The Western film genre is seeing a renaissance as old and new fans can't get enough of them. It can be daunting for newcomers to know which movies to watch as there are so many available. From classic to modern to revisionist Westerns, it's all too easy to feel overwhelmed.

Reddit is a great place to turn, and a conversation unfolded at r/movies about which films are the best for movie lovers looking to delve into the genre. From John Wayne's macho hero movies to Sergio Leone's atmospheric Spaghetti Westerns, these flicks are a good place to starting point for the genre.

10 'Stagecoach' (1939)

The best place to start when delving into a new genre is with an oldie but a goodie. Stagecoach is John Ford's landmark Western about a group of people traveling by stagecoach to New Mexico when Geronimo threatens their journey. It stars John Wayne, Claire Trevor, and Andy Devine.

Reddit user Lemvogler wrote about the film, "Gonna go way back and say Stagecoach. I think it's the first time John Wayne worked with Ford, and it immediately put the John Wayne obsession into perspective. He honestly never seems cooler, and it makes every movie after better." Consider this one to be a solid starting point.

9 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

A classic John Wayne film that's great for first-time Western viewers is Rio Bravo. It tells the story of a sheriff in a small American Western town who enlists the help of the town drunk (Dean Martin), a disabled man (Walter Brennan), and a young gunslinger (Ricky Nelson) to keep the local troublemakers' brother in jail.

User Teproc suggests this title has everything fans expect from an entertaining Western flick. "I'd suggest Rio Bravo. Just a fun time. Characters you enjoy being around, some shootouts, John Wayne, Dean Martin singing... What more could you want?"

8 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

It doesn't get much better than Once Upon a Time in the West when it comes to Westerns. The plot centers around a mail-order bride who hires an infamous desperado and mysterious man to protect her from a notorious railroad assassin. It features a stellar cast, including Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, and Claudia Cardinale.

AceTrilby chimed in over at Reddit, saying, "Once Upon a Time in the West is the one Western I consider essential for anyone interested in films. Gorgeous cinematography, a hauntingly beautiful score by Ennio Morricone, and a story that keeps you guessing until the end."

7 'High Noon' (1952)

Looking to watch the perfect Western film for a first-time viewing? Look no further than High Noon. Directed by Fred Zinnemann (the man behind the classic film From Here to Eternity), the story happens in real-time and is about a town marshal who must face a gang of killers at "high noon." It has an amazing cast, including stars Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.

Reddit userhanburgundy wrote, "High Noon is a great first Western on account of how simple and accessible the story is. It's a very tight piece of storytelling that doesn't get too bogged down in the quirks of the genre that push some people away."

6 'True Grit' (2010)

There has been discussion on Reddit about which version of True Grit is the best to start with. The consensus is that the Coen Brothers adaptation is better than the first adaptation (starring John Wayne) for newcomers to watch. It's about a tough teenage girl (Hailee Steinfeld) who enlists a US Marshal (Jeff Bridges) to hunt down her father's killer. Matt Damon stands out as Rooster Cogburn.

One user said on Reddit, "True Grit (2010) is one of my favorite movies. A lot of the best lines are lifted directly from the book which is excellent." The Coen Brothers tackled another Western but went for a comedy with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs for fans looking to laugh.

5 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is another classic Western that's easy to digest. Directed by George Roy Hill (the creative force behind The Sting), the film features a young Robert Redford and Paul Newman. The plot concerns two outlaws on the run in Bolivia after a failed train robbery.

Xeluther wrote, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a classic, mixes great comedy and fast-paced action, wrapped around a great narrative. Probably my favorite westerns." Nine other Redditors agreed that this film would be a good option to dip your toes into the genre.

4 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Sometimes, the remake is better than the original film, which is true with 3:10 to Yuma. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe turn out excellent work in the movie that centers around a rancher that's enlisted to hold an outlaw as he awaits passage on a train for his trial. There's nothing to hate about this version. The acting, costumes, and cinematography are simply amazing.

Reddit user imtchogirl said, "I came here to recommend the newer3:10 To Yuma. Very well done with the tension and the timing and Ben Foster was great. That movie has style too, loved the coat." Another Redditor, mrfuffcans also suggested the film, saying it was a "more thoughtful [Western] with great performances."

3 'Silverado' (1985)

The '80s offered a handful of amazing Westerns, and Silverado is an excellent choice for beginners to the genre. Directed by Lawrence Kasdan (who also directed the film Wyatt Earp and notably co-wrote multiple Star Wars movies), it's about a group of cowboys who fight injustice in a small town. Kevin Kline and Kevin Costner are two A-list actors in the cast. Fans can also see Costner in the final season of the popular neo-Western series Yellowstone.

User blackhax joined the conversation to recommend the movie. "Silverado. It has a stellar ensemble cast in vastly different and contrasting roles, and it's wonderfully well-acted, with the right amount of everything that makes a great film, let alone a great [Western] and that includes the music which is superb."

2 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Clint Eastwood is the undisputed king of the modern Western and Unforgiven is a masterpiece. A retired gunslinger who quit killing to start a farm returns to do one final job. The film, directed by Eastwood himself, has an impressive cast, including Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman. It's an epic two hours and 11 minutes, but totally worth every minute of your time. This one is edge-of-your-seat tension that builds to a killer climax.

The movie was brought up in the conversation over at Reddit several times over. User Teucrutes wrote, "You can't go wrong with Unforgiven." Another Redditor, JoeyG624, said, "Probably my favorite all-time Western."

1 'Tombstone' (1993)

The ultimate Western film for novices is Tombstone. It doesn't get much better than Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliot, Bill Paxton, and Charlton Heston. How's that for an unforgettable cast? It tells the story of Wyatt Earp and the gunfight at O.K. Corral. It's gun-slinging action at its finest.

User Mektige suggested the film on Reddit, saying, "Tombstone is kind of the "best modern Western" in the sense that it's accessible, quotable, and easy to enjoy whether you're a fan of the genre or not because of its excellent acting and cast. It isn't historically accurate in many ways though, but I don't consider that a dealbreaker."

