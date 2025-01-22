The Western genre is one of the oldest and cherished film genres to ever enter the landscape of cinema and successfully transitioned into the Talkies, only growing immensely popular among movie goers. With a monumental legacy and array of classics such as High Noon, The Searchers and, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the western genre continues to thrive today, inspiring current filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers, who have kept the iconic genre at the forefront of cinema.

Throughout the years, there have been countless notable Westerns that have entertained and thrilled audiences, but some, including Rio Bravo, Once Upon a Time in the West, and No Country for Old Men, reign as spectacular contributions to the western genre. Out of all the noteworthy titles, such as True Grit, Unforgiven, and Django Unchained, the following are 12 Western films that are credited by many as genuine masterpieces.

John Sturges' The Magnificent Seven is a signature Western classic, featuring an ensemble cast including Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, and Eli Wallach, and follows a gripping story of self-preservation and redemption. When a small town is taken over by a ruthless outlaw, Calvera (Wallach), and his men, the townspeople resort to hiring a group of skilled gunmen to run him out of town and end his reign of terror.

The Magnificent Seven is an American remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1954 film, Seven Samuari, with a Western backdrop, deeming it to be a unique work of cinema. Unlike Kurosawa's film, The Magnificent Seven isn't drenched in heavy suspense, but instead has a touch of light humor and charm that softens the film's overall intensity and action. Between the vivid backdrop of the desolate desert and the collection of exceptional performances, The Magnificent Seven ranks as a marvelous entry in the Western genre.

Western icon, John Wayne, stars as a no-nonsense sheriff, John T. Chance, who locks up a gunslinger, Joe Burdette (Claude Atkins), after killing a man. When word reaches Burdette's brother (John Russell) about his arrest, he arrives with a group of men, threatening to break Joe out. With the help of a former sharpshooter (Dean Martin), a baby-faced cowboy (Ricky Nelson) and a wily elderly man (Walter Brennan), Chance fights to defend the jail until reinforcements arrive.

Howard Hawks' classic Western, Rio Bravo, has a distinctive formula that strays from the traditional story structure and is defined as a "hang out" movie, relying on the characters' personal growth to move the story along instead of action. Despite not being an overly saturated action Western, Rio Bravo stands out for its character development and riveting performances, as well as its memorable scene of Martin and Nelson's musical number, "My Rifle, My Pony and Me."

High Noon is a vital classic of the Western genre starring Gary Cooper as a marshal, Will Kane, who is about to retire when he learns that an outlaw who he put behind bars has been released and plans on taking his revenge on the marshal. Despite his plans, Kane's sense of duty and loyalty keeps him from leaving and decides to face the outlaw even if he has to do it alone.

High Noon is the definitive example of a revisionist Western and has also been credited as one of the most influential Westerns of the 1950s. The movie is also noted for introducing the now-common theme of the man-alone as Cooper's character fails at recruiting any of the townspeople to help him, setting High Noon even further apart from the traditional Western. High Noon went on to receive seven Academy Award nominations and won four Oscars, including Best Song, Best Film Editing, and Best Actor for Cooper.

John Ford's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance goes beyond the ideal Western hero and conveys one man's selfless choice to bow out for the greater good of humanity. The film opens with a U.S. Senator, Ransom Stoddard (James Stewart), arriving in the town of Shinbone to attend the funeral of his friend, Tom Doniphon (John Wayne). When the towns' reporters press Stoddard about his connection to Doniphon, the Senator recalls when he first arrived in town as a young lawyer and his encounter with a notorious outlaw, Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin).

The Man Who Liberty Valance is a gripping Western with an unusual non-linear story structure and a riveting cast which also includes Vera Miles, Andy Devine, and Edmund O'Brien. The film went on to make Oscar history by being one of the few Westerns to earn a nomination for Best Costume Design for the infamous designer, Edith Head. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance four out of four stars, claiming it to be Ford's most thoughtful and pensive Western.

The neo-Western, No Country for Old Men, is a homage to the classic Western with a sinister touch and one of the best Western villains played by Javier Bardem. Josh Brolin stars as Llewelyn Moss who, while out hunting, comes across a drug deal gone bad and a bag of unclaimed cash. When Moss tries to take off with the loot, he is unaware that a sadistic madman (Bardem) is hot on his tail, with a dedicated lawman (Tommy Lee Jones) not too far behind them.

No Country for Old Men is a highly intense game of cat and mouse that keeps audiences on high alert and entirely invested from start to finish. The film is a subtle homage to the classic Western with its traditional dynamic of a ruthless outlaw in search of a lone gunman, but with a modernized twist of suspense and violence. No Country for Old Men earned eight Academy Award nominations, winning four Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor.