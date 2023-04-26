Featuring cowboys, sheriffs, gunfights, outlaws, and vast landscapes, Westerns are among the most popular film genres (if not the most popular). While countless timeless classic movies of the genre like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West remain some of the most well-known projects to ever grace the big screens, there are undoubtedly a few intriguing television series that keep viewers intrigued in the comfort of their own homes.

Whether these shows offer audiences the old-school Old West storyline and setting or are in a contemporary environment while still reflecting the traditions of the regular Western genre, Redditors share what are the genre's best television series, from Hell on Wheels to Deadwood.

10 'Hell on Wheels' (2011 - 2016)

Following Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount), a former Confederate soldier unable to move past the Civil War, Joe and Tony Gayton's intriguing Hell on Wheels centers around the character's quest for revenge for his wife who has been recently murdered by Union soldiers.

"The fact that Hell on Wheels is only mentioned 1 time on here is an absolute travesty," FNILife argued, and for good reason. "That show is brilliant from start to finish. 5 seasons of hard post-Civil War living brought to you by Anson Mount’s Tennessee twang." On top of a great screenplay, the high-rated gritty series also counts on stunning landscapes and compelling characters.

9 'The Mandalorian' (2019)

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order (five years after the events of Return of the Jedi), The Mandalorian is a Star Wars universe series that focuses on a lone bounty hunter only known as the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, who is set on a quest by a mysterious client in the remote corners of the galaxy.

On Reddit, users agree that this highly-prized and unconventional Western TV show seamlessly blends the genre's elements with sci-fi to extraordinary results. "OK. Not a typical Western I grant you, but The Mandalorian on Disney+ is a great gunslinger show. Definitely inspired by the spaghetti Westerns," a Reddit user commented.

8 'Firefly' (2002 - 2003)

Joss Whedon's otherwordly show is set five hundred years in the future. It centers around a rebel crew that attempts to survive as it travels across uncharted regions of the galaxy, evading warring factions and escaping hostile authority agents in the meantime.

While Firefly's impressive setting is rather different from every other Western show mentioned on this list (as it combines sci-fi with the genre, making it a space Western show much like The Mandalorian), the series seems to be, nevertheless, a good pick for users on the platform. "The best Western show is Firefly. It was on Hulu but I am not sure if it is still there. It's only 13 episodes and a movie," mrhymer said.

7 'Longmire' (2012 - 2017)

Based on the "Walt Longmire Mysteries" series of novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire illustrates Wyoming's Absaroka County, led by the devoted Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) as sheriff. Much like Hell on Heels, the 2012 show also resorts to the "dead wife" trope, presenting audiences with a character who evidently needs psychic repair but would rather hide his suffering behind his dry humor.

According to bunkoRtist, "For a modern Western, Longmire is fantastic." In a reply, a Redditor added that part of its charm is the fact that "each episode can stand on its own which is rare these days. It's a Western whodunit series." While the series features a somewhat slow pace, it is well-acted and offers a thrilling narrative.

6 'Yellowstone' (2018 - 2023)

In this Kevin Costner-led Western show, viewers are introduced to The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in Montana that belongs to the Dutton family. The series' premise depicts familial drama at the ranch, as well as conflict with the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

While a user admitted to having taken a bit to actually get into Yellowstone, they said that it ultimately turned out to be really good. "The first season took me a long time to get through because (imo) I felt like the show relied too much on very lazy stereotypes for each of the three main parties," tethys4 remarked. "Once I got past that, and into season 2, I was binging like 5 episodes at a time."

5 'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

Featuring a mind-bending Black Mirror-ish premise, Westworld manages to be both an engaging Western and thrilling dystopian show. Inspired by the 1973 film of the same name, the story is set in a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West called Westworld, where any human desire, no matter how noble or depraved, can be easily sated.

While the Jonathan Nolan show counts on four seasons, many agree that the first one is unarguably the best, with the show losing quality from there on. It also happens to be the most Western-y. "First season of Westworld might work," theshrike commented. "I watched the first season of Westworld and after the season finale decided to stop right there. The story is perfect and done in my mind," 90bronco added.

4 '1883' (2021 - 2022)

Set post-Civil War, the first prequel to the previously mentioned show Yellowstone follows the Dutton family's journey to Montana, where they build what would later become the Yellowstone Ranch, as they flee from Tennessee, travel to Fort Worth, and board a wagon train making the hard trek west to Oregon.

While the original series has gathered much praise on the website, the engrossing show by Taylor Sheridan seems to have an even larger fanbase. "1883 is one of the best Westerns I've ever seen," MaximumGuide contemplated. Another Reddit user said that they "can't say enough" about 1883.

3 'Justified' (2010 - 2015)

Starring Timothy Olyphant in one of his most badass roles (at least according to Redditors), Justified centers around his character Deputy U.S. Marshal, who appears to be from the 19th century Old West but is actually living in present times.

In addition to its perfect blend of action and humor, what is so great about Justified is possibly the way it manages to capture the essence of classic Westerns while being set in the present. "Justified is a great show which has clear inspiration from Westerns even if it itself is not pure Western," perhapsinawayyed said. As it turns out, the show is so treasured that it is even getting a spin-off called Justified: City Primeval.

2 'Godless' (2017)

In the 1880s American West, an outlaw gang leader Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) goes on a hunt for ex-protege Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) but ends up in a little New Mexico hamlet where the majority of the residents are women.

It is apparent that both Redditors and critics love the Scott Frank show Godless. Junedy, for instance, says that "Godless is brilliant. It's a complete season too so no cliffhangers, one and done." Released only in 2017, the high-rated series is considered a must-watch of the genre.

1 'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Taking place in 1870s South Dakota, David Milch's 2004 series (which also stars Timothy Olyphant) centers on the complex characters of Deadwood during the weeks that followed the Custer Massacre, featuring anarchy, crime, and corruption everywhere.

According to the majority of Reddit users on the website — who can not help mentioning and upvoting comments regarding the show — Deadwood is the best (and among the most innovative) TV Western to ever bless the small screen. "Deadwood is the only answer," an enthusiastic Reddit user shared. "Maybe not the only answer but far and away the best one," a Redditor replied.

