There's a reason why the movie landscape has been peppered with movies from the Western genre almost from its inception. Besides their relatively low budgets, the Western is filled with tropes that translate very well cinematically. Rugged and lush frontier landscapes proved a perfect backdrop for stories of justice, morality, the law, and more.

You don't always need a dusty frontier and saloon gunfight to make a film slathered in Western tropes. These narratives work as Westerns when they invoke hallmarks of the genres and when the dedicated filmmakers behind them exercise their vision to the fullest.

1 'Heat' (1995)

The seminal 1995 crime classic Heat from director Michael Mann is a perfect example of a modern-day Western while being one of the greatest crime-thrillers ever. The time-tested “Sheriff vs. Bandit” narrative prevalent in many Westerns is perfectly executed here. Seasoned master thief Neil McCauley (Robert DeNiro) leads a posse of hardened criminals as they take down big scores across Los Angeles, with major crimes detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) eagerly on his trail and obsessed with bringing him to justice.

It’s a simple cops and robbers premise handled by one of the most unique filmmakers in the industry, and it still enthralls fans almost 30 years after its release. Themes of morality and loyalty are rife throughout the story, featuring some of the best shootouts you'll ever see on film.

2 'Copland' (1997)

Copland is a great little gem of a movie. Boasting a career-best dramatic performance from Sylvester Stallone, it's the story of a New Jersey sheriff who tries to keep order in “Copland,” a small town populated by corrupt police officers who work on the main island of Manhattan in New York City. It’s about a “lone man of the law” who stares down corruption and clings to his sense of justice despite the pressure to do wrong.

The film boasts a phenomenal cast with highlights including Robert DeNiro, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Liotta, populating a gritty world of crime, intrigue, and drama. The dedicated sheriff who takes on the forces of evil is a time-honored Western narrative that enables the story to delve into a number of themes, including corruption, loyalty, integrity, violence, and dedication.

3 'Walking Tall' (2004)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was putting the limelight of the WWE in his past and set his sights squarely on Hollywood when he made the 2004 film Walking Tall. A remake of the 1973 film, which, funnily enough, revolves around the true story of McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, a retired pro-wrestler who moved back to his hometown to start his life over. The 2004 film starring The Rock updates the protagonist to a former U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant, but the Western themes of corruption and crime are still prevalent.

The adage "speak softly and carry a big stick," made famous by American president Theodore Resolvent, is the cornerstone of this movie. The Rock even carries a big stick on the poster to emphasize the ideology. Taking matters into his own hands, he becomes the town's sheriff and starts incorporating unorthodox methods to clean up the place and bring justice to the people, just like a big-screen cowboy would.

4 'Free Fire' (2016)

Free Fire is a 2016 crime-thriller directed by Ben Wheatley and takes place in the 1970s in Boston. The unique thing about this movie is that the whole thing is a shootout. Guns are all akimbo in a thrilling 62-minute battle between a group of criminals in an abandoned warehouse. The film can be compared to a Western in many a way, such as the use of a confined, enclosed space as the setting for a prolonged gunfight, the way a Western might have a shoot-out in a small town or on a deserted frontier.

Additionally, the movie's use of a diverse group of characters, with actors including Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, and Sharlto Copley, all have distinct motives and are locked in a fight for survival, is similar to the way Westerns often use a group of characters with conflicting interests. Rarely is a Western made where there isn't some gunfight, and Free Fire takes the whole thing to an incredible new level.

5 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

The 1992 crime cult-classic Reservoir Dogs was arguably Quentin Tarantino's most significant statement. He announced to the world that a new player was in town to shake things up. Tarantino, an avid Western fan, has been evoking those tropes since his start. The plot revolves around the aftermath of a group of criminals who come together for a jewelry heist that goes wrong. The film's non-linear storytelling, its use of violence, dialogue, and character development, is similar to how Westerns often use these elements to tell their stories.

The ensemble cast includes Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, and Steve Buscemi, with a brief appearance by Tarantino himself as Mr. Brown. One of the key western similarities is the use of a group of skilled, charismatic criminals banding together to pull off a heist, similar to a group of outlaws joining forces to pull off a robbery in a Western. There's camaraderie, tension, and even a gun-toting final showdown. It's basically a Western without the horses.

6 'John Wick' (2014)

In 2014 John Wick was released, marking the beginning of one of the greatest action franchises in recent memory. The movie that spawned three sequels and a TV series was born out of the most simple and oldest tropes ever put into a Western: revenge. The plot o follows John Wick, a retired hitman, who seeks vengeance for the murder of his beloved dog, a gift from his recently deceased wife.

Love and adoration for animals is a common arc found in heaps of Westerns, with cowboys making attachments to trusty steeds and sometimes even cattle. We've got a determined hero, a violent landscape, hardened villains, and a searingly emotional revenge arc. This is as much a Western as you can get, with Keanu Reeves creating another cinematic character that audiences can't help but pull for as he embarks on his journey of rage and vengeance.

7 'Logan' (2017)

One of the best and most gritty superhero films ever made, the fantastic Logan is the quintessential "hardened man, with a heart of gold" story. The film is set in the year 2029 and features an older, weakened version of the character Wolverine, played perfectly by Hugh Jackman. He's just like a grizzled cowboy who embarks on a journey of protection, redemption, and tragedy.

The film has a darker and more serious tone than previous X-Men films, and its setting in the American Southwest can be described as evocative of a Western for sure. The film's themes, such as a lone hero on a mission, protection of a vulnerable child, and revenge, can all be found in classic Western films.

8 'Die Hard' (1988)

It's not just the most heart-thumping Christmas movie ever; Die Hard is also undoubtedly a Western draped in action film clothing. A lone man of the law, against all odds, goes up against a villainous gang of terrorists looking to take him out at every turn is a 1988 classic starring Bruce Willis as John McClane, a police officer who battles a group of criminals who have taken hostages in a skyscraper.

Additionally, the film's setting in a skyscraper can be seen as an unconventional version of the Western's "frontier." The hero's physical and moral endurance, the tension and banter with the bad guys, and ending with a final "shoot out" are other easy elements to see and thoroughly enjoyable to watch. Even McClanes famous "Yippee-ki-yay" is a direct result of him being compared to a cowboy by the terrorist mastermind Hans Gruber, played immaculately by the late Alan Rickman.

9 'Oceans 11' (2001)

Hot off his Best Director Oscar win for Traffic, Steven Soderbergh took the helm of Ocean's Eleven, an elaborate heist caper flick starring the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. The film is a fun and modernized retelling of the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name and is filled with elements of classic Westerns. One similarity is the use of a group of skilled, charismatic criminals who band together to pull off a heist, similar to a group of outlaws joining forces to pull off a robbery in the old west, whether it be a train, bank, or in this case, a casino.

Additionally, the film's setting in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been described as evocative of the American West, with its bright lights, casinos, and desert landscapes. Hoodlum camaraderie and a "final showdown" are also pulled right from the Western but in a more lighthearted and comedic manner.

10 'Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2' (2003, 2004)

The classic revenge story. An absolute cornerstone of the Western genre. The Kill Bill saga is a sprawling story of violence and vengeance written and directed by Quentin Tarrantino. The film follows the story of "The Bride," an assassin who seeks revenge on her former team who attempted to kill her and her unborn child on her wedding day, and you can compare it to a Western in several ways.

One key similarity is the use of a lone, skilled, and determined protagonist who travels across a vast and desolate landscape seeking revenge on a group of enemies, similar to how a lone gunslinger might travel across the frontier seeking justice in a Western. Additionally, the film's use of anachronistic elements and genre-blending, such as mixing elements of martial arts films with Western-style shootouts and showdowns, creates a unique and stylized blend of the two genres.

