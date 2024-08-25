The Western genre is highly foundational within the development of some of cinema’s greatest storytellers, as many of the best filmmakers of all-time got their start working on gunslinger films set on America’s frontier. The longevity of the Western genre has allowed it to be interpreted in wildly different ways by several generations of storytellers, each of whom have brought a different perspective to what makes it so unique.

Westerns may have been initially thought of as nothing more than escape entertainment, but they’ve occupied a more important role in the forward trajectory of the industry at large. A few Westerns have won the Academy Award for Best Picture, with others becoming massive box office successes that helped guide Hollywood through periods of economic doubt when other genres were failing. Here are the ten best Westerns that are perfectly directed, ranked.

10 ‘High Noon’ (1952)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

High Noon was able to elevate the Western genre through its sincere storytelling, as director Fred Zinnemann was not interested in making a standard “shoot ‘em up” movie with clearly identifiable heroes and villains. Gary Cooper starred as an aging sheriff who is forced to come out of retirement for one last mission when a group of bandits threatens to invade the town that he has spent a majority of his life protecting; this comes at a time when his new bride (Grace Kelly) is insistent he puts adventure aside.

High Noon explored romantic relationships and civil disunity in a way that was unheard of in Westerns at the time, as Zinnemann told a human story that audiences could relate to. Although it's certainly a slower film at times, High Noon ends with an exciting shootout sequence that is more enthralling than a majority of the action films released today.

9 ‘Shane’ (1953)

Directed by George Stevens

Shane was originally intended to be a “B-movie” with little commercial prospects before Howard Hughes saw early footage and was impressed by what George Stevens was doing behind the camera. Shane is a darker take on the notion of a retired gunslinger having to make a comeback; Alan Ladd stars as a former hero who decides to protect a woman (Jean Arthur) and her young son when a gang of bounty hunters impede the local peace.

Shane captured the beauty of America’s frontier landscapes with eye-popping cinematography, and featured visceral moments of violence and action that are surprisingly graphic during the Golden Age of Hollywood where content was more strict. Viewers may generally go to Westerns for action and adventure, but Stevens managed to tell an emotional story that may leave some viewers misty-eyed when Shane goes off into the sunset in the film’s powerful closing frames.

8 ‘Rio Bravo’ (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Rio Bravo emerged due to a rivalry between Howard Hawks and Zinnemann, as the Red River director did not think that High Noon was a good representation of American heroism in the Wild West. Despite the brilliance of High Noon, Hawks made a great Western in his own right with Rio Bravo, which starred John Wayne, Dean Martin, Walter Brennan, and Ricky Nelson as a group of lawmen assigned to stop a prisoner from escaping.

Hawks created one of the first “hangout” movies with Rio Bravo, as a majority of the film is spent with the characters engaging in casual conversations with one another. It proved that Hawks was willing to reinvent a genre that has already been iconic for decades, and served as a primary source of inspiration for directors like Quentin Tarantino and Richard Linklater among many others.

7 ‘The Searchers’ (1956)

Directed by John Ford

The Searchers was one of the many films that Wayne made with John Ford, but is often cited as the strongest of their collaborations for the way in which it cuts away Western mythology to tell a dark story about the cycle of violence on the frontier. Although Wayne is known for playing some of the most definitive heroes in film history, Ford cast him in The Searchers as a dogmatic, racist Civil War veteran who uses the kidnapping of his niece (Natalie Wood) as an excuse to commit acts of violence against Native Americans.

The Searchers is one of the most beautiful looking films ever made, and contains sweeping landscape shots that served as a major inspiration for directors like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. It’s a film that continues to be studied, as there are many fan theories about its hidden meaning.

6 ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (1960)

Directed by John Sturges

The Magnificent Seven was a very ambitious undertaking for director John Sturges, as the film served as a loose re-imagining of the Akira Kurosawa classic Seven Samurai. Although Seven Samurai is often cited as one of the greatest action films ever made, The Magnificent Seven proved to be a worthy successor through its inventive mix of charismatic actors and exhilarating stunt sequences.

The Magnificent Seven is an impressive feat of direction because it manages to balance a stacked ensemble without ever being overstuffed, and never feels burdened by having to connect to the themes of Seven Samurai. Although it was followed by several sequels and a 2016 remake starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt, The Magnificent Seven hasn’t aged a day since its initial release because of the practical action and inventive storytelling that Sturges exercised in one of his greatest movies.

5 ‘Once Upon A Time In The West’ (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Once Upon A Time In The West wasn’t the first major Western directed by Sergio Leone, as he had already helped to invent the “Spaghetti Western” subgenre with his work on “The Man With No Name Trilogy.” However, Once Upon A Time In The West was an epic examination of the end of the frontier era that analyzed the effect that America's first railroad system had on the roles that gunslingers and cowboys played.

Once Upon A Time in The West features one of the best opening scenes in any film, and ends with a shocking twist that changes the viewers’ perception of the main characters. Leone is also a filmmaker known for his ability to harness the power of a great composer, as the use of Sergio Leone’s all-time great soundtrack resulted in some of the most impressive moments in the film.

4 ‘McCabe & Mrs. Miller’ (1971)

Directed by Robert Altman

McCabe & Mrs. Miller was a far more realistic take on the Western era that Robert Altman went to great lengths to ensure was as accurate to history as possible; in addition to building real sets to shoot the film’s interior and locations, Altman allowed actors like Warren Beatty and Julie Christie to live on set in order to immerse themselves in the world. The result was a stunning, bleak Western that felt far less sensationalized than other films within the genre.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller deserves credit because Altman was willing to challenge traditional gender norms and show a dominant female character and a male scumbag who is only willing to help others if he stands to benefit. No amount of modern visual effects or advanced camera trickery can match the practical beauty that Altman crafted with one of his most aesthetically gorgeous and heartbreaking films ever.

3 ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid served as proof that escapist entertainment could also be profound and moving, as the film drew inspiration from a real string of crimes to be one of the best movies ever made about male friendship. While Paul Newman and Robert Redford are two iconic movie stars that obviously had charisma to spare, it's to the credit of George Roy Hill that the story was able to give them an opportunity to play authentic characters.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid hasn’t aged today, as the exciting chase and heist sequences that Hill pulled off certainly laid the groundwork for modern action franchises like Mission: Impossible, Indiana Jones, and The Mummy. Hill also deserves credit for delivering one of the most surprising, cheekiest movie endings in history that is bound to catch any viewer off guard if they weren’t already familiar with the true story.

2 ‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Unforgiven served as the culmination of Clint Eastwood’s contributions to Westerns, a genre that he had already perfected with modern classics like Pale Rider, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and High Plains Drifter. Unforgiven marked a notable shift in way Eastwood approached the material because the film was centered around a villainous character with no possibility of being redeemed; it worked as a subversion of expectations that reflected how much Eastwood had learned from his experiences in the genre.

Unforgiven reached a level of brutality that never felt like it was exploitative, as Eastwood was able to tell a compelling story about the ways in which violence is cyclical in the frontier era. While Eastwood’s performance in the film is often heralded as the best of his entire career, Unforgiven solidified the fact that Eastwood would be regarded as a great director first and foremost as his filmography continued to take shape.

1 ‘Django Unchained’ (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Django Unchained was a terrific throwback to classic “Spaghetti Westerns” that allowed Quentin Tarantino to use his unique stylistic impulses in a period setting. Although it is certainly one of the most action-packed Westerns in recent memory, Django Unchained is also a powerful piece of representation that tells an empowering narrative about a former slave (Jamie Foxx) who becomes a bounty hunter and takes vengeance upon white slavers.

Django Unchained showed Tarantino’s unparalleled ability to work with great actors, as even though it was Christoph Waltz who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Johnson, Walton Goggins, and Bruce Dern were just as worthy of praise. Django Unchained was also responsible for getting more young viewers interested in the genre, as it surpassed all expectations for an R-Rated revenge thriller and became the highest grossing Western of all-time.

