsen) join the United States in the Creek War and survive the bloodshed. Crockett soon finds himself elected as a member of the U.S. Congress but as the battle continues, he and Russel travel to Texas to fight in the last stand of the Alamo.

Walt Disney's miniseries, Davy Crockett, stars Parker as real-life frontiersman and politician, Crockett who died defending the Alamo. After the series surprising popularity, Disney released several more episodes featuring Crockett and Russell in various fictitious adventures in the Wild West. Parker portrayed the ideal Western hero and was offered numerous films roles, but Disney refused to loan him out forcing him to turn down major parts including Jeffrey Hunter's role in John Ford's 1956 classic, The Searchers.

6 'How the West Was Won' (1977)

Zeb Macahan (James Arness) and his family are moving out West but when his brother is sent to fight in the American Civil War, Zeb must care for his nieces and nephews. With the help of the children's Aunt Molly (Fionnula Flanagan), she and Zeb raise the children as their own while also protecting them from the dangers of the Wild West and ruthless outlaws.

How the West Was Won is loosely based on the 1962 movie of the same title starring John Wayne, James Stewart, Henry Fonda, and Gregory Peck. The series features Gunsmoke star, Arness as Macahan along with Eva Marie Saint as his wife, Kate, and a number of notable guest stars including William Shatner, Lloyd Bridges, Christopher Lee and Blazing Saddles' actor, Slim Pickens, who appears in several episodes.

5 'Into the West' (2005)

During the 19th century in the American West, two families from two different walks of life, each experience their fair share of loss and love as the region of the country begins to expand into the unknown. As they struggle to overcome numerous unforeseen obstacles and fight to make it through dangerous territory, both families must stick together in order to survive and witness the new American Frontier.

Steven Spielberg's Western miniseries, Into the West, features a collection of over 200 notable names including Josh Brolin, Keri Russell, Beau Bridges, and Sean Astin.The 6-part series is a harrowing saga spanning across generations starting with two boys, White Feather and Jacob Wheeler, and their families who all endure life-changing events at a turbulent time in American history. Into the West received over a dozen Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Miniseries and went on to win for original Dramatic Score and Single-Camera Sound Mixing.

4 '1883' (2021)

James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family decide to leave poverty-stricken Texas and risk traveling through dangerous and unknown territory to hopefully find a better life in Montana. With the help of a grief-stricken cowboy, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), and veteran, Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) as guides, James and several other families struggle to survive the treacherous journey and unfortunately, comes at a hefty price for some.

Real-life couple and award-winning country stars, Faith Hill and McGraw star in theYellowstone spin-off miniseries, 1883, which dates back to the early days of the Dutton family and their bittersweet arrival in unsettled Montana. The series also stars Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who serves as the show's narrator and also features several guest appearances from Tom Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton,Rita Wilson, andDances With Wolves' star, Graham Greene.

3 'Broken Trail' (2006)

Cowboy, Prentice Ritter (Duvall) and his nephew, Tom (Thomas Haden Church) set out to transport hundreds of horses from Oregon to Wyoming, but their job is derailed when they rescue five young women from human traffickers. Unable to leave them behind, the men bring the women on the rest of their journey and risk their lives protecting them from the wilderness and the group of men sent to kill them.

The top-rated miniseries, Broken Trail, is a stunning display of Western-style filmmaking paired with an endearing story that goes hand in hand with the unforgiving wild west. The series earned dozens of award nominations and ended up winning a total of four Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Miniseries and Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries for both Duvall and Church.

2 'Hatfields & McCoys' (2012)

Two families who live on the Kentucky/West Virginia border, the Hatfields and the McCoys, have been in a long-term feud that takes a violent turn at the end of the Civil War. Led by Anse 'Devil Hatfield' (Kevin Costner) and Randall McCoy (Bill Paxton), the rural American families engage in a decades-long rivalry that results in senseless bloodshed and destruction for both families.

Hatfields & McCoys is a 3-part miniseries based on one of America's first family feuds that started in 1863 and lasted for over 30 years. Between the brilliant performances from both Costner and Paxton supported by an outstanding cast, Hatfields & McCoys laid the foundation for the modern Western miniseries. The epic series received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations with Costner winning for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Tom Berenger who initially gained notoriety for his performance in the 1986 film, Platoon.

1 'Lonesome Dove' (1989)

At the end of the Old West, two former Texas Rangers, Gus McCrea (Duvall) and Woodrow Call (Tommy Lee Jones) decide to recapture the glory days of their youth and join a cattle drive to Montana. They're joined by several other residents who seek adventure outside their small town and along the way, Gus and Woodrow share memories of the past to comfort them as they embark on the dangerous journey that leaves a number of casualties behind them.

Lonesome Dove is a signature 1980s Western miniseries that revitalized the Western genre and today, is considered one of the best Western television miniseries of all time. Originally written by Larry McMurtry and Peter Bogdanovich, the project fell through as a film but after the success of McMurtry's novel adaptation of the script, the project regained attention. Lonesome Dove also stars Diane Lane, Danny Glover, and Anjelica Huston and won several Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Costume Design and Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries.

