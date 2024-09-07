The Western is one of cinema’s oldest genres. With time, the genre has evolved to include multiple sub-genres, reinventions, and subversions, from the comedic to the dramatic and everything in between. While their popularity has waxed and waned many times over the years, Westerns remain a pillar of the film industry that has produced some of the greatest movies ever made. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Western films available on streaming, from Netflix to Paramount Plus. So read on to discover the best Western on every streaming service.

The Best Western on Netflix

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021) - RT: 94% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Written and directed by Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is a Western psychological drama based on Thomas Savage's eponymous 1967 novel. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a cowboy with a mean streak who becomes increasingly bitter when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) marries Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst). Phil begins to torment Rose and her young son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), but over time, he begins to form a bond with the new members of his family. The Power of the Dog premiered at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim from critics. Widely regarded as one of the best films of 2021, the movie received several awards and nominations, including the Best Director Academy Award for Campion. An intense, slow-burn family drama that builds on the changing dynamics between its characters, the film is a well-acted and masterfully directed work that’s beautiful, emotional, and deeply moving.

The Best Western on Hulu

‘Django Unchained’ (2012) - RT: 87% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained is a 2012 revisionist Western that follows a slave who is freed by a German bounty hunter and becomes his protege, setting out to find and rescue his wife from a cruel plantation owner. The movie boasts an ensemble cast led by Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles. Like many of Tarantino’s films, Django Unchained has also drawn plenty of controversy for its graphic violence and frequent use of the N-word. But look past that, and what you’ll see is a stylish and thrilling action-adventure, the likes of which could only come from the legendary auteur. The film was a critical and commercial success at the time of its release, with critics praising the direction, screenplay, and acting — especially Christoph Waltz’s performance as the eccentric German bounty hunter Dr King Schultz. The film earned several accolades as well, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for Best Screenplay. Waltz’s performance also earned him the Best Supporting Actor awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

The Best Western on Prime Video

‘No Country For Old Men’ (2007) - RT: 93% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Written, directed, produced, and edited by Joel and Ethan Coen, No Country for Old Men is a 2007 neo-Western thriller film based on Cormac McCarthy's eponymous 2005 novel. Set primarily in West Texas in 1980, the film follows three protagonists: a hunter who stumbles upon a bag of drug money (played by Josh Brolin), a psychopathic hitman who’s trying to find the money (Javier Bardem), and the sheriff who is investigating the case (Tommy Lee Jones). One of the Coen Brothers’ most acclaimed films, No Country for Old Men premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival to critical praise and went on to be a huge box-office success as well. The film has been lauded by critics for the near-perfect direction and screenplay, as well as Javier Bardem’s chilling performance as Anton Chigurh, arguably one of cinema’s greatest villains. The movie has earned several accolades, including three BAFTAs and two Golden Globes. The film also won four Academy Awards (including Best Picture) out of eight nominations. Stylistic, philosophical, and endlessly enthralling, No Country for Old Men is a true cinematic masterpiece.

The Best Western on Max

‘Stagecoach’ (1939) - RT: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Stagecoach Release Date March 2, 1939 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Andy Devine , John Carradine Runtime 1 hr 36 min

Directed by John Ford and written by Dudley Nichols, Stagecoach is the 1939 Western that gave the legendary John Wayne his breakthrough role. Starring Wayne, Claire Trevor, Andy Devine, John Carradine, and more, the film was adapted from Ernest Haycox’s 1937 short story "The Stage to Lordsburg." The film follows a group of strangers from different walks of life as they ride a stagecoach through dangerous Apache territory, leading to several adventures along the way. Like most Westerns of its time, the movie has not aged particularly well, showing Native Americans as little more than savages. However, despite its flaws, Stagecoach is recognized as an important work in the genre that features one of John Wayne’s best performances. The movie was a critical and commercial success at the time of its release, leading to multiple remakes, restorations, and re-releases. The film has also received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards out of seven nominations, and was entered into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1995.

The Best Western on Disney+

‘Old Yeller’ (1957) - RT: 100% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Old Yeller Release Date July 10, 1959 Director Robert Stevenson Cast Dorothy McGuire , Fess Parker , Jeff York , Chuck Connors , Beverly Washburn , Tommy Kirk Runtime 83 minutes

Directed by Robert Stevenson and produced by Walt Disney, Old Yeller is a 1957 Western drama about a boy and his dog. The film is based on the eponymous 1956 novel by Fred Gipson, who co-wrote the screenplay for the movie with William Tunberg. Old Yeller stars Tommy Kirk as Travis, a young boy in post-Civil War Texas who takes in a stray dog, with Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, and Kevin Corcoran in supporting roles. At the time of its release, Old Yeller was both a critical and commercial success. The film is regarded as a major cultural milestone for the baby boomer generation and has continued to find new fans even today. A coming-of-age story with a tragic and emotional ending, Old Yeller presents a surprisingly penetrating look at the pains of growing up, as seen through the primal bond between humans and our beloved pets. As a result of its enduring popularity and cultural significance, Old Yeller was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2019 by the Library of Congress.

The Best Western on Apple TV+

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (2023) - RT: 93% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Based on David Grann’s eponymous 2017 non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon is a true story Western crime drama produced and directed by Martin Scorsese, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone leading an ensemble cast that also includes Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and more. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of a series of murders of Osage members after the discovery of oil on tribal land, which brings the Osage Nation into conflict with a corrupt political boss. The film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation. Killers of the Flower Moon received near-universal praise from critics, who lauded the film’s direction, writing, production value, cinematography, and brilliant performances. The movie also earned several accolades, including 10 Oscar nominations, and the Best Actress Golden Globe and SAG Awards for Lily Gladstone.

The Best Western on Peacock

‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007) - RT: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Directed by James Mangold, 3:10 to Yuma is a 2007 Western action drama adapted from Elmore Leonard's eponymous 1953 short story, which was previously adapted as a 1957 movie. The film features an ensemble cast led by Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, with Peter Fonda, Gretchen Mol, Alan Tudyk, Logan Lerman, and more in supporting roles. The film follows Dan Evans (Bale), a Civil War veteran and down-on-his-luck rancher who agrees to escort outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) to justice in exchange for the money he needs to pay off his debts. 3:10 to Yuma received largely positive reviews at the time of its release and made a tidy sum at the box office as well. The film has been hailed as an improvement on the 1957 classic, largely thanks to Crowe and Bale’s stellar performances, as well as the writing and direction. The movie earned several accolades, including Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound Mixing.

The Best Western on Tubi

‘Dances with Wolves’ (1990) - RT: 87% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Kevin Costner's directorial debut, Dances with Wolves is an epic Western adventure film starring, directed, and produced by Costner. A film adaptation of Michael Blake’s 1988 novel of the same name, the movie follows Lt. John J. Dunbar, a Union soldier who suffers a serious injury during the Civil War and chooses to go to a remote Old West outpost, hoping to see the American frontier one last time before it’s all gone. Once there, he encounters a group of Lakota people, gradually building a relationship with them and finding acceptance with the tribe. Besides starring Costner as Dunbar, the movie also features Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant, Floyd Westerman, and more. Dances With Wolves was a critical darling at the time of its release and became the fourth highest-grossing film of 1990. One of the most successful Westerns ever made, the film earned numerous accolades, including seven Academy Awards. In 2007, Dances With Wolves was inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The Best Western on Roku

‘The Sisters Brothers’ (2018) - RT: 87% | IMDb: 6.9/10

A 2018 Western crime movie starring John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix, The Sisters Brothers was the first English-language project directed by French director Jacques Audiard, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Thomas Bidegain. Based on Patrick deWitt’s eponymous novel, the film follows notorious assassin brothers Eli Sisters (John C. Reilly) and Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix) as they hunt down a gold prospector (Riz Ahmed) with the help of a private detective (Jake Gyllenhaal). The Sisters Brothers had its world premiere at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and earned Audiard the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The film sadly bombed at the box office, but it still went on to earn numerous other accolades, including four César Awards and three Lumières Awards. Brilliantly directed and acted, the movie is a satisfying romp in the Old West, elevated by Benoît Debie’s beautiful cinematography and a score by Alexandre Desplat. The Sisters Brothers is an underappreciated Revisionist Western that’s smart, funny, and full of unexpected twists.

The Best Western on Paramount+

‘True Grit’ (1969) - RT: 88% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Set in 1880s Arkansas, True Grit centers around Mattie Ross (Kim Darby), a girl who decides to pay a bounty to an aging U.S. Marshal in order to avenge her father's death. The Marshal is "Rooster" Cogburn (Wayne), a man who's not at the top of his game but finds in the challenge a chance to prove his own worth. The cast also features Robert Duvall (The Pale Blue Eye), Dennis Hopper (Easy Rider), and Glen Campbell (Norwood). Back when it premiered, True Grit was a standout and underscored Wayne's talent for the genre. It earned the actor's very first — and only — Oscar, and the success prompted him to return and star in the sequel, titled Rooster Cogburn. The sequel ended up becoming one of Wayne's last appearances onscreen before his death in 1979. - Erick Massoto

