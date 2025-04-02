Ever since the earliest days of cinema, the Western genre has stood as an integral pillar of the medium. The sweeping visuals, the arresting stories of morality and justice, and the historical allure all conspire to make the genre one that is unique in its connection to the big screen. Many of its defining entries were produced during the genre’s heyday throughout the 1950s and 60s, when such filmmaking icons as John Ford and Sergio Leone directed some of the greatest movies audiences have ever seen.

Despite this dominance in the mid-part of the 20th century marking an obvious high-point for Western cinema, stories of life on the frontier have remained relevant, with the past 30 years producing some of the greatest classics the genre has seen. They range from intense revisionist spins on the genre laced with thematic might and violence, to stylistic flourishes that stand among the most entertaining movies of all time.

10 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Directed by David Mackenzie