Everyone yearns for a bit of romance to perk things up and add some spice to life. So do the movie genres. A genre movie can be improved and given new depth with the addition of romance, raising the production value, the quality of the content, and the viewing experience. For example, science fiction and romance gave moviegoers numerous notable works such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Her, which won big during the awards season and captured fans’ hearts.

Moreover, the Western genre, which includes cowboys, gunfights, and the wilderness, is no exception to the genre combination. Even cowboys need love, and some movies prove them to be one of the best kinds of romance on screen.

'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Brokeback Mountain is an Ang Lee film adapted from Annie Proulx’s 1997 short story of the same name. The film tells the complicated love affair that developed between Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), two American cowboys, in the American West between 1963 and 1983.

The film is a powerful drama confronting the closet, homophobia, and forbidden love truthfully and in shockingly novel ways. Long after its tragic conclusion, the narrative continues, demonstrating the strength of such an incredible movie while retaining and conveying the concept of longing to its audience. It also succeeds in perfectly blending the Western and romance genres to create a beautiful love story.

'The Horse Whisperer' (1995)

Based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nicholas Evans, The Horse Whisperer follows the titular character, Tom (Robert Redford), a gifted trainer with a rare knack for understanding horses who was employed to help nurse a young woman named Grace (Scarlett Johansson), and her horse back to health after a devastating accident. As the mending process continued, Tom and Annie (Kristin Scott Thomas), Grace's mother, steadily developed feelings for one another.

The film provides enough glimpses of romance to enthrall even the most disinterested viewers while maintaining the soul of Western film, a spiritual mood, and a good grip on personal issues. The film’s slow pace teaches viewers how to be present, calm down, and quiet their hearts.

'Australia' (2008)

Australia takes place in northern Australia at the start of World War II and follows an English noblewoman (Nicole Kidman) who inherits a massive cattle station. She later unwillingly joins up with a gruff stockman, played by Hugh Jackman, to move the cattle across the property as English cattle lords try to steal it. During the process, she and the stockman fall in love.

Australia may not be considered a Western film, but it possesses many of the genre's characteristics. The film is an abundant mixture of romance, adventure, and action with a frequently captivating narrative and picturesque cinematic moments.

'Legends of the Fall' (1994)

Based on Jim Harrison’s 1979 novel of the same title, Legends of the Fall follows three brothers and their father who lived in the mountains and plains of Montana in the early 20th century and how nature, history, war, and love affect their lives.

Despite having a complex plot, Legends of the Fall avoids falling into the pit of melodrama and sentimentality, which is a testament to the actors and craftspeople. Moreover, the romance was artfully woven into the rugged and untamed wilderness, successfully fusing the two genres.

'The Man From Snowy River' (1982)

Based on Banjo Paterson’s poem of the same title, The Man From Snowy River tells the tale of Jim Craig (Tom Burlinson), who embarks on a quest to establish his worthiness to inherit the family ranch following the unexpected death of his father. He then gets a job at Harrison’s (Kirk Douglas) ranch in the Australian lowlands, where he immediately befriends Harrison’s daughter, Jessica (Sigrid Thornton).

The film's elements work together to strike the Australian heart, raising the spirit of a vast, great country and its tough-minded, generous citizens on the big screen. Moreover, The Man From Snowy River manages to capture the poetic of the original work and transforms it into a cinematic beauty that can easily steal fans’ hearts.

'Far and Away' (1992)

Directed by Ron Howard, Far and Away is set in the 1890s in America, and the plot centers on two Irish immigrants, played by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who are looking for a better life and choosing to participate in the 1893 Land Run.

The film marks the second on-screen collaboration between Cruise and Kidman after Eyes Wide Shut. Once again, they prove to be an intense-chemistry cinematic couple who drives forward the plot and elevates the production value. The film also nicely balances the Western and romantic elements to create a beautiful tale.

'Slow West' (2015)

Slow West, directed by John Maclean, is his directorial debut. The movie follows a 16-year-old Scottish teen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as he travels through frontier America in the 19th century searching for the woman he loves and is accompanied by a bounty hunter named Silas (Michael Fassbender).

Despite taking place inside well-known Western bounds, the plot of this gripping narrative is remarkably creative, with a gentle touch of romance and drama. Smit-McPhee and Fassbender shine effortlessly in the same way how they embody their characters and present their physical performances.

'Pure Country' (1992)

Pure Country centers on Dusty Chandler (George Strait), a country music sensation who has grown weary of stardom, believing that his extravagant stage show's visual effects overpower his songs. He decides to take a quiet break from his tour and go back to the rural community where he grew up to ground himself. There, he conceals his identity, takes a job on a ranch, and falls in love with the owner’s daughter (Isabel Glasser).

Country music fans will love this film due to the diverse soundtrack. The same goes for Western fans since Pure Country also contains enough elements to please lovers of the genre. In addition, the romantic subplot between Strait and Glasser's characters helps maintain the film's lighthearted tone.

'Open Range' (2003)

Based on the novel The Open Range Men by Lauran Paine, Open Range is set in Montana in 1882 and follows a former gunman (Robert Duvall) and his hired hands who decide to pick up their gun again after being threatened by a corrupt lawman. The film also depicts the romance between the hired hand, played by Kevin Costner, and Sue (Annette Bening), the allies.

The film’s explosive conclusion is one of the messiest, bloodiest, and most chaotic gunfights in cinema history, making it abundantly evident that Costner's pensive, thoughtful, slightly protracted Western was merely pacing itself for the final stretch. The film, in general, is a brilliantly produced western about imperfect protagonists who believe in atonement, loyalty, and respect with a side love story that makes it so worthwhile.

'The Mask of Zorro' (1998)

The Mask of Zorro follows the original Zorro, Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins), as he escapes from prison in search of his long-lost daughter (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and avenges the corrupt governor for his wife’s death. He is assisted by his successor (Antonio Banderas), who has a grudge against the governor's right-hand man and slowly falls in love with de la Vega's daughter.

The film may not be considered a Western film, but it has more than enough elements to be one. The film’s success not only comes from the brilliant direction of Martin Campbell but also from the talented cast, who delivered their roles to their fullest. Besides all the action, the romance between Banderas and Zeta-Jones’ characters is a bonus and one of the most iconic love stories on the screen.

