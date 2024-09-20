Westerns are as American as spaghetti and meatballs! Which is a joke that is only funny if you’re familiar with both the history of Westerns being a major staple of Italian filmmaking and the origin of spaghetti and meatballs as an American concoction that combines the delicacies of a few different cultures — an ouroboros of culture swapping, so American!

In recent years, the Western has been making a comeback in a new format more suited to the modern media age. The slow, thoughtful setting of the Old West lends itself well to long-form storytelling, which allows viewers to settle into more nuanced stories that go beyond the traditional black-and-white binary stories of Old Hollywood, so it makes sense that Netflix, a streaming service made to disrupt the old systems, would be leading the charge. Here are the best Western shows on Netflix.

‘Godless’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit), Godless is a venture into a new kind of no-man’s land. Set in a small New Mexico town in the 1800s, the seven-episode miniseries follows Jack O'Connell (Ferrari) as an outlaw running from his former mentor, played menacingly well by Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), who stumbles into a community composed of mostly women. An incredible aspect of this series is the acting, not just by O'Connell and Daniels, but the whole women-led ensemble, including Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things), who make their characters feel like fully fleshed-out people with rich inner lives — a rarity in most Westerns.

‘Dark Winds’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Based on the novels of Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is a psychological thriller set in the 1970s southwest that takes many cues and aesthetics from classic Westerns while expertly mashing them with the murder mystery genre. Whereas original Westerns pit the “noble white cowboy” against the “savage natives," this series flips the trope on its head as it follows Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) as a veteran Navajo Tribal Police lieutenant searching for a blond man he suspects committed a double homicide. The series uses the Navajo Nation setting to explore their community's faith, politics, and tragedies, which adds so much to an already great show.

‘Django’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 40% | IMDb: 4.6/10

Django Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Matthias Schoenaerts , Nicholas Pinnock , Lisa Vicari , Noomi Rapace Creator(s) Leonardo Fasoli , Maddalena Ravagli

Reimagining the original Sergio Corbucci film, Django follows a gunslinger in the Old West played by Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) who rides into a small city called New Babylon in search of his lost daughter. Like spaghetti Westerns of old, the series is a pastiche of American Western culture with the dramatic flare of Italian theater, creating a unique style that creators Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli infuse into every frame to maximize the gravitas of the story. But it’s not just the homages and cinematography that stand out, as Schoenaerts is supported by a dynamite cast including Nicholas Pinnock (For Life) and Noomi Rapace (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan).

‘Longmire’ (2012 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Longmire Release Date June 3, 2012 Creator Hunt Baldwin, John Coveny Cast Katee Sackhoff Robert Taylor , Lou Diamond Phillips , Cassidy Freeman

Based on the mystery novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire takes the archetypes and themes of classic Westerns and sets them in contemporary Wyoming. Robert Taylor (The Newsreader) takes on the role of the titular Sheriff Longmire as he investigates crimes in his small county and the neighboring Cheyenne reservation. This procedural crime drama uses its ruggedly stubborn sheriff to explore issues that occur in modern Native American life, but it wouldn’t be half as charming without the other members of Longmire’s team, like Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian) as the Sheriff's Deputy, Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba) as his best friend and tribal consultant, and Cassidy Freeman (The Righteous Gemstones) as his daughter and local attorney.

‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.2/10

That Dirty Black Bag Genre Western Debut Date March 10, 2022

That Dirty Black Bag is a prestige spaghetti Western shipped directly from Italy with a fantastic ensemble cast and cinematography worthy of the big screen. Dominic Cooper (Preacher) and Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) take the lead as a troubled sheriff and a renowned bounty hunter who stand on opposing sides of law and order. Booth, in particular, runs away with the show as the ruthless revenge-seeker Red Bill, who brings nothing but blood and chaos wherever he goes. But like his character, Cooper refuses to be outdone, providing the perfect foil as a not-so-law-abiding lawman. It’s a captivating tale of vengeance, land grabs, and secret societies.

‘Frontier’ (2016 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Frontier (2016) Release Date January 20, 2017 Creator Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie Cast Jason Momoa , Landon Liboiron , Alun Armstrong , Allan Hawco , Christian McKay , Evan Jonigkeit

Jason Momoa (Aquaman) takes charge in this Western-inspired historical drama set in 1700s Canada during the North American fur trade. Frontier explores a time and setting unrepresented in traditional Western settings but is just as important in the struggle of Native populations against European colonization. Momoa lends his commanding presence to the fictional half-Irish, half-Cree outlaw trying to destroy the British monopoly on fur in colonial Canada — a role that feels like an interesting mix of his characters from Game of Thrones and See. With the brutality and scrappy nature of this lopsided political struggle against the Brits, the audience can’t help but root for this outlaw and the First Nations people to give those settlers a good whooping.

‘Song of the Bandits’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Song of the Bandits Release Date September 22, 2023 Cast Kim Nam-gil , Seohyun , Hyun-Wook Lee , Yoo Jae-myung

A major theme in Westerns is common people fighting back against an encroaching threat, whether it be a gang of outlaws taking over a town, corrupt and greedy landowners, or the oppression of colonizers. Song of the Bandits takes this universal theme and creates a Western-inspired historical action drama set in 1920s Japanese-occupied Korea, where a hodgepodge of civilians who fled to a small town on the Chinese border called Gando must band together to fight for their independence. Beyond the artful storytelling showcasing one of the most tumultuous and violent periods of Korean history, the series is filled with breathtaking action and gunplay that will keep the audience fist-pumping even in the face of tragedy.

‘Wynonna Earp’ (2016 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Wynonna Earp Release Date April 1, 2016 Cast Tim Rozon , Melanie Scrofano

Based on the comic series by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp is a contemporary supernatural horror Western set around the Canadian Rockies. Melanie Scrofano (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) takes on the role of the titular Wynonna Earp, the great-great-granddaughter of the legendary cowboy Wyatt Earp, who is tasked with using her ancestor’s magical gun along with his original partner Doc Holliday, played by Tim Rozon, to return a plague of undead outlaws back to Hell. The series was a cult classic known for its delightfully silly tone and fantastic LGBTQ+ representation that harkens back to beloved series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In fact, people loved it so much that the show recently came back for one last ride in the movie special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, so now is the perfect time to catch up.

