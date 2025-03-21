Westerns are among the oldest genres of American literature. From the tall tales and legends of the Old West to the gritty modern neo-westerns that dominate streaming services today, the genre has entertained generations of fans, ever-changing to meet audience expectations while still holding true to their central values. The 21st century has seen a revival of interest in Western TV series, but it’s the mid-to-late 20th century that gave us the shows that truly defined the genre. The best part? Many of those same shows are currently available to stream online completely for free. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the very best Western shows that you can stream for free, ranging from lesser-known gems to acclaimed pop culture landmarks.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘Lonesome Dove’ (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.7/10