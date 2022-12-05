The Western genre is arguably one of the most influential genres in Hollywood. It has spawned many legendary movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. The genre has also given birth to icons like Clint Eastwood, John Wayne, and Robert Redford. Recently it has seen a resurgence with Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained and last year's Best Picture nominee, The Power of the Dog.

Western movies' influence is not limited to the United States. Film industries in Europe and Asia have sometimes adopted the style in their films. Some of them are experimental, and some of them succeeded in transposing Western to their own cultures. From spaghetti Westerns to ramen Westerns, there are movies from outside the United States that audiences who love the Wild West should check out!

'Sukiyaki Western Django' (2007) — Japan

For viewers who want more outlandish action and buck-wild characters in their Western, look no further to Takashi Miike's Sukiyaki Western Django. It follows a lone gunman in the town of Yuta, Nevata (pun definitely intended), who faces off against two feuding local gangs to help a prostitute.

This movie brings the inspiration full circle as it was inspired by The Dollars Trilogy, which was influenced by the landmark samurai film Yojimbo. Miike's films are known to be singular, and he employed his style to the fullest here. The Japanese cast speaks entirely in English, features inventive action, and has Quentin Tarantino playing a narrator. If that sounds interesting, check out this movie immediately.

'The Rover' (2014) — Australia

The Rover brings the Western to the post-apocalyptic world, with Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson practically being the only people in this movie. Australia has become a wasteland after the global economic collapse, and the film focuses on one man who seeks the men who stole his car together with one of the thieves' brother.

Directed by David Michod (Animal Kingdom), the film is reserved for patient audiences and fans of character-driven dramas. The film may not feature spectacular shootouts, but it has the hallmarks of a typical Western film. The film was widely praised in Australia and abroad, particularly for the two leading men, strong direction, and the chilling, intense atmosphere throughout the film.

'The Salvation' (2014) — Denmark

Bored by American cowboys being the good guys? The Salvation features an American settler from Denmark squaring off with a ruthless gang leader and land baron after his family was brutally murdered. The movie stars Mads Mikkelsen in the lead, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eva Green, and Jonathan Pryce rounding up the stellar cast.

As a classic good everyman versus bad guy movie, this movie ticks all the boxes. It is a simple revenge film, typical of the usual Western. What differentiates this from the rest is Mikkelsen's being a strong badass, Morgan's deliciously evil villain, and Green's effective performance. Viewers may be unaware that South Africa doubles as the Old West in this film.

'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' (2017) — Indonesia

The term "spaghetti western" may be familiar for movie fans. How about "satay westerns"? Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts popularizes the term for Indonesian Western films as it was derived from the local cuisine. It follows Marlina, who travels across an Indonesian island of Sumba with the head of the man who tried to rape her to seek justice.

Premiering at the Directors Fortnight, this movie is the first Indonesian film in 12 years to screen at Cannes. Director Mouly Surya was praised for her direction and beautiful visuals. The music was reminiscent of Ennio Morricone while also being original. Viewers looking for a Western with a strong female protagonist should seek this out.

'Django' (1966) - Italy

Django might be one of the most influential Western movies of all time. The movie follows a gunslinger who carries a coffin with a machine gun inside and becomes involved in a feud with a gang of Confederates and Mexican revolutionaries. Franco Nero plays the titular character in his breakthrough role.

Directed by Sergio Corbucci, this film was initially panned because it was extremely violent at that time. It has since been reappraised and cemented as one of the best spaghetti Westerns and one of the greatest Westerns of all time. It spawned over 30 sequels with the hope of replicating the original's success despite only one seeing Corbucci and Nero's involvement. A legacy sequel titled Django Lives!is currently planned.

'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008) — South Korea

The Good, The Bad, The Weird tells the story of three Korean outlaws who seek a treasure while fending off armies and bandits in 1930s Manchuria. The movie stars Korean film royalty, Lee Byung-hun (I Saw The Devil), Song Kang-ho (Parasite), and Jung Woo-sung (Steel Rain).

Despite its evident influence from Sergio Leone's film, the stylish action here is an astonishing accomplishment. The movie is filled with inventive, thrilling action sequences with strong direction from director Kim Jee-woon. Some viewers cited that this movie went beyond Western and drew inspiration from blockbusters like Raiders of the Lost Ark.

'Let The Bullets Fly' (2010) — China

Directed by and starring Jiang Wen (who's best known to the mainstream audiences as Baze Malbus in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Let The Bullets Fly follows a bandit posing as the town governor who has to stand up against a local mob boss to free the town from oppression and corruption.

The comedy action film was highly successful that it was only second to Avataras the highest-grossing film released in China when it was first released. The movie was praised for its story and the cast, with some singling out Wen and co-star Chow Yun Fat as highlights. The film is rooted firmly in Chinese culture and sensibilities, so you may not completely grasp the humor on the first viewing, but it is still an entertaining film nonetheless.

'Sholay' (1975) — India

Sholay is India's answer to Seven Samurai and Once Upon A Time in the West. The film sees a former police officer taking matters into his own hands after his family was murdered by enlisting the help of two bandits. Hailing from India, the film is often mentioned as part of Dacoit Western or, more popularly, curry Western.

Starring legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, the film has become an icon for Indian pop culture. With a runtime of 204 minutes, the film has thrilling action and high-intensity drama. Moreover, there is also a strong male camaraderie between the characters, à laRRR. The film beat its initial lukewarm reviews and became a hit through word of mouth. According to some sources, this movie is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time when adjusted for inflation.

'Tampopo' (1985) — Japan

When it was first released, Tampopo dubbed itself the first "Ramen Western," a play on its pasta counterpart. The movie sees two truck drivers who are asked to help a widow turn her ramen shop into an establishment worthy of the art of ramen-making.

This Japanese comedy might not be a conventional Western-inspired film (spoiler alert: there are no shootouts). But in its essence, it has what makes a typical Western film. The movie is made up of different vignettes that create one delicious dish. Tampopo is eccentric, funny, sometimes erotic, and a mouth-watering cinema altogether. For foodies and fans of Western, this is a must-see.

'The Good, The Bad and the Ugly' (1966) — Italy

It would be remiss not to include one of Sergio Leone's spaghetti Westerns when discussing foreign Westerns. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly is the third entry in his Dollars Trilogy, which stars Clint Eastwood in the leading role. In this movie, three men compete to find stolen gold during the American Civil War.

While all the Dollars Trilogy films are praised highly, this film is cited as the best of the bunch and even the best Western of all time. Leone's distinct cinematography and choreographed action have influenced movies beyond the Western genre. Providing the score, Ennio Morricone gave audiences a beautiful theme to accompany the three cowboys. Not to anyone's surprise, this film is often found in "greatest ever movies" lists.

