Western movies have always been a popular movie genre in the history of film. The popularity of the genre has seen its ups and downs, however, certain decades in the 1900s have seen the release of many classic Western films. Many of these films from the ‘50s and ‘60s depict America’s changing attitudes and opinions as well as the continued aftermath of World War II.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s especially, Westerns grew in popularity and were incredibly popular, and many films received critical acclaim. The genre is most known for its actors, who appeared in multiple films, such as John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Stewart, Steve McQueen, and others.

'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone in the final installment of his “Dollars” movie trilogy, 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' stars Eastwood as “the good,” Lee Van Cleef as “the bad,” and Eli Wallach as “the ugly.” The film follows two men during the Civil War who form an unstable partnership in order to find buried Confederate gold.

The resulting Mexican standoff between the three men cemented the film as one of many classic Western movies in history, supported by the acting of Eastwood, Van Cleef, and Wallach, as well as the masterful cinematography.

'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance'

Directed by John Ford, 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' stars Wayne and Stewart, along with Vera Miles and Lee Marvin. In the movie, we flash back to Senator Stoddard (Stewart), then a lawyer, who was saved by Tom Doniphon (Wayne). Stoddard, who was roughed up by a group of men terrorizing their town, led by Liberty Valance (Marvin), recounts how, along with Doniphon, they ended Valance's reign of terror on the town.

Filmed in black and white, 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' is a gritty portrayal of the west. The movie’s score, as composed by Cyril J. Mockridge, enhanced the relationships within the film and the blossoming relationship between Stoddard and Doniphon’s girlfriend Hallie (Miles).

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

A fictionalized retelling of the story of two outlaws, Butch Cassidy and the “Sundance Kid,” the movie follows both characters, played respectively by Paul Newman and Robert Redford. The two characters are on the run after they committed a string of train robberies and are being pursued by a group of men on horses.

Along with Sundance’s lover Etta (Katharine Ross), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a story of friendship, crime, adventure, and life in the west as a pair of outlaws. Newman and Redford’s charming chemistry results in a charming yet thrilling western.

'Rio Bravo' (1959)

'Rio Bravo', a landmark movie directed by Howard Hawks and written by Leigh Brackett, starred well-known actors like Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, and Angie Dickinson. In the movie, Wayne portrays Sheriff John T. Chance, who detains and arrests the brother of an influential rancher on suspicion of murder. Chance holds the man in the local jail until a U.S. Marshal is able to arrive in town.

A culturally significant film, Rio Bravo serves as one of Hawks’ best films. The film packs in plenty of action while allowing the audience to get to know each of the main and supporting characters on a deeper level.

'Winchester ’73' (1950)

'Winchester ’73' follows two men, Lin McAdam (Stewart) and Henry “Dutch” Brown (Millard Mitchell), as McAdam hotly pursues Dutch into midwest Kansas. In an attempt to draw Dutch out of hiding, McAdam enters a sharp-shooting contest and wins a Winchester rifle. Dutch steals the famed rifle, and McAdam pursues, with the movie climaxing into a grand confrontation between the two men.

Since its release, Winchester ‘73 has gone on to earn the distinction as a classic Western film. The movie even featured in the early careers of two classic Hollywood stars, Tony Curtis and Rock Hudson. With Stewart’s first film after returning from World War II flopping, Winchester ’73 proved that Stewart would be a genre mainstay for years to come.

'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

'The Magnificent Seven' centers on a small Mexican village that regularly finds itself the target of a group of outlaws, led by its leader Calvera (Wallach). The town enlists the help of seven Americans who are trained in fighting to help them get rid of the outlaws and restore peace in their town.

The film featured many genre greats, including Yul Brynner, McQueen, Charles Bronson, and James Coburn. The film’s stellar cinematography, and the developing bond between the Seven and the local villagers raise the stakes even higher and make this film an instant classic.

'True Grit' (1969)

'True Grit' follows an aging U.S. Marshal named Rooster Cogburn (Wayne), who is hired by a teenage girl (Kim Darby) to track down the man who murdered her father. To their chagrin, a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) joins in on their quest after the same man is suspected in the murder of a Texas senator. Together, the three individuals hunt for the man, leading to a thrilling and dangerous climax.

'True Grit' is arguably one of Wayne’s most recognizable and remembered film roles and won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. With memorable characters and performances, the film is a solid, classic Western.

'Hombre' (1967)

'Hombre,' starring Newman, follows his Apache-raised character, named John Russell, as he returns home to collect an inheritance. Along the way, he encounters racism from the town locals. Later, a stagecoach he is riding in with others is hijacked by another scheming passenger, Russell is charged with defending the passengers who earlier scorned him.

The performance by the cast was stellar, paired with excellent cinematography and locations. 'Hombre’s depiction of the divide between Newman’s character and the town’s citizens provides for an intelligent, exciting watch.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Joe (Eastwood), also known as ‘The Man With No Name,’ finds himself in San Miguel, a small Mexican town. The town is currently in the middle of a power struggle between the three corrupt brothers of the Rojo family and the town’s sheriff. When a delivery of gold meant for weapons is seized by the brothers, ‘The Man With No Name’ steps into the fray and begins providing false information to both the brothers and the sheriff and his family, culminating in a battle between the three parties.

'A Fistful of Dollars' is also known for being Eastwood’s first leading role, and was the first installment of what would become the ‘Dollars’ trilogy. The movie also gave rise to the popularity of spaghetti westerns, and introduced audiences to Eastwood’s cool demeanor.

Once Upon A Time In The West (1968)

'Once Upon A Time in the West' follows a rail baron named Morton who is seeking to take possession of a piece of land near the town of Flagstone. Morton hires a man to scare off the landowner, however, the hired hand murders the man, who ensures that someone else is blamed for the crime. Things become complicated when the wife of the man killed arrives in town and claims ownership of the land as the sole heir.

The film is masterfully directed by Leone. As the story continues to unravel and become even more complex, the suspense builds on how the plot ultimately ends.

