You could say there’s a particular level of dedication needed to act in a traditional Western (those set during the Old West period), given film, as a medium, rose in popularity after that time in history was over. There was the tiniest bit of crossover, perhaps, but generally, the act of being in a traditional Western meant stepping into the shoes of the kind of person who no longer existed.

Plenty have risen to this challenge, though, as evidenced by the fact that there are plenty of Westerns with great acting. It’s hard to go through them all, because pretty much every good Western contains at least one good performance. But to look at the very best of the best, the following movies are all great as Westerns, and stand out for featuring numerous great performances from various members of talented casts.

10 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Image via TWC

The Hateful Eight traps its characters in a confined location for most of its runtime, said location being an isolated cabin that’s difficult to leave while a blizzard rages outside. And it’s safe to say that those inside aren’t exactly the most savory of characters. You could even call them hateful, because the title sure as hell does.

It’s then easy to liken the whole thing to something of a stage play, still relying on a good script and strong direction from Quentin Tarantino, sure, but it’s equally dependent on its actors. The Hateful Eight does thankfully have a remarkable cast who all rather gleefully take on the challenge of playing generally despicable individuals, with the likes of Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, and Bruce Dern all being standouts.

9 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Starring: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross

Image via 20th Century Studios

Few buddy dynamics are as fun as the one found in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with Robert Redford and Paul Newman both being arguably even better here than they were in the other film they did together, The Sting. As the title characters, they rob, bicker, and bond, all before going on the run from the various enemies they’ve made during their time as outlaws.

Redford and Newman also have one of the greatest screenplays of all time to work with here, courtesy of William Goldman, which obviously helps a lot. Katharine Ross is good too as Etta Place, who tags along with the titular characters for a good chunk of the film, and plenty of other actors show up and do well in smaller roles, even if, in the end, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is essentially the Redford and Newman show.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'The Revenant' (2015)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson

Image via 20th Century Fox

Prior to his Oscar win for The Revenant, there was a long-running joke about the Academy Awards and their seeming lack of willingness to give Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar. In The Revenant, he apparently went so far and committed so much to the role that not even the Academy Awards could deny DiCaprio’s brazenness and determination toward roles others may shy away from.

He’s not the only actor doing great work in The Revenant, either, with Tom Hardy being a fantastic antagonist here, and supporting actors like Domhnall Gleeson and Will Poulter also doing good work without overshadowing the leads. It’s a tough, cold, brutal, and downbeat Western about survival and revenge, and works wonders thanks to the confidence of both its director (Alejandro González Iñárritu) and its cast.

Watch on Max

7 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Starring: Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman

Image via Warner Bros

It’s easy to overlook comedies when looking at movies with great acting, because there’s something about serious performances that makes them jump out as more “meaningful” or committed. But there’s an art to being funny, and those who've made a career out of being funny on screen aren’t necessarily as relaxed or having as much fun while acting as they may seem. It’s the effortlessness of being funny that can make comedic actors easy to take for granted.

So, yes, Blazing Saddles is one of the best-acted Westerns of all time, not despite how silly it is, but because of how silly it is. Mel Brooks pushed things to the limit here, and he assembled a cast of actors (himself included, playing two roles) who all understood the assignment perfectly. Cleavon Little is a great unlikely hero, Gene Wilder’s an amazing sidekick, Harvey Korman’s character makes a joke about getting an Oscar nomination (and he should’ve), and Madeline Kahn proves to be a scene-stealer. Though it nearly starred the man who’s arguably the most famous Western actor of all time, it might well be a very good thing it didn’t.

Blazing Saddles Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 7, 1974 Director Mel Brooks Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Runtime 93

6 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman

Image via Warner Bros.

Of all the Westerns Clint Eastwood starred in and/or directed, there’s a strong argument to be made that his best performance was found in Unforgiven. He’s the central character here, playing a character he’s perfectly suited to, and one who’s sometimes overshadowed by the somewhat more eccentric characters, like Gene Hackman’s brutal villain, Little Bill, and Richard Harris’s scene-stealing English Bob.

Morgan Freeman is also at his best here, with everyone getting ample opportunities to shine within a story that’s dark, moving, and engaging on all fronts. Unforgiven is a movie that feels not only perfectly cast, but almost perfectly acted by each and every person who stepped in front of the camera here, all the while Eastwood himself also did admirably great work behind said camera, his efforts deservedly winning him Best Picture and Best Director Oscars.

5 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio

Close

Excusing the cameo from the director himself (perhaps his worst performance to date, which is really saying something), Django Unchained is a fantastically well-acted movie. Quentin Tarantino delivered in the screenplay department much better than the acting department here, with a capable cast all relishing the script they had to work with.

At its core, Django Unchained is a rather simple movie narratively, centered around a freed slave enacting revenge and saving his still-enslaved wife in the process. It’s elevated by the style on offer and the great cast, with Jamie Foxx being charismatic and intense in the titular role, Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson both shining as villains, and Christoph Waltz stealing scenes much like he did in Inglourious Basterds, only as a very different character this time around (both movies/performances won him Oscars, too).

4 'High Noon' (1952)

Starring: Gary Cooper, Lloyd Bridges, Grace Kelly