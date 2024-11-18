The Rotten Tomatoes scores that define modern movie criticism can be known to occasionally miss the mark. While most truly great and terrible films are recognizable as so, there are times when the venerated Tomatometer has a notable divide between the views of critics and audiences. And yet, a truly high score is worn as a badge of honor and an impossibly low score is akin to a wanted poster dooming the film to empathy. Its fitting then that Rotten Tomatoes with its badges and criminals so frequently gets Western classics right.

Despite lower than expected scores for hits like Tombstone (74%) and Young Guns (33%) the vast majority of Western staples are recognized by both critics and audiences as deserving of high praise. Cowboys, robbers, and the Old West have captured the hearts of viewers since nearly the birth of cinema and great Westerns have continuously been made for over a century. Some, however, are not just loved but loved universally, with over 90% of critics recognizing these cowboys and gunslingers for their stellar and enduring qualities.

11 'True Grit' (2010)

95% - Directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Western legend John Wayne won an Oscar for originating the character of Rooster Cogburn in the 1969 True Grit, but it is the Jeff Bridges version of the character from the 2010 remake that will appear in viewer's heads today. Directed by the brothers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, and starring Bridges, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, True Grit is one of the best remakes of all time and perfectly updates this classic revenge tale for modern audiences.

The Coen brothers have long resonated with themes such as vengeance, violence and nihilism and use these colors to paint a darker less idealized version of the Old West. Bridges makes the character of Rooster Cogburn decidedly his own, and manages to out do even John Wayne in making the character a tragic and sympathetic figure. True Grit received 10 nominations at that year's Academy Awards including nods for Bridges, the Coen Brothers and even Hailee Steinfeld at just 13 years old. While it can be hard to make a truly great Western remake, True Grit has rightfully earned recognition from the vast majority of critics and viewers.

10 'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

98% - Directed by Sergio Leone

A Fistful of Dollars is the first film in Sergio Leone's famed Dollars Trilogy which has come to define the image of Westerns in popular culture. The film stars Clint Eastwood in his first appearance as the iconic Man with No Name, a character defined by Eastwood's reserved yet charismatic performance and his idea to change the film's script and purge the character's dialogue. This initial outing of Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone is one of the highest rated films on Rotten Tomatoes due to its influence and how it lay the groundwork for what was to follow.

Heavily inspired by the Akira Kurosawa classic Yojimbo, A Fistful of Dollars tells the story of a stranger (Eastwood) who stumbles upon a town troubled by warring factions. Keeping his identity and motivations close to the chest, the man with no name interjects himself into this turf war and slowly begins to undermine both factions...improving the lives of those caught in the middle. The combination of its protagonists' calm but cool demeanor and the equally stylish directing from Leone are juxtaposed with the film's surprisingly deep empathy for everyday folks just trying to get by in the Old West. Even 60 years later, A Fistful of Dollars is a thrilling watch filled with flare, action, and a surprising well of emotion.

9 'The Rider' (2017)

97% - Directed by Chloe Zhao

Before directing the Best Picture winner Nomadland or the MCU blockbuster Eternals, Chloe Zhao stunned critics and audiences with this deeply personal and heartfelt modern Western. Filmed using unknown or amateur actors, The Rider lets viewers into the tale of Brody (Brady Jandreau) a once promising rodeo star who must re-align his life after a career-ending accident. The film focuses on the pressures of masculinity as Brody must re-orientate his life and struggle against how he is viewed by others, and himself.

The film is driven by Jandreau, who was an actual horse trainer before being discovered and coerced into the movie by Zhao. This actual experience in rodeo and genuine connection between director and actor allows The Rider to portray Brody's story and struggle with heartbreaking amounts of detail and accuracy. Lost in the shadow of the awards magnet that was Nomadland, The Rider is an underrated film by Chloe Zhao, but nonetheless serves as a fantastic showcase of her ability to make character and empathy shine on screen. One of the more unconventional Westerns of its time, The Rider is a must-watch for those interested not just in what cowboys do, but how they feel.

8 'High Noon' (1952)

95% - Directed by Fred Zinneman

A Western classic from over 70 years ago, High Noon's surprisingly modern acting, action, and thrills, make it hold up even today. With a near perfect score on rotten tomatoes, critics and audiences consistently find themselves drawn to this Western drama which famously turned around Gary Cooper's career and won the actor an Oscar. High Noon is told in real time and focuses on Cooper as Marshal Kane, a sheriff who attempts to rally allies before a violent outlaw descends upon his town.

One of the main reasons High Noon is still relevant and accessible today, however, is the film's enduring thematic and political messages. In the film, the moral and just Kane's cries for help fall upon deaf ears from the supposedly "good" and "civil" people of his town, leading him to face the threat alone. Though likely meant by its creative team as a rebuttal against Red-Scare era blacklisting in Hollywood, the film's allegory can be mapped on to many situations in life and has found love from all sides of the political spectrum (it was even the favorite film of Ronald Reagan). Notably, the film and Kane as a character became a point of rallying during Poland's fight for independence from the Soviet Union.

7 'Hell or a High Water' (2016)

97% - Directed by David Mackenzie

One of the first great Westerns, The Great Train Robbery, was also one of the first great heist movies. Crime, outlaws, and theft have been a part of the genre since nearly its inception, so it is only fitting that one of the best modern Westerns, Hell or High Water is also an amazing heist film. Starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster as a pair of brothers who commit daring robberies to save their family ranch, and proven cowboy Jeff Bridges as the Texas ranger assigned to stop them, Hell or High Water takes a classic Old West set up and updates it with stellar action, drama, and direction.

At a near perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hell or High Water appeared on countless year-end lists when it was released in 2016, and garnered four Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Chris Pine and Ben Foster deliver compelling performances as brothers on the run and their desperate nature and nomadic adventures make for one of the best road crime movies of all time. When combined with what might be Jeff Bridges' definitive Western role, Hell or Highwater is a compelling neo-Western and deserving of its praise.