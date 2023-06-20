Audiences have saddled up for Westerns since the early days of film, pioneered by notable names and classic stars such as John Ford, Howard Hawks and John Wayne. Some of the most iconic Westerns like The Searchers and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly appear to have developed a sense of loyalty and an unspoken agreement between filmmakers about remaking a cornerstone of cinema but sometimes, there are a few exceptions.

These days, Western movies only happen once in a blue moon, but several successful Western remakes are absolute must-sees for any fan of the iconic film genre. With titles such as The Coen Brothers' True Grit and The Magnificent Seven starring Denzel Washington as well as adaptations of popular television shows like Maverick, these are 10 of the best Western remakes, ranked.

10 'Stagecoach' (1966)

In 1880 Wyoming, several strangers travel in an old stagecoach to Cheyenne and must pass through dangerous territory to reach their destination. They soon learn that a group of American Indians are on the warpath and for the passengers' safety, the stagecoach is escorted by a small U.S. Calvary troop led by Lieutenant Blancard (Joseph Hoover). As they make their way through the wilderness, they must all work together if any of them hope to survive the harrowing journey.

Stagecoach is a Technicolor remake of Ford's 1939 classic Western featuring a star-studded cast consisting of Ann-Margret, Bing Crosby, Van Helfin, Red Buttons, and Slim Pickens. While the 1966 version can never hold a candle to Ford's iconic original, it makes its own staple in the Western genre with a touch of comic relief and a catchy title song performed by Wayne Newton.

9 'The Outrage' (1964)

At an abandoned train station, three men, a preacher (William Shatner), a con man (Edward G. Robinson), and a prospector (Howard Da Salvia) discuss the trial of an outlaw, Juan Carrassco (Paul Newman) who was found guilty of murdering a man and raping his wife. While the men recount their witness testimony, they realize that there are major inconsistencies between each different version of the crime.

The Outrage is a thought-provoking adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's 1950 psychological thriller, Rashomon, and a classic Western remake in its own right. Known for his heroic and charming lead characters, Newman takes a bold step out of his comfort zone as the sadistic villain, Carrassco, and brilliantly embodies the authentic and unforgiving cruelty of the lawless Old West.

8 'Ned Kelly' (2003)

In 19th century Australia, bushranger, Ned Kelly (Heath Ledger) is an innocent fugitive being pursued by crooked authorities and flees to the outback with his brother, Dan (Laurence Kinlan) and two other willing accomplices, Joe Bryne (Orlando Bloom) and Steve Hart (Philip Barantini). The newly formed posse starts to earn a reputation and as word travels, they recruit a few more supporters and eventually prepare for a final stand-off.

Ned Kelly is an adaptation of the 2001 novel, Our Sunshine, by Robert Drewe, and also stars Geoffrey Rush, Joel Edgerton, and Naomi Watts. The modern Western recounts the events of real-life outlaw, Kelly, and his notorious gang as tensions rise between the Irish and English. Prior to the 2003 version, Mick Jagger starred in the 1970 Western by the same name, and aside from the film's fair reviews, Ned Kelly still qualifies as a solid Western remake.

7 'Four Brothers' (2005)

In Michigan, an elderly woman, Evelyn Mercer (Fionnula Flanagan) is murdered during a store robbery and the incident brings her four adopted sons, (Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, and Garret Hedland) back home for her funeral. When they arrive, the brothers learn that their mother wasn't just involved in a hold-up gone wrong and set out to find those who are responsible and vow to avenge the woman who raised them as her own.

Four Brothers isn't exactly a Western remake, but it is loosely based on the 1965 film, The Sons of Katie Elder, starring John Wayne, Dean Martin, and Dennis Hopper. The reformulated Western was a box office success and while some are put off by the movie's excessive violence and gore, Four Brothers showcases the versatility of the Western genre and its profound influence on cinema.

6 'The Magnificent Seven' (2016)

When a ruthless Industrialist, Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) takes over the small town of Rose Creek, the desperate townspeople turn to U.S. marshal, Sam Chisholm (Denzel Washington) to arrest Bogue for his heinous crimes. Chisholm, who is already personally familiar with Bogue, puts a warrant out for his arrest, and with the help of a group of outcasts and sharpshooters, the people of Rose Creek learn to defend themselves as they prepare for the fight of their lives.

The Magnificent Seven is a slightly altered remake of the 1960 classic (itself famously a re-imagining ofSeven Samurai) starring Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and Eli Wallach. Washington's joined by a stellar supporting cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and Vincent D'Onofrio and is one of the best Western remakes in recent years. Compared to Wallach's character in the original, Bogue isn't a hands-on outlaw, but the addition of Chisholm's personal vendetta Chisholm against Bogue adds a bit of mystery to this Western remake.

5 'Maverick' (1994)

Gambler and cardsharp, Bret Maverick (Mel Gibson) joins a major poker tournament to prove he's the best card player and win the contest's hefty prize. With no money to enter the game, Maverick decides to collect his fee by scamming two of his other players, Angel (Alfred Molina) and Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster) in a preliminary game, but just as Maverick thinks he's pulled it off, he realizes that a clever marshal (James Garner) is quickly catching on to him.

Maverick is a witty Western comedy based on the hit 1957 television series of the same name and an all-around nod to the Western genre. This Western remake has a bit of sentimental value and features cameos by veteran actors of the genre including James Coburn, Graham Greene, and Clint Walker as well as the show's original star and Golden Age icon, James Garner.

4 '3 Godfathers' (1948)

After robbing a bank in Arizona, outlaws, Robert Hightower (John Wayne), Pete Fuerte (Pedro Armendáriz), and The Abilene Kid (Harry Carey Jr.) are pursued by a relentless sheriff (Ward Bond) and his men through the desert. As the trio struggles to survive, they come across a woman who is alone while giving birth, and to honor her dying wish, they promise to take her child to safety in a nearby village.

Based on the 1913 novel by Peter B. Kyne, John Ford's 3 Godfathers is a remake of the director's 1916 movie by the same name as well as his 1919 movie, Marked Men, which both star one of the first Western film stars, Harry Carey. After Carey died in 1947, Ford decided to remake the film in Technicolor in honor of his long-time friend and even cast Carey's son, Carey Jr., in a lead role.

3 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

After terrorizing the state of Arizona and southern railways, outlaw, Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) is finally captured and must be taken to the town of Contention to catch a train to Yuma where he will be put on trial for his crimes. A local rancher, Dan Evans (Christian Bale) volunteers to escort the notorious gunslinger, but he must get him to the train before Wade's gang of misfits catch up to them.

3:10 to Yuma is a remake of the 1957 classic Western by the same title starring Van Heflin and Glenn Ford, and even though it's rare for a remake to surpass the original, this one comes pretty dang close to it. With top-notch performances from Bale and Crowe, epic shootouts, and a memorable supporting cast of Peter Fonda, Luke Wilson, and Ben Foster, this action-packed remake simply adds to the original's legacy in its own way.

2 'True Grit' (2010)

When her father is murdered by an outlaw,14-year-old, Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires a former U.S. marshal, Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to track him down. Along their journey, they meet a Texas Ranger (Matt Damon) who is also in pursuit of the outlaw and together, they embark on a dangerous adventure to bring the criminal to justice.

The Coen Brothers' modern Western, True Grit, needs no real introduction and is a remake of the classic 1969 Western starring Robert Duvall and John Wayne as the no nonsense Cogburn. The movie earned ten Academy Awards including Best Actor and Best Picture but surprisingly, it didn't take home any wins. It's hard to imagine any of The Duke's films to be remade and if there were any filmmakers for the job, it would be the Coen Brothers.

1 'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

A mysterious stranger (Clint Eastwood) arrives in the small town of San Miguel where he learns that two families who have been engaged in a longtime rivalry over control of the town. Instead of getting out of town, the stranger decides to pit each side against each other and essentially exploit the situation for his own financial advantage.

Clint Eastwood makes his feature film debut in Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Western, A Fistful of Dollars, which was an unauthorized remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1961 film, Yojimbo, that actually resulted in a lawsuit. Eastwood is beyond exceptional as his signature character, The Man With No Name, and ultimately defines the ideal anti-hero of the classic Western that only gets better through Leone's famous Dollars trilogy.

